“Nobody knew whether you would actually spark serious political possibilities with a big march or if it was just going to be one big party and everybody goes home and they’re exhausted and they have no more energy to actually do the hard work -- the hard political work -- of changing the political disaster that we are facing,” says Terry O’Neill, president of the National Organization for Women. “Quite frankly, this march has sparked an energy that is sustainable.”

The women who marched have become “self-mobilized,” O’Neill tells me. “We just have to give them stuff to do. They are screaming for things to do. …That is the one silver lining of all of this.”

There is no single, driving strategy for this newly empowered women’s movement. That’s true of any opposition, of course, because it must react to the powers that be. It’s particularly true when those powers endeavor to reverse many of the culture-shifting changes that have come before. It’s even more true when a movement widens its focus to include issues that have not always been central to its core mission -- causes such as voting rights that affect women, but not all women and not only women.

But while expanding ambitions certainly have boosted the size of the women’s movement, it remains to be seen whether such a shift will make it more powerful or whether it will decentralize it so much that it becomes amorphous.