The best photos of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Fireworks are set off during the closing ceremony on Sunday, February 25. François-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

Sunday’s closing ceremony brought an end to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen record-breaking performances, dramatic finishes and inspiring displays of sportsmanship as the world’s best athletes competed in more than 100 events.

Norway finished with 39 medals, the most ever for one country in the same Olympics. Leading the way was legendary cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen, who won five medals in Pyeongchang and became the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time (15 total medals). She capped it off with gold in Sunday’s 30-kilometer race, the final event of these Olympics.

Germany finished with 31 medals and tied Norway for the most golds. Its 14th and final gold medal came early Sunday in the four-man bobsled. It was the second gold for pilot Francesco Friedrich, who also won the two-man event.

Canada, led by the figure-skating pair of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, was third in the standings with 29 medals and 11 golds. It was followed by the United States, which ended with 23 medals and nine golds that included multiple snowboarding wins. The Netherlands and its dominant speedskating team rounded out the top five with 20 medals, eight of which were gold.

Here are the most compelling photos we’ve seen from these Olympics.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, passes the Olympic flag to Beijing Mayor Chen Jining during the closing ceremony. Beijing will host the Winter Games in 2022. Kai Pfaffenbach/AFP/Getty Images

Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua stands on stage during the closing ceremony. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Performers dance at the closing ceremony. Charlie Riedel/AP

Norway’s Marit Bjørgen celebrates on the podium before receiving her gold medal at the closing ceremony. Bjørgen, a cross-country skier who’s the most decorated Winter Olympian ever, won the last event in Pyeongchang. Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

Athletes from North and South Korea walk together during the closing ceremony.. David Ramos/Getty Images

Musicians perform at the closing ceremony. Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

Entertainers perform at the start of the closing ceremony. David Ramos/Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, bottom left in white, applauds athletes during the closing ceremony. Next to him are his wife, Kim Jung-sook, and Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump. At top right is Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's Party Central Committee. Patrick Semansky/Pool/AP

Dancers perform at the closing ceremony. Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

Flagbearers line up during the closing ceremony. Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

US athletes take part in the closing ceremony. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Dancers perform with a colorful light display. Charlie Riedel/AP

The South Korean flag is seen at the start of the closing ceremony. David Ramos/Getty Images

Athletes from various countries parade through the stadium. François-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

Italy’s Luca Lanotte portrays Charlie Chaplin as he performs at the figure-skating gala on February 25. Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

Marit Bjørgen is carried by other Norwegian skiers after winning a 30-kilometer race on February 25. It was Bjørgen’s 15th Olympic medal and her fifth in Pyeongchang. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese figure-skating pair Wenjing Sui and Cong Han perform at the gala exhibition. They won a silver medal earlier in these Games. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate after winning the men’s hockey final on February 25. They defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime. Kyodo News/Getty Images

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform at the figure-skating exhibition. They won two gold medals in Pyeongchang. Felipe Dana/AP

The German bobsled team piloted by Francesco Friedrich celebrates after winning gold in the four-man event. Friedrich is just the sixth driver in history to win the two-man and the four-man events in the same Olympics. Al Bello/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, watches the bobsled event on February 25. Eric Gaillard/AFP/Getty Images

German hockey player David Wolf goes airborne as he’s checked by Russian Artyom Zub during the gold-medal game on February 25. Jae C. Hong/AP

North Korea’s Tae Ok Ryom and Ju Sik Kim skate at the gala exhibition. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Japanese women’s curling team celebrates after winning the bronze medal on Saturday, February 24. Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka won the parallel giant slalom on February 24. She also won a gold medal in skiing last week. No one has ever competed in both sports at the Olympics, much less won gold. Lee Jin-man/AP

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich pilots a four-man bobsled on February 24. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Swiss skiers celebrate at the medal ceremony after winning gold in the team event on February 24. Patrick Semansky/AP

Iivo Niskanen, a cross-country skier from Finland, won gold in the 50-kilometer mass start. Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

A man records the men's curling final on February 24. Aaron Favila/AP

Swiss snowboarder Michael Schaerer warms up for the big-air event on February 24. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

Slovenia's Zan Kosir throws his helmet during the parallel giant slalom. He finished with the bronze. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty Images

Slovakian cross-country skier Peter Mlynar reacts after the 50-kilometer mass start race. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The US men’s curling team celebrates after defeating Sweden in the final on February 24. It’s the United States’ first gold in the sport. Aaron Favila/AP

US snowboarder Kyle Mack does a trick during the big-air competition on February 24. He won the silver. Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

A fan celebrates the success of Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant, who won gold in the big-air event on February 24. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Italy’s Chiara Costazza fist-bumps France’s Adeline Baud Mugnier during the team skiing competition on February 24. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant takes a selfie after winning gold in the big-air competition. At right is silver-medalist Kyle Mack of the United States. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Germany goalie Danny aus den Birken, left, is hugged by teammate Timo Pielmeier after their stunning semifinal win over Canada. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Figure skater Alina Zagitova was crowned Olympic champion on Friday, February 23. Her gold was the first for a Russian athlete in these Olympics. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Italy’s Debora Pixner, left, crashes during a ski cross quarterfinal on February 23. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Chinese figure skater Li Xiangning performs on February 23. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kelsey Serwa celebrates after holding off fellow Canadian Brittany Phelan to win the ski cross final on February 23. Gregory Bull/AP

American figure skater Bradie Tennell performs her free skate on February 23. She finished in ninth, the highest for Team USA’s three skaters. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin poses with the silver medal she won in the Alpine combined. It was her second medal of these Olympics. She also won gold in the giant slalom. Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

China got its first gold medal of these Games when short-track speedskater Wu Dajing won the 500 meters on Thursday, February 22. Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty Images

Italian biathlete Lisa Vittozzi competes in a relay race on February 22. François-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

US athlete Ben Loomis competes in the ski-jumping portion of a Nordic combined competition. Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE

After two heartbreaking losses to Canada in 2010 and 2014, the US women’s hockey team returned the favor in Pyeongchang, winning the gold-medal game 3-2 after a dramatic shootout on February 22. It’s the first time the Americans have won Olympic gold since 1998. Harry How/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn reacts after missing a gate during the slalom portion of the Alpine combined. It might have been the last Olympic race for the American, who was in first place after the downhill. Eric Bolte/USA Today Sports

Suzanne Schulting, a short-track speedskater from the Netherlands, reacts as she crosses the finish line in a 1,000-meter semifinal. She went on to win gold in the final. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

French biathlete Anais Chevalier fires her rifle during a relay event on February 22. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Jocelyne Lamoureux scores the deciding goal of the women’s hockey shootout, slipping the puck past Canada's Shannon Szabados. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

David Wise celebrates with his family after winning gold in the ski halfpipe on February 22. He also won the event at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. David Ramos/Getty Images

Belarusian biathlete Nadezhda Skardino leads a group of skiers during a relay on February 22. Her team ended up winning the gold medal. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

American snowboarder Jamie Anderson competes in the big-air event. She finished with a silver to go with the gold she won in the slopestyle. Lars Baron/Getty Images

North Korean fans watch the men’s slalom event on February 22. Michael Kappeler/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP

American skier Lindsey Vonn led the Alpine combined after a great downhill run, but she came up short in the slalom. Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, the favorite in the men’s slalom, crashed out of the race on his first run. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

American cross-country skier Jessie Diggins celebrates after crossing the finish line in the team sprint event on Wednesday, February 21. She and Kikkan Randall combined for gold. It is the first Olympic gold that the United States has ever won in the sport. Lars Baron/Getty Images

A US hockey fan wears an American flag as a cape while attending the quarterfinal game against the Czech Republic. The Czechs advanced to the semifinals with a shootout win. Jae C. Hong/AP

Alina Zagitova, a figure skater from Russia, performs her short program on February 21. The 15-year-old set a world-record score for a short program in an international competition. She won gold two days later. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond performs her short program. She ended up with the bronze medal. David J. Phillip/AP

American skier Lindsey Vonn follows hostesses at the medal ceremony for the downhill on February 21. Vonn won the bronze in what she said will likely be her final Olympic downhill race. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Italian skier Nadia Fanchini crashes during the downhill on February 21. Luca Bruno/AP

Petr Koukal scores the only goal in the shootout as the Czech Republic defeated the United States in the quarterfinals of men’s hockey. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Italy’s Sofia Goggia reacts after winning gold in downhill skiing. She’s the first Italian woman to win the event at the Olympics. Christophe Ena/AP

A snowboarder competes in the men’s big-air competition on February 21. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

US skiers embrace one another after the medal ceremony for the downhill. Charlie Riedel/AP

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi cries after Japan lost a curling match against South Korea on February 21. Aaron Favila/AP

Driver Nick Cunningham leads a US training run for the four-man bobsled. Michael Sohn/AP

Sweden's Oskar Eriksson throws the stone during a curling match against Norway on February 21. Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

From left, Sweden’s Victor Oehling Norberg, France’s Arnaud Bovolenta and Canada’s Kevin Drury compete in a ski cross race on February 21. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Chinese figure skater Li Xiangning performs her short program on February 21. David J. Phillip/AP

Italian skier Sofia Goggia crosses the finish line during the downhill. Christophe Ena/AP

A DJ performs before a men’s hockey game on Tuesday, February 20. Jae C. Hong/AP

Short-track speedskaters crash during a 3,000-meter relay on February 20. David J. Phillip/AP

Germany’s Johannes Rydzek competes in the ski-jumping portion of a Nordic combined on February 20. He won the gold. Matthias Schrader/AP

Canadian fans watch qualifying for the men’s ski halfpipe, which started on February 20. Kin Cheung/AP

American skier Annalisa Drew competes in the women's ski halfpipe. She finished in fourth. Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

Slovakian goalie Jan Laco pushes US forward Broc Little during the third period of their playoff-round game on February 20. The United States won 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. Julio Cortez/Pool/AP

A fan wears an Olympic mask while watching curling on February 20. Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

Austria’s Marco Ladner competes on the halfpipe. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir became the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history when they won gold on February 20. Julie Jacobson/AP

France’s Marie Martinod celebrates with her daughter after winning silver in the ski halfpipe on February 20. Canada’s Cassie Sharpe won the gold. David Ramos/Getty Images

American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates fall during their free dance on February 20. Morry Gash/AP

Skiers take flight as they practice for the ski cross event. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/AP

People pose for a selfie at the Olympic Park in Pyeongchang. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Norwegian speedskaters practice for a team pursuit race. Vadim Ghirda/AP

US skier Maddie Bowman competes on the halfpipe. Bowman won gold in the event in 2014, but in Pyeongchang she fell on all three of her final runs. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

British ice-dancing team Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland perform on February 20. Bernat Armangue/AP

Canada’s Cassie Sharpe nailed her second of three runs on her way to winning halfpipe gold. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Norwegian ski jumper Johann Andre Forfang competes on the large hill on Monday, February 19. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Yevgenia Dyupina, a hockey player from Russia, looks up after her team lost 5-0 to Canada in the semifinals. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty Images

Finland's Hannu Manninen trains at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center on February 19. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Dutch snowboarder Cheryl Maas lands in the big-air event. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

Maia and Alex Shibutani, the sister-brother duo nicknamed the “Shib Sibs,” perform their short dance on February 19. They would end up winning bronze. Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

Gigi Marvin, top right, celebrates with her American teammates after scoring the opening goal against Finland on February 19. Team USA won 5-0 to advance to the final. Julio Cortez/AP

Canadian driver Justin Kripps celebrates after he and Alexander Kopacz won gold in the bobsled on February 19. They finished in a tie with Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis. Michael Sohn/AP

Danish skier Laila Friis-Salling competes on the halfpipe. Clive Rose/Getty Images

American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue perform their short dance on February 19. David J. Phillip/AP

American snowboarder Jessika Jenson competes in the big-air event. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans train for the women’s bobsled. Michael Sohn/AP

Germany’s Sabrina Cakmakli reacts after her halfpipe run on February 19. Kin Cheung/AP

American snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who won gold in the slopestyle, competes in the big-air event. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Fans wave a US flag after a men’s curling match on February 19. Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin practices for the downhill event on February 19. She later decided to pull out of the event to focus on the combined. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Team USA celebrates its 5-0 win over Finland in the semifinals of women’s hockey. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

France’s Marie Martinod catches air during halfpipe qualification. She went on to win the silver. Clive Rose/Getty Images

The German bobsled team of Nico Walther and Christian Poser crash after their second run on Sunday, February 18. Michael Sohn/AP

France’s Martin Fourcade, right, barely beats Germany’s Simon Schempp to the finish line to win the mass-start biathlon on February 18. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

A spectator watches the men’s giant slalom on February 18. Christophe Ena/AP

Sweden’s Patrik Hersley, bottom, and Finland’s Veli-Matti Savinainen get tangled up during a preliminary round hockey game on February 18. Sweden won 3-1. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A couple takes a selfie as the German bobsled of Nico Walther and Christian Poser pass by on February 18. Patrick Semansky/AP

Jia Zongyang, a freestyle skier from China, competes in the men’s aerials on February 18. He finished with the silver. Ukraine’s Oleksandr Abramenko won gold. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty Images

Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher slides to a halt after winning the giant slalom on February 18. The 28-year-old also won the combined event, and he is the first to win both in the same Winter Games. Christophe Ena/AP

Japan’s Nao Kodaira, center, skates with South Korea’s Lee Sang-hwa after winning the 500-meter speedskating final on February 18. Lee, the Olympic champion in 2010 and 2014, finished second this time around. At right is Czech skater Karolina Erbanova, who won the bronze. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Canadian skier Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won bronze in an ultra-competitive ski slopestyle. Norway’s Oystein Braaten won gold. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Austrian skier Manuel Feller crashes during his first giant-slalom run on February 18. Jeff Swinger/USA Today Sports

Nick Goepper reacts after his final run in the ski slopestyle. The American took home the silver. Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

Short-track speedskaters compete in a 1,000-meter semifinal on Saturday, February 17. From left are John-Henry Krueger of the United States, Charles Hamelin of Canada, Samuel Girard of Canada and Seo Yi-ra of South Korea. Girard won gold in the next day’s final. Krueger won the silver, and Seo won the bronze. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina celebrates after winning the women's mass-start biathlon on February 17. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch is carried away by teammates after winning gold on the large hill. Stoch won two gold medals in 2014. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

The men’s hockey team from South Korea bows after losing a preliminary round game against Switzerland. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

South Korea's Choi Min-jeong celebrates after winning gold in the 1,500 meters. Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Flower girls wave from the sidelines of the men’s figure-skating competition. Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Rob Klinkhammer is checked into the glass by the Czech Republic’s Michal Jordan during a preliminary round hockey game on February 17. The Czechs won 3-2 after a shootout. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Skeleton winner Lizzy Yarnold, left, hugs fellow Brit Laura Deas, who won the bronze. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Australian short-track speedskater Deanna Lockett crashes during a race on February 17. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Marit Bjørgen, top, celebrates with Norwegian teammate Ingvild Flugstad Østberg after they won a cross-country relay race on February 17. With the win, Bjørgen tied Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen for the most medals in Winter Olympics history (13). Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu became the first man since 1952 to repeat as Olympic champion. Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

Ester Ledecka, a world champion in snowboarding, is now an Olympic champion in Alpine skiing. She won the super-G by 0.01 seconds. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Great Britain's Elise Christie, left, and China's Li Jinyu crash during a short-track semifinal for the 1,500 meters. Christie was taken off the ice on a stretcher. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Swiss skier Mischa Gasser jumps during the men's aerials on February 17. Lee Jin-man/AP

Nathan Chen performs during his high-scoring free skate on February 17. The 18-year-old American landed a record six quads and easily finished with the best score of the day. But he finished out of the medals because of a disappointing short program. Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty Images

Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin won gold in the ski slopestyle on February 17. David Davies/PA Images/Getty Images

Stadium crew members prepare the snow at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center. Jae C. Hong/AP

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier competes in the mass-start event on February 17. She had already won two golds and a bronze in Pyeongchang. Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

Pavel Krotov watches Stanislav Nikitin, a fellow athlete from Russia, train for the aerials. Kin Cheung/AP

Biathletes begin the women’s mass-start event on February 17. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

American figure skater Adam Rippon finished 10th in the individual figure-skating event. Bernat Armangue/AP

A frustrated Lindsey Vonn reacts after her run in the super-G on February 17. She slipped near the end and finished out of the medals. It was her first Olympic competition since 2010. A knee injury kept her out of the 2014 Sochi Games. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Polish ski jumper Dawid Kubacki makes a trial jump during large-hill qualifying on Friday, February 16. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu performs his short program on February 16. It put him in first place heading into the next day’s free skate. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin is consoled after finishing fourth in the slalom on February 16. She won the event four years ago. Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

Japanese snowboarder Miyabi Onitsuka practices for the big-air competition. Kyodo News/Getty Images

Alla Tsuper of Belarus crashes during the women’s aerials. Lee Jin-man/AP

Italy’s Michela Moioli kisses the podium after winning gold in snowboard cross. Kin Cheung/AP

Swiss skier Wendy Holdener competes in the slalom on February 16. She was in first place after the first run, but she finished with the silver. Kirill Kudryavsev/AFP/Getty Images

Mexican cross-country skier German Madrazo holds his country’s flag as he finishes the 15-kilometer freestyle on February 16. Madrazo finished in last place, 25 minutes behind the winner, but the 42-year-old only started skiing a year ago. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Austrian lugers Peter Penz and Georg Fischler celebrate as they finish a run in the team relay. They finished with the bronze. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Athletes compete in a snowboard cross final on February 16. From left are Alexandra Jekova of Bulgaria, Chloe Trespeuch of France, Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, Michela Moioli of Italy, Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States and Julia Pereira De Sousa of France. Moioli won the gold. Gregory Bull/AP

France’s Celia Aymonier skis during the women’s 15-kilometer biathlon. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Matthias Mayer reacts after his gold-medal run in the super-G on February 16. Mayer had crashed during the combined event earlier in the week. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Denis Ten, a figure skater from Kazakhstan, performs his short program on February 16. Julie Jacobson/AP

South Korea’s Yun Sung-bin dominated the skeleton competition in Pyeongchang. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot take a selfie with their German teammates after winning gold in pairs figure skating on Thursday, February 15. Peter Kneffel/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won the giant slalom on February 15. It was the second Olympic gold of her career. Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

Kristina Astakhova, a figure skater from Russia, goes airborne as she and partner Alexei Rogonov compete in the pairs event on February 15. Bernat Armangue/AP

Crew members prepare the giant-slalom course before the skiing event began on February 15. Jae C. Hong/AP

France’s Pierre Vaultier celebrates after successfully defending his Olympic title in snowboard cross. Gregory Bull/AP

Germany’s Martin Noerl, right, leads a pack of snowboarders during a snowboard cross quarterfinal on February 15. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Official Jenni Heikkinen tries to separate players from Canada and the United States during a preliminary round hockey game on February 15. Canada won 2-1. Julio Cortez/AP

Norwegian cross-country skier Ragnhild Haga celebrates after winning gold in the 10-kilometer freestyle on February 15. Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

American snowboarder Shaun White becomes emotional after winning gold in the men’s halfpipe on Wednesday, February 14. White, who won halfpipe gold in 2006 and 2010 but finished fourth in 2014, reclaimed his Olympic crown with a clutch performance on his last run. David Ramos/Getty Images

Slovenia's Jan Mursak, right, celebrates after scoring a goal in overtime to defeat the United States 3-2 in men’s hockey. It was the Olympic opener for both teams. Harry How/Getty Images

North Korea’s Ryom Tae Ok skates close to the ice as she and her partner, Kim Ju Sik, perform their short program on February 14. David J. Phillip/AP

North Korean fans cheer at the women’s slalom event, which was postponed because of high winds on February 14. Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP

Shaun White celebrates after the score came in for his final halfpipe run. He scored 97.75 on the very last run of the competition, overtaking Japan’s Ayumu Hirano to win the gold. Clive Rose/Getty Images

A woman shields her face and a child from gusty winds that whipped through Gangneung Olympic Park on February 14. Julie Jacobson/AP

Stuffed animals lie on the ice near Lee Jingyu and Randi Griffin after the Korean women's hockey team was eliminated from medal contention. The team, which included players from both North and South Korea, lost to Japan 4-1. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

Germany’s Alexander Gassner starts a skeleton run during practice on February 14. Wong Maye-E/AP

Germany’s Eric Frenzel celebrates after winning gold in Nordic combined, an event in which athletes compete in both ski jumping and cross-country skiing. Frenzel also won a gold in 2014. Matthias Schrader/AP

People watch a snow-volleyball exhibition match at the Austria House in Pyeongchang. Felipe Dana/AP

Finland’s Ilkka Herola soars through the air during the ski-jumping portion of a Nordic combined. Charlie Riedel/AP

US skeleton athlete John Daly does a practice run on Tuesday, February 13. Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

Austrian skier Matthias Mayer crashes during the men’s combined. Eric Bolte/USA Today Sports

Chloe Kim, a 17-year-old American snowboarder, won gold in the halfpipe on February 13. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

A spectator holds a South Korean flag as she watches the slalom portion of the men's combined. Charlie Riedel/AP

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher makes a slalom run on his way to winning the combined. It was the first Olympic gold medal for Hirscher, a six-time world champion who has six World Cup titles on his resume. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Stina Nilsson, facing the camera, is congratulated by fellow Swede Hanna Falk after winning gold in a cross-country sprint on February 13. It was the first Olympic gold for “Silver Stina,” who finished second at the World Championships on four separate occasions. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

China’s Kexin Fan, left, and Russian Sofia Prosvirnova compete in a 500-meter short-track race on February 13. Xin Li/Getty Images

Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis the downhill portion of the men's combined. Alessandro Trovati/AP

Swiss snowboarder Jan Scherrer competes on the halfpipe on February 13. Kin Cheung/AP

Slovenian ski jumper Nika Kriznar soars through the air on Monday, February 12. Matthias Schrader/AP

Japanese skier Ikuma Horishima crashes during the moguls event on February 12. David Ramos/Getty Images

A bullet shell flies from the rifle of French biathlete Martin Fourcade, who won the 12-kilometer pursuit on February 12. It was the third gold medal of Fourcade’s career and his fifth medal overall. He is the most decorated French athlete in Winter Olympics history. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

South Korea’s Noh Seon-yeong, left, and Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Aidova skate in the final of the 1,500 meters. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier crosses the finish line to win gold in the 10-kilometer pursuit on February 12. It was her second gold in these Olympics. She also won the 7.5-kilometer sprint. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Course crew members are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates on February 12. Heavy winds wreaked havoc on the Alpine skiing schedule, forcing some events to be postponed. Christophe Ena/AP

American figure skater Mirai Nagasu landed a historic triple axel during the team event on February 12. Xin Li/Getty Images

Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes throws her rock during a curling semifinal on February 12. Harry How/Getty Images

Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate on the podium after winning silver in team figure skating. Canada won the gold, and the United States won the bronze. The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

For the second straight Olympics, American snowboarder Jamie Anderson won gold in the slopestyle competition. Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

Ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue played a key role in Canada winning the team figure-skating event. Bernat Armangue/AP

Akwasi Frimpong trains on February 12. He is Ghana’s first skeleton athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

The women's hockey team from Japan forms a circle before its preliminary match against Switzerland on February 12. Kyodo News/Getty Images

Chris Mazdzer competes in the luge on Sunday, February 11. He finished in second and became the first American man to ever medal in singles. Edgar Su/Reuters/Newscom

Snowboarder Red Gerard won the United States’ first medal in Pyeongchang. The 17-year-old won gold in the slopestyle event. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Deborah Scanzio of Switzerland competes in the moguls on February 11. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Biathlete Michal Krcmar is thrown into the air by his Czech teammates after winning silver in the 10-kilometer sprint on February 11. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe adjusts his neck and face warmer prior to the 10-kilometer sprint. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

People pose in cutouts at the Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza. Charlie Riedel/AP

Dutch speedskater Sven Kramer won the 5,000 meters for the third straight Olympics. He’s the first man in Olympic history to win eight speedskating medals. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The US women’s hockey team huddles at a goal before playing Finland in the preliminary round. The Americans won 3-1. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Evgenia Medvedeva, a figure skater from Russia, performs her short program for the team event on February 11. She finished with the highest score ever for a ladies’ short program, breaking her own world record. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot crashes during the slopestyle event on February 11. But he nailed his final run and finished with the silver. David Ramos/Getty Images

Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek, a figure-skating pair from Italy, react after their performance in the team event on February 11. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Latvia's Peteris Kalnins and Oskars Gudramovics take a corner as they train for doubles luge on February 11. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

North Korean fans cheer for the unified Korean hockey team, which played Switzerland in its first game on Saturday, February 10. Switzerland won 8-0. Andrew Nelles/USA Today Sports

French speedskater Thibaut Fauconnet falls down during a short-track race on February 10. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Japanese ski jumper Daiki Ito takes flight during the normal-hill competition on February 10. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla celebrates after winning the first gold medal of the PyeongChang Olympics. She finished first in the 15-kilometer skiathlon. Norway’s Marit Bjørgen won the silver and became the most decorated woman in the history of the Winter Olympics. Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

A child attends the luge event on February 10. Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

Alina Gridneva, a freestyle skier from Russia, trains for the aerials on February 10. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

American snowboarder Kyle Mack competes during slopestyle qualifying on February 10. Gregory Bull/AP

The Olympic torch is carried into the stadium during the opening ceremony, which was held on Friday, February 9. Lighting the Olympic cauldron was was former figure skater Kim Yuna, who won gold for South Korea in 2010. She received the torch from two members of the women’s hockey team that includes players from both North and South Korea. Matthias Schrader/AP

Fireworks erupt as the Olympic cauldron is lit at the end of the opening ceremony. David J. Philip/AFP/Getty Images

Luger Erin Hamlin carries the American flag as she leads US athletes into the stadium during the parade of nations. Hamlin is a four-time Olympian who won bronze in 2014. Frank Fife/Getty Images

US Vice President Mike Pence attends the opening ceremony with his wife, Karen. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seated at back left. She was a guest of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, not pictured. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

North and South Korean athletes march together during the parade of nations. That has happened only three other times in Olympic history. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Fireworks explode over Pyeongchang during the opening ceremony. The city is about 80 miles (125 kilometers) east of Seoul and about 60 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea. Brendan SmialowskiAFP/Getty Images

Dancers perform in the opening ceremony, which was held at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, a temporary structure with capacity for 35,000 spectators. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Performers carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony. Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

The themes of the opening ceremony were passion and harmony. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The tiger is "closely associated with Korean mythology and culture" and is a "familiar figure in Korean folk tales as a symbol of trust, strength and protection," according to the Games website. Jae C. Hong/AP

Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua made headlines for going shirtless at the 2016 opening ceremony, and he was at it again in Pyeongchang. He qualified for cross-country skiing at these Games. He competed in taekwondo in Rio de Janeiro. Frank Fife/Getty Images

The Bell of Peace is seen as the start of the opening ceremony. Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Athletes from Russia wave during the opening ceremony. They were not able to march with the Russian flag, however, because the International Olympic Committee found that the country had engaged in "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules. Vadim Ghirda/AP

Drummers perform during the opening ceremony. Sean M. Haffey/AFP/Getty Images

Fireworks go off at the start of the opening ceremony. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images