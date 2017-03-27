The Green Wall

The open, barrier-less land might have something to do with the Nation being a well known drug route. The terrain is unlike any other, making it difficult to patrol. Del Cueto says agents who start out in the Tucson sector get major street cred when they go to other parts of the border. There's the 120 degree heat in the summer, limited access to cell towers for communication, and virtually no light to help patrol at night. For Del Cueto, it's a draining job. And he feels like no one cares.

"The agents are the only ones who come out here to patrol this area. But nobody cares to see the reality of what's going on here."

I asked him why.

"The reality is it's not secure," he said.

When the vehicle barrier ends, a five strand barbed wire fence is what separates the US and Mexico. It's easy to get lost in the mountains of the reservation -- something that can happen to Del Cueto, even with 14 years of experience. With Del Cueto at the wheel, we've taken a wrong turn on our drive back to Tucson. There are murmurs from the front seat about whether we've mistakenly driven into Mexico.

After the six-hour round trip to the border, a close encounter with Mexico, and a long week of work, Del Cueto looks forward to Fridays.

"I always take the extra hours on Friday to be able to ride with my brothers," the 39-year-old agent said. His brothers are a group of guys who share his love of motorcycles.

After they ride, they meet for drinks (non alcoholic for Art) and his demeanor changes. He's no longer stressed and angry about the barrier he's just shown us. 'The brothers' are talking about how to raise more money for sick children in the network of Shriners hospitals.

"I think with everything going on in the world, it's fantastic that you can get a group of guys together from totally different areas of the world, who come together for one cause and that's to help the children," he said.

Last Christmas, 16 burly motorcycle guys drove 400 teddy bears to the Shriners hospital in Tucson. The money they raised helped deserving -- but unlikely -- children.

"There has been some times kids from Mexico that have had issues, and they will bring them to the border," he said. "They will take care of their visa and either drive them to a hospital nearby or I've known them to fly them all the way to different hospitals depending on what they have."

The irony of a border patrol agent helping to bring children from Mexico into the US is not lost on Del Cueto.

"What I do as a border patrol agent is defend the laws of the country," he said. "But with these kids, there's a legal way and a process that they go through in order to come here and get treatment. Just because I carry I badge and a gun and I am out in the field arresting people, doesn't mean that I don't have a heart for individuals that are in need."