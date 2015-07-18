God and the Don

According to Johnston, the church's senior pastor, Secret Service inquired about closing the Fifth Avenue entrance for Trump and his family.

While the church's policy is to welcome any and all worshippers, the last-minute security request was problematic. It was Pledge Sunday, and more than 1,000 people were expected to attend. The church made clear that having everyone funnel through the only other entrance on 55th Street would be a logistical nightmare.

As the church fretted over what to do, in just a matter of minutes, it received word again: the Trumps would not be attending after all.

The hasty outreach to Fifth Avenue Presbyterian, the church closest to Trump Tower but which Trump has never attended, was another sign, some say, of his lack of an ongoing relationship with any one congregation.

At another point in Trump's life, he might have looked to a different church in midtown Manhattan. After attending First Presbyterian in Queens, Trump and his family eventually switched to Marble Collegiate, home to Peale, a famous pastor.

Peale's 1950s bestseller, "The Power of Positive Thinking," made him an internationally acclaimed motivational speaker. His speeches attracted thousands who believed that Peale's techniques could enrich their lives, including their bank accounts.

Tenets from "The Power of Positive Thinking" may have left a lasting impression on young Trump at a time when he sought to follow in his father's footsteps and expand his family's real estate empire.

In one chapter titled, "I Don't Believe in Defeat," Peale wrote: "If you are thinking thoughts of defeat, I urge you to rid yourself of such thoughts, for as you think defeat you tend to get it." A later chapter offers advice on "how to get people to like you," with Peale writing that "the longing to be liked, to be held in esteem, to be a sought-after person, is fundamental in us."

Trump and Peale, who died in 1993, developed a personal relationship. The pastor officiated the President's first marriage to Ivana Trump.

But Donald Trump has seldom spoken about Peale as a religious influence. If the pastor's sermons shaped Trump's worldview, there is little indication that they made him a man of deep faith. In a New York Times story last year about Trump and Peale, Trump praised him as a "great preacher and a great public speaker," but had nothing to say about his religious teachings.

Peale's son, John, has harshly rebuked Trump. He told The Washington Post at the height of the 2016 election that he winces whenever the candidate invokes his father's name on the campaign trail.

"I cringe," Peale said. "I don't respect Mr. Trump very much. I don't take him very seriously. I regret the publicity of the connection. This is a problem for the Peale family."

Reached on the phone, Peale's daughter, Elizabeth Peale Allen, told me that the family has decided not discuss Trump with the press out of "deference to our father and his legacy."

Marble, for its part, also distanced itself from Trump during the campaign.

When Trump told reporters that he attended Marble, the church took the rare step of publicly rejecting that claim, saying in a statement that Trump was "not an active member" of the church. (Marble declined to participate in this story.)

Four months after his inauguration, Trump still appears obsessed with -- at times even amazed by -- his victory. ("Hey, I'm president. Can you believe it?" a smiling Trump said in the Rose Garden in early May as he celebrated the House passage of a Republican health care bill.)

Without a church to quite call his own, the President has suggested that his unlikely ascendance to the White House may not have been possible were it not for something beyond his control: divine intervention.

"Right here, the class of 2017 dressed in cap and gown, graduating to a totally brilliant future," Trump said last month in a commencement address at Liberty University, a Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia. "And here I am standing before you as President of the United States."

"I'm guessing there are some people here today who thought that either one of those things, either one, would really require major help from God," he continued. "And we got it."

