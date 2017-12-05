The best photos of the 2018 Winter Olympics

American snowboarder Shaun White becomes emotional after winning gold in the men’s halfpipe on Wednesday, February 14.

American snowboarder Shaun White becomes emotional after winning gold in the men’s halfpipe on Wednesday, February 14. David Ramos/Getty Images

The king is back.

Shaun White, the American snowboarding legend who won halfpipe gold in 2006 and 2010 but finished fourth in 2014, reclaimed his Olympic crown with a clutch performance on his last run Wednesday. The dramatic finish pushed him past Japan’s Ayumu Hirano, who led going into the final run but had to settle for silver.

American snowboarders have been dominating so far in Pyeongchang. White’s gold medal is the fourth for the United States in these Games, and all of them have been in snowboarding. Teenage sensation Chloe Kim won the women’s halfpipe on Tuesday, and Americans also won both slopestyle events.

But when it comes to one-sport domination, nobody has done it better than the Netherlands. There have been five speedskating events so far in Pyeongchang, and the Dutch have won all five. The latest victory came Wednesday when Jorien Ter Mors set an Olympic record in the women’s 1,000 meters.

In other competition, figure skating resumed Wednesday with pairs skating their short program. All eyes were on the North Korean duo of Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik, who performed well enough to qualify for Thursday’s free skate. The Chinese pair of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong are in first place.

Alpine skiing had another setback, however, when the women’s slalom was postponed because of high winds. Several skiing events had already been pushed back.

Here are some of the most compelling photos we’ve seen from South Korea so far.

Shaun White celebrates after the score came in for his final halfpipe run. He scored 97.75 on the very last run of the competition, overtaking Japan’s Ayumu Hirano to win the gold. Clive Rose/Getty Images

North Korea’s Ryom Tae Ok skates close to the ice as she and her partner, Kim Ju Sik, perform their short program on February 14. David J. Phillip/AP

Slovenia's Jan Mursak, right, celebrates after scoring a goal in overtime to defeat the United States 3-2 in men’s hockey. It was the Olympic opener for both teams. Harry How/Getty Images

North Korean fans cheer at the women’s slalom event, which was postponed because of high winds on February 14. Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP

Stuffed animals lie on the ice near Lee Jingyu and Randi Griffin after the Korean women's hockey team was eliminated from medal contention. The team, which includes players from both North and South Korea, lost to Japan 4-1. It had been shut out in its other two games. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

A woman shields her face and a child from gusty winds that whipped through Gangneung Olympic Park on February 14. Julie Jacobson/AP

Germany’s Eric Frenzel celebrates after winning the Nordic combined, an event in which athletes compete in both ski jumping and cross-country skiing. Frenzel also won gold in 2014. Matthias Schrader/AP

Germany’s Alexander Gassner starts a skeleton run during practice on February 14. Wong Maye-E/AP

People watch a snow volleyball exhibition match at the Austria House in Pyeongchang. Felipe Dana/AP

Finland’s Ilkka Herola soars through the air during the ski-jumping portion of the Nordic combined. Charlie Riedel/AP

US skeleton athlete John Daly does a practice run on Tuesday, February 13. Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

Austrian skier Matthias Mayer crashes into course crew members during the slalom portion of the men’s combined. Eric Bolte/USA Today Sports

Chloe Kim, a 17-year-old American snowboarder, won gold in the halfpipe on February 13. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

A spectator holds a South Korean flag as she watches the slalom portion of the men's combined on February 13. Charlie Riedel/AP

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher makes a slalom run on his way to winning the combined. It’s the first Olympic gold medal for Hirscher, a six-time world champion who has six World Cup titles on his resume. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Stina Nilsson, facing the camera, is congratulated by fellow Swede Hanna Falk after winning gold in a cross-country sprint on February 13. It was the first Olympic gold for “Silver Stina,” who finished second at the World Championships on four separate occasions. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

China’s Kexin Fan, left, and Russian Sofia Prosvirnova compete in a 500-meter short-track race on February 13. Xin Li/Getty Images

Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis the downhill portion of the men's combined. Alessandro Trovati/AP

Swiss snowboarder Jan Scherrer competes on the halfpipe on February 13. Kin Cheung/AP

Slovenian ski jumper Nika Kriznar soars through the air on Monday, February 12. Matthias Schrader/AP

Japanese skier Ikuma Horishima crashes during the moguls event on February 12. David Ramos/Getty Images

A bullet shell flies from the rifle of French biathlete Martin Fourcade, who won the 12-kilometer pursuit on February 12. It’s the third gold medal of Fourcade’s career and the fifth medal in all. He is the most decorated French athlete in Winter Olympics history. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

South Korea’s Noh Seon-yeong, left, and Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Aidova skate in the final of the 1,500 meters. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier crosses the finish line to win gold in the 10-kilometer pursuit on February 12. It was her second gold in these Olympics. She also won the 7.5-kilometer sprint. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Course crew members are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates on February 12. Heavy winds have wreaked havoc on the Alpine skiing schedule, forcing some events to be postponed. Christophe Ena/AP

American figure skater Mirai Nagasu landed a historic triple axel during the team event on February 12. Xin Li/Getty Images

Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes throws her rock during a curling semifinal on February 12. Harry How/Getty Images

Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate on the podium after winning silver in team figure skating. Canada won the gold, and the United States won the bronze. The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

For the second straight Olympics, American snowboarder Jamie Anderson won gold in the slopestyle competition. Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

Ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue played a key role in Canada winning the team figure-skating event on February 12. Bernat Armangue/AP

Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana’s first skeleton athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics, trains on February 12. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

The women's hockey team from Japan forms a circle before its preliminary match against Switzerland on February 12. Kyodo News/Getty Images

Chris Mazdzer competes in the luge on Sunday, February 11. He finished in second and became the first American man to ever medal in singles. Edgar Su/Reuters/Newscom

Snowboarder Red Gerard won the United States’ first medal in Pyeongchang. The 17-year-old won gold in the slopestyle event. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Deborah Scanzio of Switzerland competes in the moguls on February 11. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Biathlete Michal Krcmar is thrown into the air by his Czech teammates after winning silver in the 10-kilometer sprint on February 11. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe adjusts his neck and face warmer prior to the 10-kilometer sprint. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

People pose in cutouts at the Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza. Charlie Riedel/AP

Dutch speedskater Sven Kramer won the 5,000 meters for the third straight Olympics. He’s the first man in Olympic history to win eight speedskating medals. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The US women’s hockey team huddles at a goal before playing Finland in the preliminary round. The Americans won 3-1. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Evgenia Medvedeva, a figure skater from Russia, performs her short program for the team event on February 11. She finished with the highest score ever for a ladies’ short program, breaking her own world record. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot crashes during the slopestyle event on February 11. But he nailed his final run and finished with the silver. David Ramos/Getty Images

Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek, a figure-skating pair from Italy, react after their performance in the team event on February 11. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Latvia's Peteris Kalnins and Oskars Gudramovics take a corner as they train for doubles luge on February 11. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

North Korean fans cheer for the unified Korean hockey team, which played Switzerland in its first game on Saturday, February 10. Switzerland won 8-0. Andrew Nelles/USA Today Sports

French speedskater Thibaut Fauconnet falls down during a short-track race on February 10. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Japanese ski jumper Daiki Ito takes flight during the normal-hill competition on February 10. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla celebrates after winning the first gold medal of the PyeongChang Olympics. She finished first in the 15-kilometer skiathlon. Norway’s Marit Bjørgen won the silver and became the most decorated woman in the history of the Winter Olympics. Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

A child attends the luge event on February 10. Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

Alina Gridneva, a freestyle skier from Russia, trains for the aerials on February 10. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

American snowboarder Kyle Mack competes during slopestyle qualifying on February 10. Gregory Bull/AP

The Olympic torch is carried into the stadium during the opening ceremony, which was held on Friday, February 9. Lighting the Olympic cauldron was was former figure skater Kim Yuna, who won gold for South Korea in 2010. She received the torch from two members of the women’s hockey team that includes players from both North and South Korea. Matthias Schrader/AP

Fireworks erupt as the Olympic cauldron is lit at the end of the opening ceremony. David J. Philip/AFP/Getty Images

Luger Erin Hamlin carries the American flag as she leads US athletes into the stadium during the parade of nations. Hamlin is a four-time Olympian who won bronze in 2014. Frank Fife/Getty Images

US Vice President Mike Pence, front right, attends the opening ceremony with his wife, Karen. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seated at back left. She was a guest of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, not pictured. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

North and South Korean athletes march together during the parade of nations. It has happened only three other times in Olympic history. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Fireworks explode over Pyeongchang during the opening ceremony. The city is about 80 miles (125 kilometers) east of Seoul and about 60 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea. Brendan SmialowskiAFP/Getty Images

Dancers perform in the opening ceremony, which was held at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, a temporary structure with capacity for 35,000 spectators. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Performers carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony. Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

The themes of Friday’s ceremony were passion and harmony. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The tiger is "closely associated with Korean mythology and culture" and is a "familiar figure in Korean folk tales as a symbol of trust, strength and protection," according to the Games website. Jae C. Hong/AP

Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua made headlines for going shirtless at the 2016 opening ceremony, and he was at it again in Pyeongchang. He qualified for cross-country skiing at these Games. He competed in taekwondo in Rio de Janeiro. Frank Fife/Getty Images

The Bell of Peace is seen as the start of the opening ceremony. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Athletes from Russia wave during the opening ceremony. They were not able to march with the Russian flag, however, because the International Olympic Committee found that the country had engaged in "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules. Vadim Ghirda/AP

Drummers perform during the opening ceremony. Sean M. Haffey/AFP/Getty Images

Fireworks go off at the start of the opening ceremony. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images