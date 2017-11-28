A CNN team travels to Libya and witnesses a dozen men auctioned -- some for as little as $400 each. The crew is also told of auctions taking place at nine locations in the country.
CNN publishes an exclusive report exposing how migrants are being sold by smugglers. In addition to alerting the Libyan authorities, CNN hands over footage as evidence to the International Criminal Court.
Libya opens an investigation into slave markets operating in the country following CNN's exclusive report. The probe is being overseen by the government's Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency. The International Organization for Migration (IOM), an intergovernmental organization based in Geneva that focuses on managing migration, welcomes Libya's investigation but warns that "the smuggling networks are becoming stronger, more organized and better equipped."
Protesters gather near the Libyan Embassy in central Paris to denounce the slave auctions and urge authorities to act quickly. Later that day, soccer star Paul Pogba celebrates his goal for Manchester United with a handcuff gesture highlighting the plight of migrants in Libya.
Alpha Conde, president of the African Union, and Federica Mogherini, the European Union's foreign policy chief, pledge in a joint news release to assist Libya in swiftly combating the issue of human traffickers.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is "horrified" by the reports of African migrants sold as slaves. He says the footage demonstrates some of "the most egregious abuses of human rights" and may amount to crimes against humanity.
The UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord, or GNA, say they are keen to address violations against illegal immigrants but argued that the international community -- and countries from which migrants travel -- should also take responsibility.
A Nigerian official tells CNN that repatriation of migrants from Libya is not a straightforward procedure before adding that the Nigerian government is working with authorities in Libya and the IOM to speed up the process.
France's President Emmanuel Macron calls the practice of selling migrants as slaves "a crime against humanity" and vows to press for sanctions. France calls for an "urgent" meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss this treatment of migrants in Libya, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says.
Diplomats at a UN Security Council meeting on human trafficking call for an investigation that would hold the perpetrators of slave auctions in Libya accountable. The council also adopts a resolution designed to clamp down on human trafficking and slavery.
Spain's foreign ministry expresses its "deep concern" over CNN's report. Spain urges Libya to follow the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and its protocol on human trafficking, the Spanish Foreign Ministry posts on its official Twitter account.
African Union chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat tells CNN the situation in Libya is a "shared responsibility" that stems from the ensuing chaos after Moammar Gadhafi was ousted. He says that an AU representative has been sent to Libya to see what measures should be taken. Mahamat says he has asked the African commission on human rights to open an investigation so "concrete steps (can) be taken."