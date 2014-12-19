About this series: 'This Is Sex,' a series exclusive to CNN Digital, explores the enduring taboos around sex in United States and the ways in which our sexuality has been stigmatized, policed and politicized. From the controversial sex education programs in our schools, to the experience of dating while HIV positive, to the ongoing pursuit of sexual liberation, Lisa Ling sits down for the conversations about sex you weren't allowed to have at the dinner table.
About this series: The United States is the most expensive place in the world to give birth. Women are waiting longer to have children and leveraging cutting edge technology to beat their biological clocks. These are the people changing the birth industry.