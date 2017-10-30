Tracking the Russia investigations

Select individual
Special counsel Robert Mueller, the former FBI director, is leading a sprawling investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, potential collusion and other potential crimes uncovered during the course of his investigation. He was appointed shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017. Mueller took over an investigation that Comey started under the FBI’s counterintelligence division in July 2016. This list includes actions taken before Mueller took charge.
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates was arrested and formally charged with a slew of federal crimes relating to his past lobbying for the Ukrainian government. He pleaded not guilty. Gates is a longtime business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and was his deputy on the campaign.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was arrested and formally charged with a slew of federal crimes relating to his past lobbying for the Ukrainian government. He pleaded not guilty.
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates was indicted on a slew of federal crimes stemming from his past lobbying work for the Ukrainian government. The charges include conspiracy to launder money, failure to report foreign bank accounts, failure to register as a foreign agent, and making false statements. Gates is a longtime business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and was his deputy on the campaign. Manafort was indicted on similar charges. Both men later pleaded not guilty.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted on a slew of federal crimes stemming from his past lobbying work for the Ukrainian government. The charges include conspiracy to launder money, failure to report foreign bank accounts, failure to register as a foreign agent, and making false statements. His deputy, Rick Gates, was also indicted on similar counts. Both men later pleaded not guilty.
British cyber security expert Matt Tait was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to Business Insider. Tait said a Republican operative, Peter Smith, tried to recruit him in 2016 in an effort to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s private emails from Russian hackers. Smith claimed to have ties to the Trump campaign, which the campaign denies. Smith committed suicide in May 2017.
Special counsel investigators interviewed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Mueller is interested in speaking with former and current White House staffers about topics including the dismissals of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for a private interview. Priebus’s attorney said he was “voluntarily interviewed” by the special counsel investigators and “was happy to answer all of their questions.” Mueller is interested in speaking with former and current White House staffers about topics including the dismissals of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.
Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI after he lied about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government. The guilty plea was revealed about one month later when the records were unsealed.
Investigators with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team interviewed Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, chief of staff for the National Security Council, according to Fox News. The questions were about Michael Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser in February amid questions about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Special counsel Robert Mueller obtained a search warrant requiring Facebook to hand over ads that a Kremlin-linked company paid to put on the platform during and after the election. Facebook also gave Mueller information about payments for the ads and details of how the ads were targeted.
Spokesman for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, testified before a grand jury in Washington. Speaking to reporters outside the federal courthouse after his testimony, Maloni said he “answered questions and I’ve been dismissed,” but wouldn’t reveal what was discussed.
FBI agents affiliated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe interviewed a professional editor who briefly worked for former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s consulting firm, the AP reported. The editor, Hank Cox, reviewed an op-ed published under Flynn’s name that offered support for the Turkish government. Flynn was working as an unregistered foreign agent for Turkey at the time, though he didn’t disclose it until months later.
NBC News reported that grand jury subpoenas were issued seeking testimony from public relations executives who worked on a lobbying campaign with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to benefit the pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine between 2012 and 2014. The PR firms included the Podesta Group and Mercury LLC.
Special counsel Robert Mueller issued subpoenas on August 28 for documents and testimony to a former lawyer for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s current spokesman. The subpoenas were sent to attorney Melissa Laurenza and spokesman Jason Maloni, CNN reported.
Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, who attended the Trump Tower meeting, testified before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury on August 11, the Financial Times reported. Akhmetshin is a lobbyist who works on Kremlin-friendly projects, though he denies having any formal links to the Russian government.
Bloomberg reported that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team sent grand jury subpoenas to “global banks for account information and records of transactions” involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, some of his companies, and companies affiliated with his longtime business associate Rick Gates, who also served on the Trump campaign.
Special counsel Robert Mueller issued grand jury subpoenas to some people involved in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. Eight people were in the room, including President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer who was expected to bring incriminating information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were also present. The subpoena from Mueller’s team sought both documents and testimony.
As part of the sprawling Russia investigation, FBI agents arrested Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C.
FBI agents executed a search warrant on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home during an early-morning raid on July 26. The documents seized during the raid included financial and tax records, and at least some of the information had already been provided to Senate investigators, one source told CNN.
Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin to testify before a grand jury, according to a report from Hurriyet, the largest newspaper in Turkey. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lobbying firm was paid $530,000 to represent Alptekin during the final months of the U.S. presidential campaign. After Flynn resigned from his White House job, he retroactively registered as a foreign agent for Turkey for the work he did on behalf of Alptekin.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers separately interviewed with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Multiple sources familiar with their accounts said they told investigators that some of their interactions with President Donald Trump were odd and uncomfortable, but that they did not believe he ordered them to interfere with the FBI investigation.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in June or July, according to The Wall Street Journal. Rosenstein was interviewed about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Trump and his allies initially said Comey was fired because of a memo Rosenstein wrote describing Comey’s poor job performance, but President Donald Trump later acknowledged that he would have fired Comey regardless of Rosenstein’s recommendation. Rosenstein was interviewed as a witness in an investigation that he is also overseeing, due to the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
CNN first reported that special counsel Robert Mueller's team met this summer with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote a series of memos known as “the dossier,” which alleged widespread collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. US investigators have corroborated some aspects of the dossier, specifically that some of the communications among foreign nationals mentioned in the memos did actually take place. President Donald Trump dismissed the memo as “totally made-up stuff.”
Federal prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas to some of former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s recent business associates. Investigators were looking into possible wrongdoing in how Flynn handled disclosures related to payments from clients tied to foreign governments including Russia and Turkey.
Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page says he was questioned by FBI agents in March as part of the investigation into Russian meddling. He was interviewed on five occasions, the Washington Post reported. Page said many of the questions were about allegations contained in a dossier written by a former British spy that claimed Page was involved in an effort to collude with Russia to elect President Donald Trump.
FBI agents conducted their second interview with Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. He said he wanted to cooperate in the investigation, but shortly after the interview, Papadopoulos deleted social media accounts that had evidence of his election-year contacts with Russians and people connected to the Russian government.
FBI agents interviewed Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. He made false statements during the interview, according to court filings. He admitted meeting a professor in London who told him that the Russians had dirt on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, in the form of “thousands of emails.” But he falsely claimed multiple times that he got the information before joining the campaign, according to court filings.
As part of the court-approved surveillance on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, the FBI investigators conducted a search of a storage facility belonging to Manafort, CNN reported. It is not known what they found.
“Multiple grand jury subpoenas and records requests” relating to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were issued as part of then-FBI Director James Comey’s investigation into Russian meddling, according to NBC News. They were served in the six months before Comey was fired.
The FBI investigation into Russian meddling started in July 2016. As part of that probe, the FBI asked the secretive court that handles the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to authorize surveillance of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, CNN reported. The Wall Street Journal reported that the surveillance began after Manafort left the Trump campaign in mid-August 2016.
The FBI secured approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, CNN reported. The FISA surveillance, which includes wiretapping, started after Page stepped down from his volunteer advisory role for the Trump campaign in September 2016, according to The New York Times. But the Washington Post, which broke the story, reported that the FISA warrant was issued in summer 2016.
In January, the Senate intelligence committee opened its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The investigation is led by Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican committee chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman. Burr said in October that the committee has already interviewed more than 100 witnesses and reviewed more than 100,000 pages of documents.
The Senate intelligence committee requested documents and testimony from former national security adviser Michael Flynn's son, Michael G. Flynn Jr., according to NBC News. Flynn Jr., who drew scrutiny for spreading anti-Clinton conspiracy rumors, served as his father's top aide and chief of staff during the 2016 campaign. The Trump transition team had sought a security clearance for the younger Flynn, who later left the transition team, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Senate intelligence committee investigators interviewed Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen during a private session. Cohen was originally scheduled for a public hearing with the committee in September, but the session was abruptly canceled after Cohen gave a written opening statement to the media before sitting down with the committee
Loretta Lynch, who served as attorney general during the Obama administration, met with the Senate intelligence committee for a private interview. Lynch has faced scrutiny for her handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation while attorney general, including a meeting with former President Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac in June 2016 while the investigation was ongoing.
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski met with Senate intelligence committee staff for a private interview. Lewandowski claimed earlier in 2017 that he did not have any contact with Russian officials.
The Senate intelligence committee issued a subpoena to former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page. Page was subpoenaed after he told the committee he would invoke the Fifth Amendment to keep from submitting the "vast array" of documents the committee had requested.
Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz met with Senate intelligence investigators for a private interview. Wasserman Schultz denied knowing that the DNC and the Clinton campaign funded Fusion GPS, the intelligence firm that hired a former British spy Christopher Steele to compile the Trump-Russia dossier. Wasserman Schultz told CNN that she “didn’t have any awareness of the arrangement at all.”
After it was revealed in press reports that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner used a private email account for some government work, the Senate intelligence committee asked him to turn over any private emails that pertain to the Russia investigation. The request included “all other email accounts, messaging apps, or similar communications channels.”
Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who worked for years as a top Trump Organization lawyer, was scheduled to talk to the Senate intelligence committee for a private interview. But the meeting was abruptly cut short because Cohen released a statement to the press before the meeting, angering the committee leaders.
Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta met with the Senate intelligence committee for a private interview, according to Politico. Podesta’s Gmail account was hacked by Russian-backed hackers, and thousands of his private emails were posted online by WikiLeaks in the final weeks of the campaign.
The Senate intelligence committee asked controversial right-wing blogger Chuck Johnson to hand over any materials he has about the 2016 campaign and about Russia’s election-related cyberattacks, according to a copy of the letter posted on Johnson’s website. He has admitted being in contact with a GOP operative who tried to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s private emails from Russian hackers.
Senate intelligence committee investigators interviewed Ben Rhodes, who was President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser, as part of the committee’s probe of Russian meddling.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort met behind closed doors with the Senate intelligence committee and provided documents to the committee related to its Russia investigation, according to a source briefed on the interview.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner met with the Senate intelligence committee for a private interview. In public statements, Kushner has repeatedly denied collusion with Russia and claimed there was nothing improper about his contacts with foreign government officials.
Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, met with the Senate intelligence committee for a private interview. Some House Republicans had accused her of improperly unmasking Trump associates in intelligence reports before she left office, which she denies. CNN reported that lawmakers from both parties seemed satisfied with her explanations in the interview.
Denis McDonough, who served as former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, was interviewed by the Senate intelligence committee behind closed doors. The panel was interested in learning about the Obama administration’s knowledge of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the response to it.
Former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper met with the Senate intelligence committee for a private interview. The panel was interested in learning about the Obama administration’s knowledge of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the response to it.
Senate intelligence committee investigators interviewed “several Russians” who attended the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower. The meeting was arranged after Trump Jr. was told that a Russian lawyer would bring incriminating dirt on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The meeting was also attended by then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Cybersecurity officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security testified before the Senate intelligence committee in a public hearing about Russian meddling in the election. The officials revealed that the US intelligence community had concluded in 2016 that internet-connected election systems in 21 states "were potentially targeted by Russian government-linked cyber actors.”
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate intelligence committee in an open hearing to answer questions about whether he had additional undisclosed meetings with Russians in 2016. He previously failed to disclose two election-year meetings with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Sessions said the accusation that he colluded with Russia was an “appalling and detestable lie.”
National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers met with members of the Senate intelligence committee in a closed-door meeting, according to Bloomberg. Members reportedly wanted to ask about reports that President Donald Trump asked him to publicly deny that there was any collusion during the campaign. Rogers refused to answer questions about this topic at a public hearing earlier in June.
Former FBI Director James Comey appeared before the Senate intelligence committee for a highly anticipated public hearing. He told senators that President Donald Trump had demanded his loyalty and later asked him to drop the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey acknowledged telling Trump on three occasions that he was not under investigation. Asked if his conversations with the president were recorded, Comey answered: "Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”
CNN reported that the Senate intelligence committee reached out to Eric York, a cybersecurity expert enlisted by GOP operative Peter Smith in an effort to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's private emails from Russian hackers in 2016. Smith reportedly claimed to have ties to the Trump campaign, which the campaign denies. Smith committed suicide in May 2017.
The Senate intelligence committee submitted two subpoenas to businesses tied to former national security adviser Michael Flynn. He eventually turned over more than 600 pages of mostly business-related documents to the committee.
About a week after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the Senate intelligence committee asked acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe to hand over “notes or memos” that Comey wrote about his communications with senior White House and Justice Department officials about the Russia investigation, which would include the president. These contacts were under scrutiny because of reports that Trump asked Comey to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and that Comey wrote memos about those conversations.
The Senate intelligence committee sent a letter to the Trump campaign, requesting all Russia-related documents, emails, and phone records dating back to the campaign’s launch in June 2015, according to the Washington Post. Many former staffers were notified and asked to cooperate with the request. The campaign has handed over more than 20,000 emails to the committee, CNN reported.
The Senate intelligence committee subpoenaed former national security adviser Michael Flynn, demanding Russia-related documents and materials. The subpoena came after Flynn declined to voluntarily give the committee the records it requested. Flynn eventually handed over some personal documents to the panel.
The Senate intelligence committee submitted requests for documents to four key Trump associates. The requests for materials, including emails and records of dealings with Russians, were sent to Trump ally Roger Stone, former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Sen. Mark Warner, the Democratic vice chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, told CNN that the panel asked the Treasury Department for information related to President Donald Trump and his associates. The Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a unit that often probes global money laundering, eventually gave the committee more than 2,000 pages of documents, according to Bloomberg. The request came in late April or early May, NBC News reported.
Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, told CNN he asked the Trump administration to provide transcripts of former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s calls with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. These calls, which were intercepted by routine US intelligence-gathering, came under scrutiny because Flynn claimed he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian ambassador. Reports later emerged that he did, in fact, talk about economic sanctions.
The House intelligence committee is also investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The committee is chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican, but he stepped aside from the investigation in April after he became embroiled in a controversy of his own, relating to how he handled classified documents. Instead, Republican Rep. Mike Conaway is leading the probe alongside Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic ranking member. This panel’s investigation has been marred by bitter infighting and political tumult.
Ben Rhodes, who was President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser, met with the House intelligence committee for a private interview. Rhodes was expected to face questioning from the panel about the unmasking of Americans in intelligence reports during the Obama administration.
The House intelligence committee interviewed Trump campaign digital director Brad Parscale. The panel was interested in interviewing Parscale about the Trump campaign’s digital and data operations, and whether Russia aided in the proliferation of pro-Trump fake news ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Parscale has repeatedly denied that the data operation he oversaw had any links to Russia or colluded with the Kremlin.
The House intelligence committee interviewed Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen in a private session. Cohen, who was named in the 35-page dossier written by a former British spy, has repeatedly denied allegations of collusion with Russia. Cohen has faced scrutiny after reports surfaced that he had pursued a Trump Tower project in Moscow during the presidential campaign in 2015, although the project was later abandoned in January 2016.
The House intelligence committee issued a subpoena to Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Cohen, who was named in the 35-page dossier written by a former British spy, has repeatedly denied allegations of collusion with Russia. Cohen has faced scrutiny after reports surfaced that he had pursued a Trump Tower project in Moscow during the presidential campaign in 2015, although the project was later abandoned in January 2016.
Loretta Lynch, who served as President Barack Obama’s attorney general, met with the House intelligence committee for a private interview. Lynch has faced scrutiny for her handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation while attorney general, including a meeting with former President Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac in June 2016 while the investigation was ongoing.
President Barack Obama’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, appeared before the House intelligence committee for a private interview. She has come under scrutiny from some House Republicans for allegedly unmasking the names of Trump associates in classified intelligence reports, which she would have had access to as UN ambassador. Power denies any wrongdoing.
The House intelligence committee interviewed law student Jonathan Safron, who worked as an assistant to GOP operative Peter Smith. Smith tried to recruit cybersecurity experts in 2016 in an effort to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's private emails from Russian hackers. Smith claimed to have ties to the Trump campaign, which the campaign denies. Smith committed suicide in May 2017. Safron declined to comment on the details of his testimony.
House intelligence committee staff held a closed-door interview with Matt Tait, a British cybersecurity analyst who says a Republican operative tried to recruit him in 2016 in an effort to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s private emails from Russian hackers. The operative, Peter Smith, reportedly claimed to have ties to the Trump campaign, which the campaign denies. Smith committed suicide in May 2017.
Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee who stepped aside from the panel’s Russia investigation in April, issued subpoenas to the co-founders of Fusion GPS, a political research firm. Fusion hired a retired British spy to produce a series of memos about President Donald Trump and Russia, known as “the dossier.”
Trump campaign adviser and former White House aide Boris Epshteyn met with the House intelligence committee for a private interview, as part of its investigation into Russian meddling.
Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of the president, met with the House intelligence committee behind closed doors as part of its investigation into Russian meddling. He said he had a “frank exchange” with the committee and downplayed questions about his contacts with WikiLeaks during the campaign.
Former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice met with the House intelligence committee for a private interview related to the panel’s investigation into unmasking of Americans in intelligence reports.
House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes, a Republican who had stepped away from the panel’s formal Russia investigation, issued subpoenas to the DOJ and FBI. The subpoenas demanded information about how the agencies handled a 35-page dossier that was compiled by a former British spy and alleged widespread collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.
House intelligence committee members interviewed former assistant Attorney General John Carlin as part of their Russia investigation. Carlin oversaw the National Security Agency’s surveillance program during the Obama administration.
Trump campaign adviser J.D. Gordon met with House intelligence committee members for a closed-door interview. He is under scrutiny for his role in an effort in July 2016 to change language in the Republican National Committee platform regarding Russia’s aggressive moves in Ukraine.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner met with the House intelligence committee for a private interview, one day after he met with the Senate intelligence committee for a closed-door session.
Former Trump campaign communications adviser Michael Caputo testified before the House intelligence committee in a closed-door session. He resigned from the campaign after the GOP primaries.
The House intelligence committee sent a letter to the White House asking for information about possible recordings of President Donald Trump’s conversations with former FBI Director James Comey – the second letter sent by the committee on this topic. The second letter was necessary because committee leaders were not satisfied with the previous White House response, which was simply a copy of a Trump tweet that said he wasn’t aware of any recordings. The new letter asked the White House to “fully comply.”
Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta met with investigators from the House intelligence committee for a private meeting. The Russian hack of Podesta’s private email account played a pivotal role in the 2016 election, after WikiLeaks released tens of thousands of his personal emails online.
Obama’s former Homeland Security secretary Jeh Johnson testified before the House intelligence committee in a public hearing. He discussed his efforts to protect state election systems from cyberattacks propagated by Russian actors, and also discussed his response to Russian hacks of Democratic National Committee servers.
The House intelligence committee asked former FBI Director James Comey to hand over any notes or memos that contain information about the conversations he had with President Donald Trump before he was abruptly fired in May.
The House intelligence committee asked the White House to provide details about any recordings of conversations between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey. The White House later sent the committee a response, citing a Trump tweet that said he wasn’t aware of any recordings, but not ruling out that any existed.
House Intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes issued subpoenas to the FBI, CIA, and NSA for documents related to the unmasking of Americans in classified intelligence reports. The subpoenas sought details about unmasking allegedly by Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and former US ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power. Nunes unilaterally issued the subpoenas even though he stepped aside from the Russia investigation.
The House intelligence committee issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for testimony and documents about the Russia investigation. His own firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates, was also subpoenaed, according to the Washington Post. Cohen has said he would refuse voluntary requests from congressional investigators but would cooperate with subpoenas.
The House intelligence committee issued a subpoena to former national security adviser Michael Flynn for testimony and documents. This came after Flynn refused to cooperate with the committee’s earlier request for Russia-related records. Flynn ultimately provided some documents to the committee, CNN reported..
The House intelligence committee sent a request for Russia-related documents to former national security adviser Michael Flynn. He did not cooperate with the voluntary request.
Former CIA Director John Brennan appeared before the House intelligence committee in a public hearing. Brennan said that the Russians had “brazenly interfered” in the 2016 election, including actively contacting members of the Trump campaign. However, the former head of CIA stopped short of saying definitively whether there was collusion between President Donald Trump’s team and Kremlin representatives.
The House intelligence committee asked the Justice Department and FBI to provide materials “related to the dismissal of Mr. Comey as FBI Director or memorializing conversations between the President and Mr. Comey.” Comey wrote a series of memos about his conversations with President Donald Trump before his firing.
The House intelligence committee asked former Trump campaign communications adviser Michael Caputo for information related to the Russia investigation. The House panel’s letter, obtained by CNN, requested that Caputo produce documents and participate in a voluntary, transcribed interview before the committee.
The House intelligence committee asked Trump campaign adviser and former White House aide Boris Epshteyn to provide the House intelligence committee with documents related to its Russia investigation.
FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers provided private testimony to the House intelligence committee. One of the reasons for the private meeting was to give Comey a chance to respond to questions that he claimed he couldn’t answer in public – which he did almost 100 times in his previous public appearance before the committee.
FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers testified in an open hearing before the House intelligence committee. Comey revealed for the first time that the FBI was investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.
The Senate judiciary committee, led by Republican chairman Chuck Grassley and Democratic ranking member Dianne Feinstein, is conducting its own investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The panel oversees the Justice Department, so it is keenly interested in exploring whether the Trump administration interfered with the FBI’s affairs, which could amount to obstruction of justice.
Senate judiciary committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network requesting banking information from several individuals related to the committee’s Russia probe, according to BuzzFeed News. The request sought documents “relating to Suspicious Activity Reports” for nearly 40 people and businesses, including Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, Trump-Russia dossier author Christopher Steele, and Fusion GPS’s Glenn Simpson, among others.
The Senate judiciary committee’s Republican chairman and Democratic ranking member jointly asked CIA Director Mike Pompeo to provide the panel with “the same materials that have been made available to” the Senate intelligence committee as part of its Russia probe. The CIA has since rebuffed this request.
Donald Trump Jr. met with staffers from the Senate judiciary committee for more than five hours. He denied that he ever told his father about his June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who was said to have incriminating information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, sources told CNN. He said he did not recall the White House’s involvement in crafting his public response to the meeting, sources told CNN.
Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of the research firm that helped produce the Trump-Russia dossier, met with Senate judiciary committee staff for a private interview that lasted longer than 10 hours.
The Senate judiciary committee subpoenaed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort for failing to comply with their requests for a public hearing. It was dropped hours later, after both sides agreed to continue negotiations to secure his testimony.
The Senate judiciary committee issued a subpoena for Glenn Simpson, co-founder of the Washington-based political research firm that hired former British spy Christopher Steele to produce a dossier about Trump’s ties to Russia. The subpoena was later withdrawn after Simpson agreed to speak privately with committee staff.
The Senate judiciary committee asked Paul Manafort to produce all documents about the June 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower. They also asked the former Trump campaign chairman to hand over any records about any contact with many of the people and entities mentioned in the 35-page dossier written by former British spy Christopher Steele, which alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The Senate judiciary committee asked the Trump Organization to produce all documents about the June 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower. They also asked Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to provide records about any contact with many of the people and entities mentioned in the 35-page dossier written by former British spy Christopher Steele, which alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, asked DHS and the State Department for information about Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian-American lobbyist who also attended the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower. Grassley’s letter asked for records about Akhmetshin’s visa applications and international travel.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, asked the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department for information related to the immigration status of Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Grassley wanted to know how Veselnitskaya attended the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and six others, "despite being denied a visa beforehand” The meeting was arranged after Trump Jr. was told Veselnitskaya had incriminating dirt on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and was also attended by then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The Senate judiciary committee asked the DOJ and the FBI for information regarding any actions relating to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that the agencies took during the Russia investigation. A special court that oversees the FISA law has the power to approve government surveillance of US citizens.
The Senate judiciary committee asked the FBI and White House to provide documents about White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s security clearance. The committee’s letter came after reports that Kushner initially failed to disclose several meetings with Russian government officials on his security clearance application.
The Senate judiciary committee asked Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman to hand over any memos in his possession that former FBI Director James Comey wrote about his interactions with President Donald Trump. Comey previously testified that he gave at least one memo to a friend, later identified as Richman, who shared details of the memo with The New York Times. Richman said he gave the memos to the FBI, but it is unclear whether he complied with the committee's request as well, according to Politico.
The Senate judiciary committee requested documents from former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as part of the panel's probe into Russian election meddling. Lewandowski claimed earlier in 2017 that he did not have any contact with Russian officials.
The Senate judiciary committee asked the White House to turn over all documents – including records, transcripts and memos – that describe interactions between the White House and then-FBI Director James Comey about the Russia investigation or about the investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s private email server.
The Senate judiciary committee asked the FBI to provide any memos that former FBI Director James Comey wrote about his interactions with senior US officials about the Russia probe while leading the agency. The panel asked for memos about any Russia-related conversations Comey had during his tenure with President Donald Trump, then-President Barack Obama, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other senior officials from both administrations.
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified before a Senate judiciary subcommittee as part of the investigation into Russian meddling. Clapper testified that he did not know about the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling before he left office. He said he learned of its existence in March when then-FBI Director James Comey was confirmed in March by then-FBI Director James Comey.
FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate judiciary committee and defended his decision to alert Congress shortly before the 2016 election that the FBI was reviewing new emails potentially related to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's personal server. Comey also said Russia is still trying to influence US politics, adding that “one of the lessons that the Russians may have drawn from this is: This works.”
The House oversight committee is not undertaking a full-blown investigation into Russian meddling in the election. However, the panel has scrutinized some of the actions of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as Comey’s firing.
The House oversight committee issued a request to the FBI for all materials related to communications between then-FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump, including documents, memos, and recordings.
The House oversight committee asked the White House to provide documents related to former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with foreign nationals, payments from foreign sources, and information from his security clearance forms.
As part of its review of whether former national security adviser Michael Flynn fully disclosed his payments from the Russian and Turkish governments, the House oversight committee asked the Pentagon for documents related to Flynn’s contacts with foreign nationals, payments from foreign sources, and past speaking engagements.
The House oversight committee asked a company that handled speaking engagements for former national security adviser Michael Flynn to provide information about Flynn’s speaking engagements and appearances that “may have been paid for, by, or on behalf of, foreign governments.” The company later provided documents to the committee.