The State of the Union, in pictures

President Trump delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump delivered his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night and declared that the “state of our union is strong because our people are strong. Together, we are building a safe, strong and proud America.”

Trump, now a year into his presidency, came into the speech looking to strike a unifying tone.

“All of us together, as one team, one people and one American family, can do anything,” Trump said in his opening remarks. “We all share the same home, the same heart, the same destiny, and the same great American flag.”

Trump claps during his speech. "Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve," he said. Win McNamee/Pool/AP

Fred and Cindy Warmbier are recognized by the President during his speech. The Warmbiers’ 22-year-old son, Otto, died last year shortly after spending 17 months of detention in North Korea. "You are powerful witnesses to a menace that threatens our world, and your strength inspires us all,” Trump said. “Tonight, we pledge to honor Otto’s memory with American resolve.” Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Trump’s 80-minute address was one of the longest-running State of the Union speeches in history. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

One of the many guests joining first lady Melania Trump were Ryan Holets, a police officer from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Holets’ wife, Rebecca. The couple adopted a baby girl from opioid-addicted parents that Ryan met while on patrol. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

The President waves as he arrives for his speech. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some members of Congress wore black to show solidarity with the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and misconduct. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

From left, Elizabeth Alvarado, Evelyn Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas watch the President from the first lady’s box. Their daughters were murdered in 2016 by members of the MS-13 gang in New York. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Applauding behind the President are Vice President Mike Pence, left, and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Win McNamee/Getty Images

North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho holds up his crutches as he’s singled out by the President during the speech. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Members of Congress watch Trump’s speech. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“We have gone forward with a clear vision and a righteous mission — to make America great again for all Americans,” Trump said during his speech. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

US Rep. Steve Scalise gives a thumbs-up to Trump, who singled him out during his speech. Scalise was shot last year during a shooting at a congressional baseball practice. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Trump receives applause during his speech. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The President gestures to the audience as he makes a point. Win McNamee/Pool/AP

First lady Melania Trump receives applause as she enters the chamber before the speech. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

From left, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand together before the start of Trump’s speech. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The President waves after arriving in the House chamber. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Four of the nine Supreme Court justices attended the speech. From left are Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Neil Gorsuch. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wear black clothing and Kente cloth in protest. Many wore red pins to honor Recy Taylor. Taylor, a black woman from Alabama, was raped by a group of white men in the 1940s. She became a civil-rights figure when she spoke out about what happened despite death threats. Mark Wilson/Pool/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The first lady departs the US Capitol after the speech. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

During his speech, Trump told the room that “there has never been a better time to start living the American dream.” Jim Bourg/Pool/Getty Images