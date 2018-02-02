Spring is here! Sort of

Snow and ice form on a flowering tree in Centreville, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Snow and ice form on a flowering tree in Centreville, Maryland, on Wednesday. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

So maybe that groundhog knows what he’s doing.

The first official day of spring was Tuesday, but it sure doesn’t feel like spring to many Americans.

Heavy snow is expected in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington from what is the fourth nor’easter in the last three weeks. Thousands of flights have been canceled, and many schools in the Northeast have been closed.

But in some other parts of the country, we are seeing glimpses of good weather and hopefully a pleasant season still to come.

People walk through a snowy street in New York City on Wednesday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A woman sits in a field of flowers in Carlsbad, California, on Tuesday. Mike Blake/Reuters/Newscom

A pedestrian races across a snow-covered street in Washington on Wednesday. J. David Ake/AP

Snow covers the area around Carroll Creek in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday. Katherine Frey/The Washington Post/Getty Images

A Lord & Taylor employee covers her head on New York’s Fifth Avenue on Wednesday. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Snow covers tables in New York’s Bryant Park on Wednesday. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

A woman walks to a train terminal in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Wednesday. Julio Cortez/AP

Daffodils bloom in view of Seattle’s iconic Space Needle on Tuesday. Elaine Thompson/AP

Tourists in Washington walk down the stairs to the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

A LimeBike rental bike is parked in Washington on Wednesday. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Tourists visit the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images