“I mean, I’ve lost -- not close friends, but friends, because of the comments they’ve made about, you know, ‘This cop was wrong.’ Were you there? Do you know what it’s like to pull a car over, and as soon as you get out of that car your heart’s racing because you know in your mind this person possibly has a gun? You’re in a bad area, so you’re alert 24/7. So someone reaches for something, yeah, you’re gonna back up. … Because all he’s gotta do if he reaches for a gun is blow your head off. I mean, you know how quick it takes to turn and fire? You know, it’s just -- sometimes it’s hard to watch the media portray cops as they’re rogue, they’re goin’ out there shootin’ people -- I mean, you weren’t there. That’s why I wouldn’t critique anybody -- I would never critique another cop. You know, if -- I wasn’t there. I don’t know if they had intel that this guy had a gun. I don’t know if this guy was a gang member. I don’t know if he’s a homicide suspect. ... And it’s tough because a lot of people don’t realize you’re messing with -- cops are normal people. And they got families, and they gotta go home to families, and adjust to family life after -- you know, there’s days we get a couple guns off the street, and you’re driving home, and that’s on your mind. And you get home, and you gotta shut it off. You don’t want your wife, your kids to know any of that stuff. So as soon as you hit that door, you’re going from 100 miles an hour dealing with drug dealers, gang members, that wanna kill you, and then you go home, and now you’re with your wife and stuff, and you’re just, you know, fake smile, and you’re sittin’ there, and ‘How was work?’ ‘It was fine. No big deal.’… You know, you try to not to bring that stuff home. It ain’t easy.”