In photos: Brutal cold torments US

A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge in Pittsburgh on Monday, January 1. Haley Nelson/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/AP

Blasts of Arctic air have brought record-low temperatures to much of the United States this past week, and Mother Nature is only tightening her icy grip.

Every state on the East Coast, from Maine to Florida, had a severe weather alert of some kind on Wednesday, and the Northeast is facing a “bomb cyclone” that is expected to bring heavy snow on Thursday and wind gusts of 40-60 mph.

The Midwest has already seen several cold-related deaths already, officials said. So has Texas. Other parts of the South, meanwhile, are seeing snow for the first time in decades.

New York City has not gotten above freezing since Christmas Day, and its annual New Year’s Eve ball drop was the second-coldest on record.

Tonya Sampson, a homeless woman in Houston, tries to warm up by a fire under the Eastex Freeway on Tuesday, January 1. Plunging overnight temperatures in Texas brought rare snow flurries as far south as Austin. Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle/AP

The hat of firefighter Bobby Lehman is caked in ice after he battled a blaze in Nahant, Massachusetts, on Monday, January 1. Christopher Evans/Boston Herald/Polaris

Visitors take photos at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Tuesday, January 2. Almost every year, frigid temperatures transform the falls into an icy winter wonderland when the mist is blown back, freezing on the landscape. Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press/AP

Commuters brave sub-zero temperatures as they make their way to work in Chicago on Tuesday, January 2. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 3. Only a few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways. Stephen B. Morton/AP

Members of the New York City Police Department take a coffee break ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on Tuesday, January 2. Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle/AP

Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year. J. David Ake/AP

Bundled-up people are reflected by the Cloud Gate at Chicago’s Millennium Park on Sunday, December 31. Nam Y. Huh/AP