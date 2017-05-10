Tricky Trump?

The probe is expected to go underground now that Robert Mueller, the special counsel named to investigate allegations of collusion between Russian officials and Trump campaign aides, is taking the helm. (In another Nixon-era throwback, Mueller is bringing James Quarles, an assistant special prosecutor during Watergate, with him.)

But the cloud of Russia over the Trump administration is unlikely to dissipate. Even before the probe grew to "Watergate size and scale," as Sen. John McCain recently put it, it has been impossible for Trump to avoid comparisons to Nixon.

Like Nixon, Trump has proven himself to be erratic, insecure and image-obsessed

The lines have been drawn for years. In the 1980s, Nixon once wrote Trump to praise his appearance on Phil Donahue's talk show and said his wife predicted that "whenever you decide to run for office you will be a winner!" Like Nixon, Trump has proven himself to be erratic, insecure and image-obsessed. As his presidency has progressed, he has grown increasingly angry at the news media, who he calls the enemy, and the Russia probe, which he called a "witch hunt."

Four decades ago, Nixon used much of the same terminology, calling the Watergate investigation a "witch hunt." "Never forget," he told his then-national security adviser Henry Kissinger in a taped conversation a year earlier, "The press is the enemy. The establishment is the enemy. The professors are the enemy… Write that on a blackboard 100 times and never forget it."

Kissinger oddly resurfaced in the news after meeting with Trump the morning following Comey’s firing. The White House said the meeting had been previously scheduled.

Even Trump's sense of injustice is strikingly similar to the Nixon days. Four months after taking office, Trump remains obsessed with the 2016 election results and describes the Russia investigation as "a pure excuse for the Democrats having lost an election that they should have easily won."

He recently complained to the graduating class of the United States Coast Guard Academy that, "no politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly."

"You can't let them get you down," Trump said with echoes of the aggrieved tone that Nixon once adopted. "You can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams."

To Nixon historian John A. Farrell, most of the historical parallels between Trump's conduct and Watergate seemed coincidental until Trump fired Comey. That struck Farrell as "virtually identical" to Nixon’s "Saturday Night Massacre," in which the President fired the special prosecutor investigating Watergate.

The similarities got even more eerie with the added revelations that Trump appeared to apply pressure on Comey to ease up on the Flynn investigation in their disputed conversation. A timeline began to emerge suggesting motive, said Farrell, the author of "Richard Nixon: The Life," which was published earlier this year.

"There are going to be lots of differences, but the elemental act is very similar"

"In both cases, you have an American president accused, or suspected, of participating in the undermining of an election, facing off against one of the nation's top law enforcement officials, and when that official didn't back off -- firing them," Farrell said. "There are going to be lots of differences, but the elemental act is very similar."

Still, Farrell noted that we now have the advantage of understanding Nixon's motives. We don't yet know what was going through Trump's mind during his conversations with Comey.

"It could be that this was a humanitarian gesture on the part of the President to help out his friend, Mike Flynn, and not a veiled suggestion that Comey back off," Farrell said. "Of course, now we've got a special counsel named to investigate all this, and try to find out whether it was Trump being Trump, or whether it was Trump being Nixon."

A handful of Democrats have already called for Trump's impeachment, but it is far too early to tell whether the President is really facing his own Watergate.