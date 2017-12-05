The best photos of the 2018 Winter Olympics

The Olympic torch is carried into the stadium during the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony, which was held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday.

The Olympic torch is carried into the stadium during the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony, which was held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday. Matthias Schrader/AP

The Winter Olympics have begun.

The opening ceremony kicked off in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with spectacular performances and memorable moments on Friday.

In a remarkable display of unity, athletes from North and South Korea marched into the stadium together while Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, watched along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The stunning event was capped off with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. Doing the honors was former figure skater Kim Yuna, who won gold for South Korea in 2010. She received the torch from two members of the women’s hockey team that will feature players from both North and South Korea.

Over the next two weeks, medals will be won, tears will be shed and lifelong memories will be made.

Here are some of the most compelling photos we’ve seen from South Korea so far.

Fireworks erupt as the Olympic cauldron is lit at the end of the opening ceremony. David J. Philip/AFP/Getty Images

Luger Erin Hamlin carries the American flag as she leads US athletes into the stadium during the parade of nations. Hamlin is a four-time Olympian who won bronze in 2014. Frank Fife/Getty Images

US Vice President Mike Pence, front right, attends the ceremony with his wife, Karen. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seated in the back row and on the left. She was a guest of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, not pictured. At left is Moon's wife, Kim Jung-sook. Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

North and South Korean athletes march together during the parade of nations. It has happened only three other times in Olympic history. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Fireworks explode over Pyeongchang. The city is about 80 miles (125 kilometers) east of Seoul and about 60 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea. Brendan SmialowskiAFP/Getty Images

Dancers perform in the opening ceremony, which was held at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, a temporary structure with capacity for 35,000 spectators. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Performers carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony. Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

The themes of Friday’s ceremony were passion and harmony. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The tiger is "closely associated with Korean mythology and culture" and is a "familiar figure in Korean folk tales as a symbol of trust, strength and protection," according to the Games website. Jae C. Hong/AP

Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua made headlines for going shirtless at the 2016 opening ceremony, and he was at it again in Pyeongchang. He will be competing in cross-country skiing at these Games. He competed in taekwondo in Rio de Janeiro. Frank Fife/Getty Images

The Bell of Peace is seen as the start of the opening ceremony. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Athletes from Russia wave during the opening ceremony. They were not able to march with the Russian flag, however, because the International Olympic Committee found that the country had engaged in "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules. Vadim Ghirda/AP

Drummers perform during the opening ceremony. Sean M. Haffey/AFP/Getty Images

Fireworks go off at the start of the opening ceremony. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images