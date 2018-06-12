meters is the height of Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinić -- the tallest player at the World Cup
Brazil has won the World Cup the most times
goals scored by Pelé for Brazil, the country’s highest ever scorer
goals at the World Cup finals by Germany's Miroslav Klose is a record
was the age of Rashidi Yekini when he passed away. He was Nigeria’s first ever World Cup goalscorer
meters: Saudi Arabia’s Yahya Al-Shehri’s height, the shortest player
days is how long the World Cup trophy went missing for in 1966
teams are taking part at Russia 2018
players at Russia 2018 were at Brazil 2014
Juventus players, despite Italy failing to qualify
billion people watched the tournament on TV in 2014
is the age of the youngest players participating at Russia 2018. Northern Ireland's Norman Whiteside holds the record for the youngest ever player at a finals (1982) -- 17 years and 41 days
is Russia’s world ranking, the lowest in the tournament
goals in 14 qualifying games were scored by Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed al-Sahlawi
Number of times Peru's Paolo Guerrero won the Copa America golden boot. He nearly missed out on Russia 2018 after testing positive for the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine
players at these finals were born in France
players come from Manchester City, the largest number to feature from one club. This is followed by Real Madrid (15) and Barcelona (14)
Iceland and Panama are making their debuts at the World Cup finals
Uruguay's Óscar Tabárez is the second-oldest coach in World Cup history behind Otto Rehhagel
players from 311 clubs are taking part
is the age Egypt’s Mo Salah will turn on June 15 -- the day the Pharoahs play Uruguay
players who were born in the 1970s will be at Russia 2018 -- Essam El-Hadary (Egypt), Rafael Márquez (Mexico), Sergei Ignasevich (Russia), Tim Cahill (Australia)
appearances for Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan -- the most capped player of all time
players have scored on their birthday in World Cup history, with one being France's Patrick Vieira in 2006
Statistics: Gracenote and FIFA. Photography: Getty Images