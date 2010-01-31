January 28 Protesters flood US airports following President Trump’s first executive order

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Protesters and legal professionals flood US airports by the thousands in the chaos that followed President Trump’s first executive order, which banned citizens from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the US, as well as indefinitely halting the entry of Syrian refugees. On February 9, a federal appeals court ruled 3 to 0 against the travel ban, the first of three such travel bans signed by executive order during President Trump’s first year.