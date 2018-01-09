#AsEquals

Regionyears
Western Europe61
South Asia62
Latin America and the Caribbean79
Sub-Saharan Africa102
Eastern Europe and Central Asia128
Middle East and North Africa157
East Asia and the Pacific161
North America168

The proportion of women in work in Iceland is almost as high as men

and nearly half of its lawmakers are women.

Women lag behind in work

and the country has no female lawmakers.

Gender inequality begins at birth, with around nine girls born for every 10 boys globally.

And it’s worse in some countries, such as China.

But girls have a slightly better chance of surviving their first few years.

The disparity between boys and girls enrolling in primary school is worst in Angola.

And that’s reflected in the country’s literacy rate (% of people aged 15 and over who can read and write).

Iran has one of the biggest gender employment gaps

Women in Iran are also more likely to work part-time

And less likely to have high-skilled jobs.

On average, women globally are estimated to make about half of what men do.

It’s worst in Jordan, where the average pay is 83% less for women than men.

In Liberia men and women make about the same average annual income.

Apart from Yemen and Qatar, where there are no women in parliament, the gender gap is biggest in Kuwait, with lawmakers being

The percentage of women in ministerial positions in Kuwait is only a little higher.

Topping the list is Rwanda, where there are six women in parliament for every four men.

Globally, average life expectancy is

Angola is bottom of the list; most people die before they reach the age of 50.

On the street

On social media

How women are shamed

Social platforms are a double-edged sword for women in Malawi

By Rossalyn Warren

Told not to drum, this woman is breaking a centuries-old taboo

Story by Stephanie Busari and Barry Neild

Photos and video by Edward Kiernan

War in Yemen gives women more responsibility but not empowerment

Opinion by Nadia Al-Sakkaf

'An homage to resilience': Portraits of Haiti's rape survivors

Photos by Benedicte Kurzen

