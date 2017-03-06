JFK Jr.'s Tragic Final Flight

When the plane John F. Kennedy, Jr. was piloting crashed near Martha's Vineyard, it seemed as though the "Kennedy Curse" had claimed another victim. The country was stunned. How could this have happened? This episode examines what factors led to that fateful flight and features a never-before-seen interview with the person who may have been the last to speak with JFK Jr. just moments before the tragic accident.

Airs: March 10, 2017 at 8p ET