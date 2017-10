By the time the doors opened 45 minutes later, Sciaraffo, a 36-year-old employee of the city’s parks and recreation department, was enraged. “I said, ‘I am not going to let this go,’” he recounted later. “As soon as I get off this train, I don’t care what it’s going to take, I’m going to make a stink about this and make sure something changes.”

Sciaraffo believes another ten minutes of being trapped on the train would have led to serious health consequences for some riders. So ever since that day in June, Sciaraffo has been petitioning the MTA to post clear evacuation plans so every commuter is aware of how to safely exit a train if it gets stuck in a tunnel. (The MTA warns that the dangers of moving trains and electrified third rails makes passenger evacuations highly dangerous. They’re in the process, they say, of revamping customer communications to make sure passengers aren’t left in the dark again.)

But Sciaraffo is frustrated by the response. “I ride this train every day, and the MTA is very good at having a bad situation, and then scooting it under the rug,” he says.