Tracking the Russia investigations

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Arrest

+ Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates was arrested and formally charged with a slew of federal crimes relating to his past lobbying for the Ukrainian government. He pleaded not guilty. Gates is a longtime business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and was his deputy on the campaign.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Arrest

+ Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was arrested and formally charged with a slew of federal crimes relating to his past lobbying for the Ukrainian government. He pleaded not guilty.

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Indictment

+ Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates was indicted on a slew of federal crimes stemming from his past lobbying work for the Ukrainian government. The charges include conspiracy to launder money, failure to report foreign bank accounts, failure to register as a foreign agent, and making false statements. Gates is a longtime business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and was his deputy on the campaign. Manafort was indicted on similar charges. Both men later pleaded not guilty.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Indictment

+ Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted on a slew of federal crimes stemming from his past lobbying work for the Ukrainian government. The charges include conspiracy to launder money, failure to report foreign bank accounts, failure to register as a foreign agent, and making false statements. His deputy, Rick Gates, was also indicted on similar counts. Both men later pleaded not guilty.

Cybersecurity expert Matt Tait

Private interview

+ British cyber security expert Matt Tait was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to Business Insider. Tait said a Republican operative, Peter Smith, tried to recruit him in 2016 in an effort to obtain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s private emails from Russian hackers. Smith claimed to have ties to the Trump campaign, which the campaign denies. Smith committed suicide in May 2017.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer

Private interview

+ Special counsel investigators interviewed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Mueller is interested in speaking with former and current White House staffers about topics including the dismissals of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus

Private interview

+ Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for a private interview. Priebus’s attorney said he was “voluntarily interviewed” by the special counsel investigators and “was happy to answer all of their questions.” Mueller is interested in speaking with former and current White House staffers about topics including the dismissals of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Guilty plea

+ Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI after he lied about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government. The guilty plea was revealed about one month later when the records were unsealed.

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

Questioning by FBI agents

+ Investigators with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team interviewed Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, chief of staff for the National Security Council, according to Fox News. The questions were about Michael Flynn, who resigned as national security adviser in February amid questions about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Special counsel Robert Mueller obtained a search warrant requiring Facebook to hand over ads that a Kremlin-linked company paid to put on the platform during and after the election. Facebook also gave Mueller information about payments for the ads and details of how the ads were targeted.

Jason Maloni

Grand jury interview

+ Spokesman for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, testified before a grand jury in Washington. Speaking to reporters outside the federal courthouse after his testimony, Maloni said he “answered questions and I’ve been dismissed,” but wouldn’t reveal what was discussed.

Editor who worked with former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Questioning by FBI agents

+ FBI agents affiliated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe interviewed a professional editor who briefly worked for former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s consulting firm, the AP reported. The editor, Hank Cox, reviewed an op-ed published under Flynn’s name that offered support for the Turkish government. Flynn was working as an unregistered foreign agent for Turkey at the time, though he didn’t disclose it until months later.

PR executives who worked with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Grand jury subpoenas

+ NBC News reported that grand jury subpoenas were issued seeking testimony from public relations executives who worked on a lobbying campaign with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to benefit the pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine between 2012 and 2014. The PR firms included the Podesta Group and Mercury LLC.

Melissa Laurenza

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller issued subpoenas on August 28 for documents and testimony to a former lawyer for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s current spokesman. The subpoenas were sent to attorney Melissa Laurenza and spokesman Jason Maloni, CNN reported.

Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin

Grand jury interview

+ Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, who attended the Trump Tower meeting, testified before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury on August 11, the Financial Times reported. Akhmetshin is a lobbyist who works on Kremlin-friendly projects, though he denies having any formal links to the Russian government.

Bank records linked to former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Bloomberg reported that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team sent grand jury subpoenas to “global banks for account information and records of transactions” involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, some of his companies, and companies affiliated with his longtime business associate Rick Gates, who also served on the Trump campaign.

Bank records linked to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Bloomberg reported that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team sent grand jury subpoenas to “global banks for account information and records of transactions” involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, some of his companies, and companies affiliated with his longtime business associate Rick Gates, who also served on the Trump campaign.

People involved in Trump Tower meeting

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller issued grand jury subpoenas to some people involved in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. Eight people were in the room, including President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer who was expected to bring incriminating information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were also present. The subpoena from Mueller’s team sought both documents and testimony.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Arrest

+ As part of the sprawling Russia investigation, FBI agents arrested Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home

Search warrant

+ FBI agents executed a search warrant on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home during an early-morning raid on July 26. The documents seized during the raid included financial and tax records, and at least some of the information had already been provided to Senate investigators, one source told CNN.

Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin

Grand jury subpoena

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin to testify before a grand jury, according to a report from Hurriyet, the largest newspaper in Turkey. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lobbying firm was paid $530,000 to represent Alptekin during the final months of the U.S. presidential campaign. After Flynn resigned from his White House job, he retroactively registered as a foreign agent for Turkey for the work he did on behalf of Alptekin.

National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers

Private interview

+ Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers separately interviewed with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Multiple sources familiar with their accounts said they told investigators that some of their interactions with President Donald Trump were odd and uncomfortable, but that they did not believe he ordered them to interfere with the FBI investigation.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats

Private interview

+ Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers separately interviewed with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Multiple sources familiar with their accounts said they told investigators that some of their interactions with President Donald Trump were odd and uncomfortable, but that they did not believe he ordered them to interfere with the FBI investigation.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Private interview

+ Special counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in June or July, according to The Wall Street Journal. Rosenstein was interviewed about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Trump and his allies initially said Comey was fired because of a memo Rosenstein wrote describing Comey’s poor job performance, but President Donald Trump later acknowledged that he would have fired Comey regardless of Rosenstein’s recommendation. Rosenstein was interviewed as a witness in an investigation that he is also overseeing, due to the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Former British spy Christopher Steele

Private meeting

+ CNN first reported that special counsel Robert Mueller's team met this summer with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote a series of memos known as “the dossier,” which alleged widespread collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. US investigators have corroborated some aspects of the dossier, specifically that some of the communications among foreign nationals mentioned in the memos did actually take place. President Donald Trump dismissed the memo as “totally made-up stuff.”

Business associates of former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Grand jury subpoenas

+ Federal prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas to some of former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s recent business associates. Investigators were looking into possible wrongdoing in how Flynn handled disclosures related to payments from clients tied to foreign governments including Russia and Turkey.

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

Questioning by FBI agents

+ Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page says he was questioned by FBI agents in March as part of the investigation into Russian meddling. He was interviewed on five occasions, the Washington Post reported. Page said many of the questions were about allegations contained in a dossier written by a former British spy that claimed Page was involved in an effort to collude with Russia to elect President Donald Trump.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Questioning by FBI agents

+ FBI agents conducted their second interview with Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. He said he wanted to cooperate in the investigation, but shortly after the interview, Papadopoulos deleted social media accounts that had evidence of his election-year contacts with Russians and people connected to the Russian government.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Questioning by FBI agents

+ FBI agents interviewed Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. He made false statements during the interview, according to court filings. He admitted meeting a professor in London who told him that the Russians had dirt on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, in the form of “thousands of emails.” But he falsely claimed multiple times that he got the information before joining the campaign, according to court filings.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s storage unit

Search under FISA warrant

+ As part of the court-approved surveillance on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, the FBI investigators conducted a search of a storage facility belonging to Manafort, CNN reported. It is not known what they found.

Regarding former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Grand jury subpoenas

+ “Multiple grand jury subpoenas and records requests” relating to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort were issued as part of then-FBI Director James Comey’s investigation into Russian meddling, according to NBC News. They were served in the six months before Comey was fired.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

FISA warrant

+ The FBI investigation into Russian meddling started in July 2016. As part of that probe, the FBI asked the secretive court that handles the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to authorize surveillance of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, CNN reported. The Wall Street Journal reported that the surveillance began after Manafort left the Trump campaign in mid-August 2016.