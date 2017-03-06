JFK Jr.'s Tragic Final Flight
When the plane John F. Kennedy, Jr. was piloting crashed near Martha's Vineyard, it seemed as though the "Kennedy Curse" had claimed another victim. The country was stunned. How could this have happened? This episode examines what factors led to that fateful flight and features a never-before-seen interview with the person who may have been the last to speak with JFK Jr. just moments before the tragic accident.
Airs: March 10, 2017 at 8p ET
Carole Radziwill's friendship with JFK Jr.
On "How it Really Happened," Radziwill of "The Real Housewives of New York," shares moments from her friendship with JFK Jr. and his wife Carolyn.
Witness reports of JFK Jr.'s last transmissions
HLN's "How it Really Happened" speaks to new witnesses who may have been the last to hear from John F. Kennedy, Jr.'s plane before it disappeared.
Amanpour talks about her friend JFK Jr.
CNN's Christiane Amanpour recalls what her close friend John F. Kennedy, Jr. was like away from the public eye.
Season 1: Episodes
The Menendez Brothers: Murder in Beverly Hills
A wealthy couple was found shot dead in their own home while watching TV and the nation was shocked when investigators later charged the couple's sons, Lyle and Erik, with their murder. The case was a first of its kind -- a sensational murder trial with camera-ready players that seemed made for Hollywood. This episode reveals the twists and turns of this trial including the shocking motive for the murders.Airs: January 27, 2017
The O.J. Simpson Case: Other Killer Theories
Twenty years after the trial of the century and its aftermath, new theories are still emerging about who brutally killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. This episode explores a serial killer's confession, a possible hit man who claims responsibility, and O.J.'s eldest son, Jason Simpson.Airs: February 3, 2017
Prince: The End
What led to the sudden death of one of music's most talented and most private superstars? Tragically, Prince was found dead and alone in the elevator of his home just days after his last live performance. This episode pulls back the curtain to expose the secret struggles the music genius faced and traces the early years of his life up to his final days.Airs: February 10, 2017
The Life and Death of Anna Nicole Smith
Anna Nicole Smith was an American model, actress, and 1993's Playboy Playmate of the Year, who was best known for her public court battle over her late husband's multimillion-dollar estate. She lived a glamorous life that was cut short when she was found dead at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. This episode examines what led to her mysterious death and how it happened.Airs: February 17, 2017
The Death of Michael Jackson
The "King of Pop" was found dead in his home under mysterious circumstances. What did Michael Jackson's children and trusted staff witness prior to his sudden death? Did his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, cause Jackson's demise? Some suggest Jackson took his own life and others claim he was murdered by those who thought Jackson's worth was more dead than alive.Airs: February 24, 2017
Who Killed JonBenet?
The shocking murder of JonBenet Ramsey remains unsolved and dogged investigators continue to work the case -- looking at clues and tips to generate new theories about who killed her. A wide range of suspects are brought to light in this episode, including the Ramsey's maid and the man who portrayed Santa Claus at a holiday party, days before JonBenet was found murdered.Airs: March 3, 2017
The Final Days of Whitney Houston
This episode takes a closer look at the final days of Whitney Houston who was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The pop star was on the brink of a comeback and scheduled to perform at a Grammy Awards party that night. What were the circumstances that led to her misfortune? This episode uncovers details of Houston's last days and her tumultuous relationship with Bobby Brown.Airs: March 24, 2017
The Strange Case of Jeffrey Dahmer
In the Spring of 1991, police had no idea a serial killer was on the loose. This gripping hour explores how Dahmer carefully selected his victims and how he evaded police scrutiny for years. The episode includes a chilling account by one of his victims who lived to tell his harrowing story.Airs: April 7, 2017
Capturing the Unabomber
This episode takes viewers inside the FBI's investigation of one of America's most notorious terrorists, "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski. The nation was on edge as a string of bombings killed and injured innocent Americans. How did the Unabomber choose his targets and elude capture for so long? Also featured is a new interview with his brother, the man who ultimately turned him in to authorities.Airs: April 28, 2017
What Killed Heath Ledger?
To many, Heath Ledger had it all --baby and burgeoning career, but this episode reveals things are not as they seem. Ledger finished filming his Oscar-worthy performance of his gritty portrayal of the Joker in the "The Dark Knight." Ledger's body was found in his apartment and investigators were led to discover bizarre drawings and puzzling clues, including a diary Ledger created detailing his immersion of the Joker persona. Did this dark role impact his real life and what was his connection to Mary-Kate Olsen?Airs: April 14, 2017
DC Madam: The Woman Who Knew Too Much
"DC Madam" Deborah Jeane Palfrey ran a high-end escort service that catered to DC's power players. She was charged with racketeering and threatened to expose names on her client list. Palfrey was found hanging on her mother's property. Investigators ruled it a suicide, but was her death something more sinister?Airs: May 5, 2017