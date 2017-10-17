The future is female

Protesters gather at Grand Park for the Women's March on Saturday, January 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/AP

Protesters gather at Grand Park for the Women's March on Saturday, January 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/AP

This year was a reckoning for women all over the country.

This year we saw more women run for office and we saw women confront those who used power to perpetuate a culture of sexual abuse, harassment and coercion. Tarana Burke’s #MeToo movement gained momentum and the women in the entertainment industry created the Time’s Up initiative.

So one year after they flooded the streets to make their voices heard, women were back at it, rallying for justice on everything from immigration to racial and gender equality. The march is a platform for women and men to not only talk the talk but walk the walk.

Women in Rome demonstrate in solidarity with American women during the Women's March in the Italian capital. Simona Granati/Corbis/Getty Images

A woman attends the Women’s March in New York City. KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

People take part in the Women's March on Washington 2018: March On The Polls! on the National Mall. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Shabina Shahnawaz, from Richmond, Virginia, joins the large crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Ken Cedeno/UPI/Newscom

Tessa McLean, with the American Indian Movement of Colorado, closes her eyes as she marches with others during the Denver Women's March. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Participants attend Respect Rally Park City in Park City, Utah. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Adina Gewirtzman, left, and Katie Maguire, right, lean together as thousands gather for the Women's March in Philadelphia. David Maialetti /The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP

Members of the crowd walk on the frozen Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington during the Women’s March. Ken Cedeno/UPI/Newscom

Lisa Lucas Gardner takes part in the Women's March on the National Mall. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

People participate in a Women's March in Cincinnati, highlighting demands for equal rights and equality for women. John Minchillo/AP

Face paint, hats and signs were a big feature of the Women’s Marches. This woman is at a march in New York. Andrew Schwartz/Splash News/Newscom

Demonstrators gather at a parking garage outside Grand Park during the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Women hold signs during the Women’s March in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Diana Schmitt participates in the Women's March in St Louis. Whitney Curtis/Getty Images

People gather near Central Park in New York. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images