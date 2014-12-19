Breaking News

Returns Sunday, October 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Award-winning journalist Lisa Ling goes on a gritty, breathtaking journey to the far corners of America.

Show Description

Episode 1: 'Sexual Healing' 

    About this series: 'This Is Sex,' a series exclusive to CNN Digital, explores the enduring taboos around sex in United States and the ways in which our sexuality has been stigmatized, policed and politicized. From the controversial sex education programs in our schools, to the experience of dating while HIV positive, to the ongoing pursuit of sexual liberation, Lisa Ling sits down for the conversations about sex you weren't allowed to have at the dinner table.

What Lisa's up to on this season of 'This Is Life' 

    Check out the unusual, extraordinary, and sometimes dangerous subcultures that Lisa visits this season:

Highlights from the previous season 

Giving Birth in America 

    About this series: The United States is the most expensive place in the world to give birth. Women are waiting longer to have children and leveraging cutting edge technology to beat their biological clocks. These are the people changing the birth industry.

The Best of Seasons 1 and 2 