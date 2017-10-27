Q&A: Former FEMA Director Michael Brown gives Trump an ‘A+’

During Hurricane Katrina … all I wanted President Bush to do was to land in Baton Rouge, walk down the steps of Air Force One, walk to the podium. Tell not only the governor of Louisiana, but the governor of Mississippi and Alabama, and all of the mayors, and to tell his Cabinet, we have a horrendous crisis on our hands and I expect full hands on deck. That's the bully pulpit. And if President Bush had done that instead of doing frankly what I call a stupid flyover where they took the picture of him looking out the window, I think the cabinet would have gotten the message. And the governors and mayors would have gotten the message that this is never going to work unless everybody gets in the same room and we get on the same page about what's going on. That's the bully pulpit, and that's the power that any president has.