JFK Jr.'s Tragic Final Flight

When the plane John F. Kennedy, Jr. was piloting crashed near Martha's Vineyard, it seemed as though the "Kennedy Curse" had claimed another victim. The country was stunned. How could this have happened? This episode examines what factors led to that fateful flight and features a never-before-seen interview with the person who may have been the last to speak with JFK Jr. just moments before the tragic accident.

Airs: March 10, 2017 at 8p ET

Carole Radziwill's friendship with JFK Jr.

On "How it Really Happened," Radziwill of "The Real Housewives of New York," shares moments from her friendship with JFK Jr. and his wife Carolyn.

Witness reports of JFK Jr.'s last transmissions

HLN's "How it Really Happened" speaks to new witnesses who may have been the last to hear from John F. Kennedy, Jr.'s plane before it disappeared.

Amanpour talks about her friend JFK Jr.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour recalls what her close friend John F. Kennedy, Jr. was like away from the public eye.

