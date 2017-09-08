Understanding the world through ‘Game of Thrones’

Yet this season, “Thrones” has gone beyond its mix of sex and all the violence that pay cable allows to contemplate provocative themes – including the value of diplomacy and questions of morality in manipulating the levers of power. Small wonder that some have used jockeying for the Iron Throne as a jumping-off point to address foreign and domestic politics, until a debate over whether Daenerys (played by Emilia Clarke) should deploy dragons in battle is processed as possessing here-and-now implications.