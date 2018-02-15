“There is a need for stories that allow an audience to commune.”

Award season as Hollywood resets

Over three months beginning in October, CNN Entertainment sat down with Steven Spielberg, Jessica Chastain, Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele and other storytellers to talk about filmmaking and creativity for CNN's award season series, Creators.

We launched the initiative a year ago. The goal is to highlight and celebrate the filmmakers, actors and producers who bring to life the stories that move, inspire and excite us.

Patty Jenkins, the director of "Wonder Woman," was the first person interviewed for this season of Creators. Our chat took place days after the first round of allegations were made against the now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

At the time, the significance of that moment was only beginning to settle in.

Each week that followed was marked by more allegations against other prominent people. Reaction turned into action, reflection and hope for a better future in Hollywood and elsewhere.

One screenwriter told me: "I don't think it's been a rocky year for Hollywood; I think it's been a great year for Hollywood. The resetting here is a great thing. I think we are getting rid of a lot of people who have been doing a lot of bad things a long time."

Some called it a reckoning, others a tipping point. The label matters less than what the movement's birth will mean for workplace cultures.

Big and important questions about women in entertainment and filmmaking are now a part of the conversation -- how they are treated, the opportunities they get, and what stories get told.

Those are some of the subjects that came up in this year's Creators interviews.