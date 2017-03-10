Ivanka Trump: America's most powerful Jewish woman

Of his high profile members, Shemtov said, "I prefer to have them feel comfortable here, and not be made a big deal about, quite frankly. So yes, it's true, some people might be excited that they're joining us for prayers, but the dignitaries are coming here to escape celebrity, not seek it, and I hope that The Shul creates an effective and healthy environment for that to happen."

Explaining the Modern Orthodox faith, he said it came into being "as a way of allowing people who found Orthodoxy in its full complement somewhat challenging to reconcile with the modern world and vice versa, without abandoning either."

Ivanka has offered a window into that world through her Instagram account, where she has posted pictures of her activities with her children on Jewish holidays -- such as the "after school fun" of making hamantaschen cookies for the Jewish holiday of Purim with Arabella and Joseph -- as well as pictures from her trip to Israel last week with her father.

In her new book, "Women Who Work," she wrote about how she and her family observe the Shabbat from sundown Friday to Saturday night. "During this time, we disconnect completely -- no emails, no TV, no phone calls, no Internet. We enjoy uninterrupted time together and it's wonderful. In addition to being a sacred part of our religion, we live in such a fast-paced world that it's enormously important to unplug and devote that time to each other," she wrote.

On those days, she said the family reads, enjoys "long meals together," takes walks in the city or just hangs out, which allows her to go back to work, she said, "full steam, the following Monday -- or more realistically, Saturday night, when I log back on!"

In Jerusalem last week, her public gestures of faith and her conservative attire -- which was interpreted as in keeping with Orthodox tradition -- drew wide attention across the world. At the Western Wall, she wore a long-sleeved jacket, a loose-fitting midi-length skirt that fell just above her ankles, and a small navy fascinator, which was interpreted as a nod to the tradition that observant women cover their hair at holy sites.

Ivanka has visited Israel numerous times, and in that quiet moment last week, she stood off to the side as officials at the Western Wall explained the history to Melania Trump. Taking her turn after the First Lady in front of the portion of the wall that is reserved for women, she placed her left hand on the stones of Kotel, closed her eyes and leaned in as she prayed. She wiped away a tear as she turned back to the group of women who guided their visit, briefly placing her hand on her heart in a gesture of how moving the moment had been.

"I am grateful to have experienced a deeply meaningful visit to the holiest site of my faith and to leave a private note of prayer," she wrote in an Instagram post.

I am grateful to have experienced a deeply meaningful visit to the holiest site of my faith and to leave a private note of prayer. 📷 Associated Press (AP) A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 22, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

And for now -- under the intense scrutiny of the press and curious Ivanka-watchers -- that's where she wants her faith to remain: in private.

Illustration by Lucie Birant. Produced by CNN Digital Labs.