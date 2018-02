The Full List of Oscar Nominees 2018

From box office sensation "Get Out" to First Amendment defender "The Post," the 2018 Academy Awards are poised to recognize fresh talent and legendary filmmakers to break ground across several categories. This list of Oscar nominees will be updated live with winners during the Academy Awards on March 4.

Best Picture Call Me By Your Name Darkest Hour Dunkirk Get Out Lady Bird Phantom Thread The Post The Shape Of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actor in a Leading Role Timothée Chalamet Call Me By Your Name Daniel Day-Lewis Phantom Thread Daniel Kaluuya Get Out Gary Oldman Darkest Hour Denzel Washington Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Daniel Day-Lewis capped his final film role with an Oscar nomination. The actor announced he would be retiring after playing a London dressmaker in “Phantom Thread.”

Actress in a Leading Role Sally Hawkins The Shape Of Water Frances McDormand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Margot Robbie I, Tonya Saoirse Ronan Lady Bird Meryl Streep The Post

Meryl Streep receives her 21st nomination for her role in "The Post," breaking her own record as the most Oscar-nominated actor in history.

Actor in a Supporting Role Willem Dafoe The Florida Project Woody Harrelson Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Richard Jenkins The Shape Of Water Christopher Plummer All The Money In The World Sam Rockwell Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

At 88, Christopher Plummer is the oldest acting nominee ever. He also holds the record of oldest actor to win an Oscar at age 82 for his supporting role in “Beginners.” In last-minute reshoots, Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in “All The Money in the World.”

Actress in a Supporting Role Mary J. Blige Mudbound Allison Janney I, Tonya Lesley Manville Phantom Thread Laurie Metcalf Lady Bird Octavia Spencer The Shape Of Water

Octavia Spencer makes history as the first African-American actress to receive multiple nominations after a win. She won the best supporting actress Oscar for her performance in "The Help" in 2012 and was nominated for "Hidden Figures" in 2017.

Animated Feature Film The Boss Baby The Breadwinner Coco Ferdinand Loving Vincent

Cinematography Blade Runner 2049 Roger A. Deakins Darkest Hour Bruno Delbonnel Dunkirk Hoyte van Hoytema Mudbound Rachel Morrison The Shape Of Water Dan Laustsen

Rachel Morrison makes Oscar history as the first woman to be nominated for a cinematography award.

Costume Design Beauty And The Beast Jacqueline Durran Darkest Hour Jacqueline Durran Phantom Thread Mark Bridges The Shape Of Water Luis Sequeira Victoria & Abdul Consolata Boyle

Directing Dunkirk Christopher Nolan Get Out Jordan Peele Lady Bird Greta Gerwig Phantom Thread Paul Thomas Anderson The Shape Of Water Guillermo del Toro

Greta Gerwig is the fifth woman ever nominated for best director. Jordan Peele is the fifth African-American director to be nominated in the directing category.

Documentary (Feature) Abacus: Small Enough To Jail Faces Places Icarus Last Men in Aleppo Strong Island

Documentary (Short subject) Edith+Eddie Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405 Heroin(e) Knife Skills Traffic Stop

Film Editing Baby Driver Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos Dunkirk Lee Smith I, Tonya Tatiana S. Riegel The Shape Of Water Sidney Wolinsky Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Jon Gregory

A record 40 women received Oscar nominations outside of acting this year, including in traditionally male-dominated categories such as cinematography, directing and film editing.

Foreign Language Film Fantastic Woman Chile The Insult Lebanon Loveless Russia On Body And Soul Hungary The Square Sweden

Makeup and Hairstyling Darkest Hour Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick Victoria & Abdul Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard Wonder Arjen Tuiten

Music (Original Score) Dunkirk Hans Zimmer Phantom Thread Jonny Greenwood The Shape Of Water Alexandre Desplat Star Wars: The Last Jedi John Williams Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Carter Burwell

Music (Original Song) “Mighty River” from Mudbound Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson "Mystery Of Love" from Call Me by Your Name Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens "Remember Me" from Coco Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez "Stand Up For Something" from Marshall Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Mary J. Blige is the first person in history to be nominated for an acting performance and an original song in a single year. She was also nominated in the supporting actress category for her role in "Mudbound."

Production Design Beauty and the Beast Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer Blade Runner 2049 Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola Darkest Hour Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer Dunkirk Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis The Shape Of Water Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Short Film (Animated) Dear Basketball Garden Party Lou Negative Space Revolting Rhymes

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s first play at filmmaking scored an Oscar nomination.

Short Film (Live action) DeKalb Elementary The Eleven O’Clock My Nephew Emmett The Silent Child Watu Wote/All Of Us

Sound Editing Baby Driver Julian Slater Blade Runner 2049 Mark Mangini and Theo Green Dunkirk Richard King and Alex Gibson The Shape Of Water Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira Star Wars: The Last Jedi Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which grossed more than $614 million domestically, received four nominations in sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects and original score.

Sound Mixing Baby Driver Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis Blade Runner 2049 Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth Dunkirk Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo The Shape Of Water Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier Star Wars: The Last Jedi David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Visual Effects Blade Runner 2049 John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick Kong: Skull Island Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus Star Wars: The Last Jedi Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould War For The Planet Of The Apes Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Call Me By Your Name Screenplay by James Ivory The Disaster Artist Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber Logan Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold Molly’s Game Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin Mudbound Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees