World Cup in numbers

By Zahid Mahmood and Brad Yendle

2.01

meters is the height of Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinić -- the tallest player at the World Cup

5

Brazil has won the World Cup the most times

77

goals scored by Pelé for Brazil, the country’s highest ever scorer

16

goals at the World Cup finals by Germany's Miroslav Klose is a record

48

was the age of Rashidi Yekini when he passed away. He was Nigeria’s first ever World Cup goalscorer

1.64

meters: Saudi Arabia’s Yahya Al-Shehri’s height, the shortest player

7

days is how long the World Cup trophy went missing for in 1966

32

teams are taking part at Russia 2018

186

players at Russia 2018 were at Brazil 2014

11

Juventus players, despite Italy failing to qualify

3.2

billion people watched the tournament on TV in 2014

19

is the age of the youngest players participating at Russia 2018. Northern Ireland's Norman Whiteside holds the record for the youngest ever player at a finals (1982) -- 17 years and 41 days

70

is Russia’s world ranking, the lowest in the tournament

16

goals in 14 qualifying games were scored by Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed al-Sahlawi

2

Number of times Peru's Paolo Guerrero won the Copa America golden boot. He nearly missed out on Russia 2018 after testing positive for the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine

49

players at these finals were born in France

16

players come from Manchester City, the largest number to feature from one club. This is followed by Real Madrid (15) and Barcelona (14)

1

Iceland and Panama are making their debuts at the World Cup finals

71

Uruguay's Óscar Tabárez is the second-oldest coach in World Cup history behind Otto Rehhagel

736

players from 311 clubs are taking part

26

is the age Egypt’s Mo Salah will turn on June 15 -- the day the Pharoahs play Uruguay

4

players who were born in the 1970s will be at Russia 2018 -- Essam El-Hadary (Egypt), Rafael Márquez (Mexico), Sergei Ignasevich (Russia), Tim Cahill (Australia)

184

appearances for Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan -- the most capped player of all time

6

players have scored on their birthday in World Cup history, with one being France's Patrick Vieira in 2006

Statistics: Gracenote and FIFA. Photography: Getty Images