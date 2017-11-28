November 23, 2017

African Union chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat tells CNN the situation in Libya is a "shared responsibility" that stems from the ensuing chaos after Moammar Gadhafi was ousted. He says that an AU representative has been sent to Libya to see what measures should be taken. Mahamat says he has asked the African commission on human rights to open an investigation so "concrete steps (can) be taken."