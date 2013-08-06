Inside Sheldon Adelson's journalistic gamble

--The newsroom staff, sliced and diced by the two previous owners, has grown by a third, from under 100 to nearly 150.

--The paper has created a new investigative team, with five staffers on board and a sixth to follow.

--The Review-Journal has resuscitated its mothballed Washington bureau, with two correspondents on board.

--Moyer has rebuilt his management team with editors who have worked at much larger papers, including the Chicago Tribune, The Dallas Morning News, The Boston Globe and the San Francisco Chronicle.

--The paper has redesigned its print edition and its website.

--It hired a reporter to cover the Oakland Raiders, even though the NFL team won't make its Vegas debut until 2020.

--In July, it plans to debut its new video studio, designed to disrupt the local television market.