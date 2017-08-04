From the Editor

The national debate over the use of deadly force won’t end anytime soon. As Lake’s reporting wound down, headlines about fatal police shootings continued to stack up with disturbing frequency. Buffalo’s streak fending off a fatal shooting ended in May. In June, Seattle was shaken when Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of four, was shot and killed by police after authorities said she confronted officers with a knife. In July, an officer in Minneapolis shot and killed an Australian woman, Justine Ruszczyk, after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.