It didn’t take long for him to realize North Sunflower had to develop sources of revenue outside the core hospital. One of his first moves was to relocate the health clinic to a more prominent spot along the road and extend the hours. It’s now open from 8 a.m. to midnight every day and treats 3,500 patients a month, up from 120 in 2004. It saves the hospital and patients money by absorbing those who show up at the emergency room but don’t need that high a level of care.