Trump's promise-fulfilling, post-partisan presidency

Kayleigh McEnany is a CNN commentator. She received her J.D. at Harvard Law School, and she studied politics at Oxford University. Kayleigh is a contributor at The Hill and columnist for Above the Law. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

The 2016 election highlighted a deep, stark divide between how the political and punditry class think -- and how the American people vote.

Resisting a slew of slanderous allegations of racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, and other “-isms” that preoccupied the media, a wide swath of voters saw through the sensational and voted on the sensible – the issues that affect their everyday lives.

Donald Trump became President of the United States because of a simple but potent combination of promises: draining the swamp, building the wall, correcting free trade imbalances, and making America great again. Those were sufficient to break through the salacious headlines and deliver him 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Remaining at the nation's most powerful address will depend on turning these promises into policy.

Commentators and many politicians failed to see the impending Trump victory, and in much the same fashion, today they likewise miss the heartland's view of Trump's young presidency.

The grim summation of the naysayers goes something like this: Trump colluded with the Russians; the healthcare bill nosedived; the travel ban is blocked; and Trump is a failed president. But between Los Angeles and New York, middle America sees a different story altogether.

Before taking office, Trump made headlines when he haggled with the Carrier CEO to bring hundreds of recently lost jobs back to the U.S.; called out Boeing for its too-costly, multibillion dollar Air Force One replacement plans; and began the ultimately successful negotiations with Lockheed Martin to bring down the price of its F-35s.

Trump arrived at the White House with new rules: No departed officials could engage in foreign lobbying and domestic lobbying would have to wait five years. He vowed not to take a salary, donating his first-quarter earnings to the National Park Service. And even though conflict of interest laws do not apply to the president, Trump put his business holdings in a trust operated by his sons and promised to give profits his hotels make from foreign governments to the U.S. Treasury.