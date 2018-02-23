Meet the Mueller team

Special counsel Robert Mueller assembled a team of at least 17 lawyers for his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The investigation has already led to charges against 22 people and entities, including four associates of President Donald Trump. Mueller brought on private-sector attorneys and prosecutors from the Department of Justice. Here are biographies of the 17 lawyers known to be working on Mueller’s team.

Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report. Illustrations by Max Pepper; Published February 23, 2018.