Venezuela’s debt troubles have created human suffering: In practice, Maduro seems to have decided to prioritize paying the bills over importing food, medicine and other essentials. Since the government allowed much of the nation’s resources to decay, it must ship in nearly everything. As recently as March, Maduro called for the US to help his country with its medical shortages. But at other times, he has refused the aid Venezuela is offered. Maduro has said the severe shortages are part of an “economic war” designed to overthrow him.