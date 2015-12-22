Each December, we ask a group of CNN contributors and commentators for their predictions on some of the big events in the coming year. Some picks are expected, some surprising, and sometimes even our fearless prognosticators admit they have no idea what to pick!

Predictions for 2018

In February, the world will be watching the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. And in November, the US election will determine if Republicans can retain control of Congress. Our prognosticators weigh in on those events, while also making predictions for annual contests including the Grammys, Super Bowl and Oscars.

2018 Which film will win the Oscar for best picture in 2018? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Best picture will be won by a small independent production, "Mudbound." It is a wonderful, moving film about racism and the struggle of farm life in post-WWII Mississippi. It will give the Academy the ability to honor some great African-American actors and the film’s talented director: Dee Rees. The rest of the cast is fabulous as well. As the film industry moves in the direction of initial releases on Netflix, this would also be the Academy’s prescient nod in the direction of the film industry’s future. Carol Costello Host of HLN's "Across America With Carol Costello" I desperately want "Wonder Woman" to win in 2018, but I don’t want to jinx its chances, so I say, "Lady Bird." It’s a coming of age movie that feels so real – and, it’s a girl-power film. The 2018 Oscars will be all about women, women, women. And it is about time. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst As a military history buff and huge fan of period pieces, I am going with "Hostiles." I’ve been told it might be the best Western since 1992’s "Unforgiven." And it has Christian Bale… Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor "The Post," a movie that highlights the power of courage, the importance of the press in holding the powerful accountable, and the indispensable role of a woman pushing against obstacles that remain unseen to far too many people -- the perfect message for our times. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst It has to be "Get Out" by director Jordan Peele. Compelling story line, twists and turns, and the issue of race... A tad scary, very entertaining, and not predictable!!! It’s a lock... Scott Jennings CNN contributor "The Post". Hollywood won’t miss a chance to send a message about journalism and accomplished women to the Trump White House. "Logan" or "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" would get my vote. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor Oscar will go fun with "Get Out." I’d love to see it be a Marvel adventure like "Logan", but sadly the critics don’t see my favorite Sci-Fi and comic flicks as fine art. "Get Out" is by talented new director Jordan Peele. Sure, it’s a long shot, but at least the racially relevant horror film is fun. And after 2017 we could all use a few laughs. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor "Mudbound", a lyrically moving and spellbindingly beautiful look at race relations during the Second World War, should win the Oscar, but probably won’t. Instead, it will likely be "The Post" – set at a time when The Washington Post held the power to take down an administration. A perfect story for the world we live in now. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor I’m going with the "Big Sick". Not only a great movie, but it was written by and starred a Muslim immigrant, Kumail Nanjiani -- which will upset Donald Trump and Steve Bannon even more. Jen Psaki CNN political commentator My heart is with "Wonder Woman", but my head is with "Dunkirk". Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor "The Post." It features bravura performances from Meryl Street and Tom Hanks, and the story of the Pentagon Papers holds incredible relevance for our current political climate. This Oscar will be Hollywood’s (latest) rebuke to Trump. Timothy Stanley Historian "Blade Runner: 2049". The most European film made in Hollywood I've ever seen. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I love war movies, and "Dunkirk" is the best I’ve seen in a long time. The story is compelling and the photography is out of this world. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor In the best of all possible worlds it would be a film that represents Hollywood's ability to deliver truth and beauty, even as the lies and ugliness that bubbles beneath its glittering surface continues to seep out. My money would be on Jordan Peele's searingly brilliant "Get Out". But if that -- or Dee Rees's riveting "Mudbound", or Greta Gerwig's funny, deft and moving "Lady Bird" -- don't get a nod, then I throw my hands up at an industry that seems committed to clinging to the past and refusing to acknowledge the urgency of the present and future.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2018 What will the Dow Jones end at in 2018? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Expect a 10% increase over the number at the closing bell of 2017, unless we are at war with North Korea… Carol Costello Host of HLN's "Across America With Carol Costello" I will take a pass at a number. Not my forte! But, I will say health care costs will rise in 2018. And the national debt will balloon more than a trillion dollars. Those two things make me very uncomfortable. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst The Dow will fluctuate as a sine wave, as is its wont to do. But it will settle by year’s end to 22,000. Consumer confidence soars. Tax cuts kick in. Obama era overregulation is reined in. And the president will step on the good news with a poorly timed tweet. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor 22,500. The Dow Jones will continue climbing through most of 2018, before nosediving during or after the summer, prompting President Trump, who has taken credit for the gains, to find someone else to blame for the drop. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst 28,000 (Enuf said) Scott Jennings CNN contributor 26,500. Wildcard: If Democrats win total control of Congress, the market crashes in November. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor Biggest observation for 2017: no matter how much chaos in the world, the Dow is like Teflon. But in 2018, our national reality will catch up with the Dow, and the record-setting growth will readjust and fall to 21,500. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor I’d say around 25,000 in light of tax bill passing. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor If Trump remains as President, I’d say around 25,500. If Trump resigns, it could skyrocket to 27,000! Jen Psaki CNN political commentator Just under 25,000 based on renewed confidence after a shift in leadership, but there will be some dips during the year. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Around 33,000, thanks to Republican lawmakers’ penchant for cutting what they see as needless regulations and their tax reform bill, which is a gift to corporations and high earners. Timothy Stanley Historian Strongly. Trump's tax cuts should send things sky-high. Can it hit 25,000? I wouldn't like to say, but expect a giant sucking sound as capital shifts from Europe to the USA. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I expect confidence in the economy will continue to grow as we see tax reform taking shape. By the end of the year, I predict the DJIA will be at 27,000. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Honestly, I'm just hoping we're all still around at the end of 2018.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2018 What will be the Grammys Album of the Year? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Best album will be Jay-Z’s "4:44". He and Beyoncé need the extra publicity to generate increased album sales now that Blue Ivy has been joined by twin siblings Sir and Rumi. After all, college expenses for three kids are through the roof these days! Carol Costello Host of HLN's "Across America With Carol Costello" Kendrick Lamar for "DAMN". Incendiary -- and the critics cannot stop talking about it. I can’t, either. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst Kendrick Lamar’s "DAMN". I’m old enough to remember rap’s first categorical recognition by the Academy in 1989. I think Lamar runs away with the award at a time when musicians and athletes are increasingly using their platforms to influence our nation’s “social conscience.” Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor It should be Lorde’s "Melodrama", but it won’t be. The most newsworthy pick would be Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, for his album "Awaken, My Love!" He already won an Emmy for his FX series "Atlanta". But it will not be enough to keep Kendrick Lamar’s "DAMN" from being named Album of the Year. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Jay Z's "4:44" as a salute to the Message and Messenger!!! Scott Jennings CNN contributor Jay-Z with "4:44"; he’s on a PR offensive and clearly wants it. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor Jay-Z’s "4:44". Few have told the story of the black experience in America for my generation better than Jay-Z. And his 13th album, "4:44", is a masterpiece -- hands down, the best album of 2017. Growing up, the poetry and power of hip-hop music and culture helped to shape me into the confident, conscious, often contrary, Gen X woman I am today. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor Album of the year? A tie between Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar, two monumental talents at the top of their games in turning their respective personal and political travails into popular artistry that can attract millions in an age of painfully curated musical tastes. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Jay Z’s "4:44". Jen Psaki CNN political commentator Lorde’s "Melodrama". Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor "DAMN", by Kendrick Lamar. This album has already made many "Top Ten" best album lists. It’s personal and political, sacred and secular, and mixes old-school rap with radio-friendly numbers – a winning formula. Timothy Stanley Historian Music died in about 1989, so I have no idea. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator Bruno Mars had me at "hello" when I saw him do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. All my gold is on Bruno winning a Grammy for "24k Magic". Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor I kind of need this to be anybody but Lorde.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2018 Who will win the World Series? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst The Yankees will win the World Series given the new additions to the roster and the Yanks' fine finish with a green roster in 2017. Carol Costello Host of HLN's "Across America With Carol Costello" I hate, hate, hate saying this, but the New York Yankees. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst There’s a reason I’m not a gambler. I’ll always bet with my heart. So, of course it’s my hometown Atlanta Braves --- who forever, it seems, remain in a “rebuilding” status. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor The Cleveland Indians will snatch victory in a dramatic series against the LA Dodgers, who will continue perfecting the art of finishing second. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Ball game over, Yaaaaaankees win, THE YAAAAANKEES WIN!!! Giancarlo and Judge carry them to victory with their big bats. Scott Jennings CNN contributor Hard to bet against the New York Yankees. You gotta spend money to make money and they did, building a new Murderer’s Row in Stanton, Judge, Gregorious and Sanchez. Those guys may hit 165-170 HR’s among them. But the Astros, Dodgers, Indians, Nats, Cubs, and Cards will give the Yanks a run for their money. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor I’m going with the LA Dodgers to win the World Series. Yes, I remember Game 7 this year when the Houston Astros crushed the Dodgers 5-1. But back-to-back wins are nearly impossible in the Wild Card-crazed baseball today (unless, of course, you are talking about my beloved Yankees). Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor The New York Yankees. A hitting line-up that includes Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton could be the most fearsome since Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris combined for 114 home runs in 1961. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor The NY Mets – at least in my head. Jen Psaki CNN political commentator The Cubs. They had a down year, but still have a great team. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor I have hometown bias but…The Los Angeles Dodgers will go all the way! We almost made it this year, and hope springs eternal. GO BLUE! Timothy Stanley Historian The Washington Nationals, I hope. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I am a lifelong Atlanta Braves (and Hank Aaron) fan and always will be. However, the MLB Commissioner’s ruling that the Braves have to forfeit more than a dozen international prospects will hurt the team in 2018. So…I have faith that the Washington Nationals will go all the way in 2018. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor As a Yankees fan since the days of the Evil Empire, I for one welcome our new First Order overlords.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2018 What will Trump’s approval rating be at the end of 2018? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst It’s probably going to stay in the low 30’s as that seems to be the low water mark of his rock-solid base…Around 32% is where he will be…if he is still in office. There is a strong possibility that his reliance on the three food groups of Big Macs, Kentucky Fried Chicken and 12 diet Cokes a day -- as well as the stress of office -- may compel his family to talk him into resigning the presidency and moving into the family’s new real estate venture: Trump branded assisted living facilities with Twitter-enabled computers and high speed internet connections. Carol Costello Host of HLN's "Across America With Carol Costello" Nothing can change Trump’s behavior. And nothing can change his core supporters’ opinion of his MAGA genius! He will remain tethered to a 32% approval rating. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst Well, safer bet to say it has to be higher than it is right now. I think an economy that continues to gain momentum, fewer Twitter attacks on private citizens, and meaningful progress against the Islamic State will see him reach 45% approval. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor Trump’s hardest of hardcore supporters will stand by him no matter what, and if there’s US military action expect a rally-round-the-flag effect. But eventually his approval will erode and he will end the year at 25%. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Assuming Trump hasn’t resigned by June with a dismal approval rating of 25%, his approval rating bounces back to an almost as dismal 28%... Scott Jennings CNN contributor Among all adults: 38%. Registered and likely voter samples will be 5 to 6 points higher. He’ll take a beating in the Fall when nearly all Democratic midterm campaign advertising trashes him. Wildcards: Mueller, North Korea. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor Trump has seen the lowest approval ratings of any sitting president, right now hovering around 37.3% according to FiveThirtyEight.com. If Trump can hold on to his office and survive Russia-gate -- and multiple sexual harassment accusations -- expect his approval rating to hover around 30%. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor It should remain steady in the thirty percent range, reflecting a hardcore base whose loyalty remains unyielding. A new Democrat-controled Congress may in fact help the President’s approval rating after the midterm elections. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Assuming Trump is still president, I predict his approval rating will be down to the area of just friends and family. Or at most will hit 25%. Jen Psaki CNN political commentator Below 30%. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor His approval rating is currently at a record low of 32%, according to Monmouth University polling, and will stay in this same range for the foreseeable future; Trump’s core base will stick with him, no matter what. Timothy Stanley Historian 40%-ish. His position is stuck: as he has said himself, he could shoot someone and it wouldn't sink lower. He could raise them from the dead and it wouldn't go up. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator President Trump and the GOP scored a major victory with passage of the Tax Reform legislation. If the President can keep his Twitter comments on message and the economy is strong, I can see the president’s approval rising into the low 40's. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Honestly, I'm just hoping he's not still in office at the end of 2018. I'm going to say it will round down to zero.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2018 Who will win the Super Bowl? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst The Saints will win this year this year and President Trump will claim the win was due to the players’ decision to kneel in protest before the National Anthem, but to stand during the anthem itself “Making Football Great Again.” Carol Costello Host of HLN's "Across America With Carol Costello" The Detroit Lions. I wish. Oh, I ache for that! But, after suffering through seasons of agonizing disappointment, I have to pick the Patriots. Oh god, I hate the Patriots. So, my final pick is: The New Orleans Saints. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst Again, I bet with my heart. As a long-suffering Atlanta Falcons fan who survived 28-3 in last year’s Super Bowl meltdown against the Patriots, hope springs eternal. Atlanta Falcons. And shame on all of you for snickering. I see you… Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor The New England Patriots will walk away with the Super Bowl once again in 2018, but their victory in frigid Minneapolis this February will come with much less drama than their win against Atlanta in 2017. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Although earning an “A” is always the best bet, it’s all about the “B’s” in Pittsburgh. Too much Ben, Brown, and Bell. The Steelers win the Super Bowl and steal the show... Scott Jennings CNN contributor Like a lot of Republicans, I haven’t watched one second of the NFL this year, so I’ll say the Los Angeles Rams because my friend advised me to make a bold prediction. Ratings will be down, maybe more than 5%. A lot of people will tune in to see who kneels for the National Anthem and then switch to Netflix to binge watch the Cohen Brothers’ "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (if it comes out in time). Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor Big Ben and the Steelers. What a messy year for the NFL. Silent protests, noisy counter protests. It was hard to be a football fan — even if, as I do, you support the right of the players to protest issues of police brutality. My Philadelphia Eagles are all banged up, so I’ll have to go with the Pittsburgh Steelers to take the Lombardi trophy. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor The New Orleans Saints defeat the New England Patriots in an upset. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Since New York doesn’t have a professional football team with a chance this year, I’m going with the Philadelphia Eagles. But in any event, I’m hoping it’s anyone but the Patriots or Cowboys! Jen Psaki CNN political commentator The Patriots. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor I am going with the Patriots over the Rams, only because they have so much Super Bowl experience and (of course) Tom Brady. Timothy Stanley Historian The Patriots. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I am a newfound Philadelphia Eagles fan and have come to admire the fans' love of the team and distain for the refs. Even without Carson Wentz, I am cheering for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Is this the thing with the puppies? I'm going to say the Giants hahahaha, no. Probably the Patriots because life is unfair.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2018 Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Pope Francis for efforts at peacemaking around the world. Carol Costello Host of HLN's "Across America With Carol Costello" Donal…oh, no. This is tough. The only world leader I can think of is: Angela Merkel. Girl stood strong in the face of the haters. And continues to do so. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst The award is split with a historic détente established between the Republic of Korea and North Korea, following warming relations that began to thaw during the 2018 Winter Olympics. This might be wishful thinking, but --- President Moon Jae-in and the “Supreme Leader” Kim Jong Un. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor As the tide of authoritarianism continues to wash away the foundations of democracy, the Nobel committee will look for a champion of liberal democratic principles in an established democracy. Nobel will surprise with a joint prize to the Washington Post and New York Times. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Angela Merkel. Scott Jennings CNN contributor Whichever American pilot is judged the hero of the mega battle to defeat the alien invasion our government is apparently tracking. Could also be the #metoo campaign, or maybe Anderson Cooper for demanding that commentators stop interrupting each other during AC360 political panels. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor My prediction for the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize is: Women. Every woman who stood up, told her story and worked toward systemic and cultural changes in the way our nation and the world discusses and defines sexual harassment and violence against women and girls. Special recognition should go to Anita Hill for the courage and grace with which she opened the conversation for workingwomen 30 years ago, and Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement in 2006, long before the Hollywood spotlight took notice. Brava. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor Bryan Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Institute, author of "Just Mercy", and the nation’s foremost advocate of transforming the criminal justice system so that those who are rich and guilt no longer enjoy better treatment that those who are poor and innocent. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Can I nominate Steve Bannon? He has amazingly been able to bring together Democrats and Republicans to put aside their differences to unite in their hate of him. If not then I'd nominate organizations that are helping refugees in war torn areas of Syria, Yemen and Myanmar. Jen Psaki CNN political commentator Pope Francis. There doesn’t appear to be a clear candidate for resolving the North Korean crisis given the troubling trajectory this past year. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor It could well go to The Washington Post, for its excellent reporting on the Trump campaign and administration. Their journalism has been an outstanding reminder of the need for a vital, free press. My choice would be San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who has been tirelessly working to raise awareness of the dire situation in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Timothy Stanley Historian Steve Bannon? The whole thing is becoming silly. Perhaps he can bring peace to between the Republicans and the Democrats: someone to unite against? Alice Stewart CNN political commentator The Nobel Committee has a warm spot for global warming. I predict former Kiribati President Anote Tong will win the Nobel Peace Prize due to his strong leadership on climate change. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Other than Time Man/Person of the Year, the Nobel Peace Prize is the world's most consistently irrelevant honor, so frankly I have neither interest nor an opinion.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2018 Which party will win the most seats in the House of Representatives in the midterms? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst The Democrats. Carol Costello Host of HLN's "Across America With Carol Costello" Democrats will win big. But come up short…as always. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst Enthusiasm generated by a soaring economy will allow many voters to forgive the president’s shortcomings. The #Resistance will peel off a few seats, but the GOP maintains control of the House by only a slightly slimmer margin. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor The GOP. The Democratic Party will make significant gains, but not enough to take the majority. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Here, I’ll make an extra prediction, going beyond the call of duty: The Dems take the House AND the Senate...Get ready for divided government until 2020, when the Dems also take the White House. Scott Jennings CNN contributor Riding a good economy and unhinged Democratic messaging, Republicans manage to surf the blue wave and hold on by a nose. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor Republicans will hold on to the House. Despite theories about President Trump’s low approval ratings hurting his party, it’s hard to fight the numbers – or redistricting in key states. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor The Democratic Party, buoyed by social movements advocating women’s equality, the fundamental value of black life, immigrant rights, and LGBQT communities, will win back control of both houses of Congress. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor America’s party: The Democrats. Jen Psaki CNN political commentator The Democrats. The last two special elections in Virginia and Alabama have shown that the base is energized. Over the next year, Dems need to show they are not just the party of resistance, but the party of rebuilding, with candidates who fit their districts and are still aligned with the core of that party. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor The Democrats, no contest. As we’ve seen so far in Virginia, New Jersey, and Alabama, there is a blue wave of resistance gathering strength across the country, and it will be cresting in November 2018. Timothy Stanley Historian The Democrats. Their performance in Virginia and Alabama shows the way: low turnout, liberals registering discontent, minorities energized, Trump in trouble. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I’m confident the tax reform legislation will boost the economy and the finances of middle-income Americans. And as James Carville said, "it's the economy, stupid." Therefore, Republicans will reap the rewards of tax reform in the midterms. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor <praying hands emoji> The Democrats.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2018 Which country will win the most medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Norway. Carol Costello Host of HLN's "Across America With Carol Costello" Easy. USA. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst The early money is on Germany to win the most medals in Pyeongchang Olympics. But I refuse to bet against the red, white, and blue. U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A! Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor Icey, athletic Norway, followed by the United States, Canada and South Korea. Independent Russian athletes, competing without a flag, will take home a few medals to a disconsolate nation. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst U S A, U S A, U S A!!! Scott Jennings CNN contributor Germany. Enough Russians will compete under the Olympic flag to offset Norway. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor No way I’ll ever cheer for another nation to beat the US at the Olympics. I’m a proud, protesting American. Even if the Russians hadn’t been banned for state-backed doping, my money is still on America. Red, White and Blue, baby. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor The United States. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Unless you are a Russian hacker sent to help Trump win an election, you must surely admit it’s going to be the United States of America. USA! USA! USA! Jen Psaki CNN political commentator With Russia out because of the doping scandal, I put my money (with a dose of patriotic pride) on the United States -- and Norway in a close second. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor I am going with Norway, which is traditionally dominant during the winter games – and also because U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has suggested the US might not compete over security concerns. Timothy Stanley Historian Great Britain. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator While my Olympic dreams were cut short due to my lack of speed and talent, I live vicariously through Team USA every Olympic year. I expect Team USA to capture the most medals in 2018. I will be cheering on 17-year-old speedster Maame Biney; what an inspiration she is. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Apparently, it's not going to be Russia?

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2018 How many Grand Slams will the Williams sisters win between them in 2018? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Only 1 grand slam will be won by the sisters next year. Carol Costello Host of HLN's "Across America With Carol Costello" Serena will come back strong. But, she has that baby. And that cute husband. I think she’ll pick and choose. Venus will be back too with something to prove. Hmmm. I’ll say three. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst One. And it’s Venus who wins it, wearing her vintage white-beaded braids. The nostalgia isn’t lost on the crowd, which cheers her to her eighth and final grand slam, in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 U.S. Open. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor One. Serena Williams’ focus on tennis will inevitably ease during her first year of motherhood, but she will still manage to win the US Open in September. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst The Magic Number is 2. Scott Jennings CNN contributor One. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor Mothers are a force to be reckoned. Serena Williams is fierce, and Venus Williams is far from ready to hang up her racket. Expect three Grand Slam wins in 2018: Wimbledon and Australian Opens to Serena. US Open to Venus. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor Two. Let the Serena comeback commence! Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor 97. Is that too high? OK, how about two? Jen Psaki CNN political commentator One. If anyone can come back less than a year after having a baby and win a Grand Slam it is Serena. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Four between them. Timothy Stanley Historian Every single one they enter. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I’m just counting Women's Singles titles and will give new mom Serena a break and give hope to Venus for claiming a women’s singles title in 2018. That would bring their total to 31 by the end of 2018. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor The real question is how many Grand Slams Alexis Olympia is going to win one day. But for the current Williams sisters? I'll say "one" — and it'll be Venus beating a (gracious) Serena.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

Predictions for 2017

2017 Which country will Donald Trump visit first as President? On his first international trip, President Trump traveled to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, the Vatican and Belgium. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Trump will travel to the one country on Earth that will warmly welcome the new US President while Americans cheer as well: Israel. He is respected there for his pro-Israel and anti-Iranian foreign policy positions. Daughter Ivanka’s conversion to the Jewish faith won’t hurt, either. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst Traditionally, the first state visit is to Canada…but how likely is Donald Trump to feel bound to tradition? He’s already been to Mexico and met with President Enrique Peña Nieto -- a country everyone believed he’d long ago alienated. So, although it sounds unbelievable, maybe…the Philippines? Lanhee Chen CNN Commentator Israel. It's our staunchest ally and friend in the Middle East, a region that Trump will likely place significant focus on as he begins his presidency. SE Cupp CNN Commentator The layup is, of course, to say Russia, right? But I'm betting it's Israel or the UK. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor Donald Trump likes to make brazen, unpredictable moves. A visit to China would fit the bill. He has been needling Beijing, with provocative statements that undercut decades of US policy. In Beijing he could present his demands to the Chinese and discuss what he expects them to do about the growing threat from China’s friend, North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor Israel. Trump will visit and stage photo ops with like-minded hardliners against a Palestinian state in effort to rally the right and legitimize his pick of far-right David Friedman as Israeli ambassador. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor President Trump’s first visit abroad will be to Russia, where he will meet with Vladimir Putin, a leader he repeatedly expressed admiration for during the election, as the first step toward easing economic sanctions. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Russia, to thank Vladimir Putin for his help winning the election. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor The Philippines, to see the controversial Rodrigo Duterte. This would bolster American influence in the Pacific -- and the Philippines is home to Manila’s Trump Tower. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator Russia is likely the first stop, particularly with Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator Mexico or Israel. Timothy Stanley Historian Great Britain. Trump is half British, he has businesses in the UK and he loves Brexit. It’s one country that wouldn’t riot if he showed up. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Depends on where he wants to build his next hotel.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2017 Which team will win the Super Bowl? The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst The Patriots will win again, this time using fully inflated footballs. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst The New England Patriots -- because America loves a dynasty. Doesn’t it? America? Hello? Lanhee Chen CNN Commentator Even with their starting quarterback injured, I'm going with the Oakland Raiders. It's my team and the closest they've been to the playoffs in a long time, so I'm sticking with them. SE Cupp CNN Commentator I'm required to say the Green Bay Packers. But the Patriots will greedily win it again. Because it's been nearly a year. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor The New England Patriots. Still, don’t bet on politics staying out of the game, or out of Lady Gaga’s halftime show, a reminder that political tensions will be hard to escape in 2017. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor The Pittsburgh Steelers. I’m a Philly girl. My Eagles fell off, but I’ll stick with the home state. I’m rolling with Le'Veon Bell, the best running back in the game. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor The New York Giants go on another magical run, defeating the New England Patriots 27-24 – and beating them for the third time in nine years -- to win the big game. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Being a diehard New York Giants fan I’m predicting the Giants win it all. But if they don’t I will be rooting for any time playing against the dreaded New England Patriots. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor The Dallas Cowboys. Their defense is on an upswing, their offense is consistently great, and Dak Prescott is unstoppable. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator New England Patriots. Deflategate is in the rearview mirror and Brady is in his prime. The only question is whether their defense can win it. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator Kansas City Chiefs. Timothy Stanley Historian No idea. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor In a showdown that sums up the jingoist/masculine-defensive spirit of these Trumpian times, the Patriots and Cowboys will make it to the Super Bowl, but will refuse to play against each other. Instead, they'll unite to go after the R__skins and the Browns.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2017 Which movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? "Moonlight" was awarded the Best Picture Oscar, after an envelope mix-up. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Martin Scorsese’s 28-year “passion project” Silence, a film about the Japanese Roman Catholic rebellion against the Tokugawa shogunate in 17th Century Japan will win the Oscar for Best Picture. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst "Manchester by the Sea"! Everyone’s already said it’s going to win the Oscar and I haven’t the foggiest idea what it is even about yet. The majority is clearly behind this film and the majority vote is always right, right? Hello? Lanhee Chen CNN Commentator "Moonlight." I don't follow these things closely but Google says it's an incredible film. SE Cupp CNN Commentator Most early Oscar buzz is for movies that are just about to come out, so it's hard to say. But I will lose my ISH if it's a Star Wars product. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor The winner will be “Lion,” an astonishing story of survival, with elements that can provide a sense of pride and optimism to people of different ethnicities and economic conditions. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor “Fences.” Only the mega talented Denzel Washington could take August Wilson’s theater masterpiece and turn it into a big screen blockbuster. Washington, along with co-star Viola Davis, make this a winner. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor The Oscar will go to "Moonlight", a searing examination of a young gay black boy’s coming of age under extraordinarily challenging circumstances in Florida. A film that humanizes experiences often reduced to stereotypes or flat out ignored. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Sure, it’s a longshot but then again so was Trump. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Best Picture will go to La La Land: a romantic tribute to movie musicals, visually stunning, with a strong ending. Oscar voters love movies about the movies. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator La La Land. It’s the classic insider plot movie that the Academy loves to make a winner. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator La La Land. Timothy Stanley Historian La La Land. We need a feel-good winner. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Moonlight deserves it, Fences has Denzel, but based on historical evidence, I'm going to say "a film starring white people."

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2017 Who will win the men’s final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women’s final? Roger Federer won his record eighth title. Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain won her first Wimbledon title. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Great Britain’s Andy Murray will once again win the men’s final while Germany’s Angelique Kerber will win the woman’s title. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst Wimbledon? Ummm. I’ll say that guy Murray. And a Williams? A Williams will win the women’s final. Lanhee Chen CNN Commentator Andy Murray and Madison Keys. SE Cupp CNN Commentator Andy Murray and Serena Williams. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor Serena Williams will win the women’s final, and instead of debating whether she is the best female athlete of all time, the sports world will ask if she is the best athlete of all time. The men’s title will go to Novak Djokovic. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor Going with the two classics here, and the best man and woman to ever play the game of tennis: Roger Federer and Serena Williams. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor I’m sorry, I’m too busy rooting for the Giants and rooting against the New England Patriots to watch tennis. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Novak Djokovic will make a comeback and win at Wimbledon in 2017. The Queen, Serena Williams, will too, with her amazing combination of physical and mental strength. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for the men's. It’s time for an upset. And Serena Williams will win the women's. It's her time. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator Andy Murray and Serena Williams. Timothy Stanley Historian Andy Murray is still at the top of his game. Someone called Williams for the women’s. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Novak Djokovic and Serena. That is all.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2017 Who will win the World Series? The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Chicago Cubs do it again with their strong, young team. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst As insufferable as all my Chicago friends have been, the Cubbies will win the Series again. Lanhee Chen CNN Commentator Los Angeles Dodgers. Here again, picking my team. SE Cupp CNN Commentator My New York Metropolitans! Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor The experts said Trump had as much of a chance of becoming president as the Chicago Cubs had of winning the World Series. They both won. I say the Cubs win again. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor The Cubs. It would be preposterous to predict Chicago will win another MLB-best 103 games again, but the 2017 team is as strong as last year’s club. Cubs will repeat. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor The New York Yankees shock the world with a talented young roster to win their 28th championship. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor New York Mets. That was easy. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor The Chicago Cubs will win the World Series. Yes, lightning will strike twice in our lifetime for this young, talented team. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator The Chicago Cubs. How epic would that be? I mean really. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator New York Yankees. Timothy Stanley Historian No idea. My knowledge of sport is limited to tennis and beer pong. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor I'm a Yankees fan so no one I care about.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2017 Who will win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017? The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded to German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her humanitarian efforts regarding Europe’s growing Muslim refugee crisis. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst Based on the buzz right now..."Manchester by the Sea". Lanhee Chen CNN Commentator Pope Francis. He's overdue. SE Cupp CNN Commentator If there is any good left in the world, it should be the White Helmets, who have done more to stem the Syrian genocide than any other group or body, voluntarily and at great sacrifice. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor Syria’s White Helmets. It will be a gesture from an international community rightly ashamed over its failure to stop the carnage. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor Angela Merkel. If the Nobel is more than a popularity contest, the German Chancellor wins. After Brexit, anyone who could simultaneously stop the European Union from collapse, seek humane immigration policies, and, keep Vladimir Putin’s power at bay is worthy of the Nobel. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Institute, which has emerged as the conscience of America’s broken criminal justice system. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Not sure, but I’m pretty confident that the winner will not be named Donald Trump. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Pope Francis will win the Nobel Peace Prize. Although no pope has won the honor, he deserves it for his peace efforts and work on behalf of refugees. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator Pope Francis. I would have loved for the Syria White Helmets to win, but I am deeply afraid that with the current decimation of Aleppo, by the time the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded it will be last year's news. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator Not Donald Trump. LOL. Timothy Stanley Historian I hope that it’s won by a group responsible for bringing peace and transition to Syria. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Donald Trump, because the universe laughs at us.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2017 What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones on the last day of 2017? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst The Dow will hit 22,000 as lower taxes and fewer government regulations stimulate a growing and vibrant US economy. Sadly, air quality diminishes as fossil fuel use skyrockets with the acquiescence of the EPA. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst My “lockzilla” prediction is 19,500. Lanhee Chen CNN Commentator 22,100. Think it will be another strong year for markets, as the Fed acts predictably and investors look forward to Trump's pro-growth policies. SE Cupp CNN Commentator 20,000, baby! Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor The markets will climb during Trump’s first year in office, as he launches a massive government spending infrastructure plan. The Dow Jones will close 21,800. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor 20,001. Today, Wall Street loves Trump and is eagerly awaiting his pro-business, no regulation policies. The Dow will break the 20,000 mark before it starts to tumble. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor The Dow will close above 20,000 on the last day of the year. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor 21,220.12 or 21,220.13. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Donald Trump’s unpredictability will keep growth in check despite his pro-business policies. Look for the Dow to stay static around 19,000. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator 15,231. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator 15,000. Timothy Stanley Historian High. If Republicans proceed swiftly with their tax cut plan, we should see a surge in confidence. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor In rubles or dollars?

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2017 What will Donald Trump’s approval rating be in Gallup’s final survey of 2017? Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst While Presidential approval ratings are generally high during the first “honeymoon year,” constant controversies will prevent Trump from ever getting a traditional honeymoon. He will, nevertheless, achieve a high 55% approval rating as the US economy improves in 2017 because in the words of James Carville: It’s “the economy, stupid.” Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst I’m going to say 35%, but then again, predicting the predictability of polls is…unpredictable. Lanhee Chen CNN Commentator 50%. It remains a divided country, but a productive first 100 days should carry him to a decent showing at year-end. SE Cupp CNN Commentator 60%+ Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor 34%. Backers will support him passionately, but most Americans will feel revulsion watching blatant conflicts of interest and mounting scandals plaguing the Trump administration, openly calling for the President’s impeachment. Roxanne Jones CNN Opinion Contributor 40%. Trump will see high approval ratings early in the year but by the end of 2017, his approval rating will begin to drop. Peniel Joseph CNN Opinion Contributor President Trump’s approval ratings will hover around 50% buoyed by Wall St. friendly policies, but hurt by rhetorical gaffes, lack of press access, and endless controversies. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor What is the all-time lowest? Whatever that is I predict Trump will be below that. In fact by end of 2017 I predict the only ones approving of Trump’s job as president will be named Trump. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Trump’s approval will be 40% by the end of 2017. Half of the country will be exhausted by his erratic behavior, and the other half will be angry at his broken promises. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator 43%. Check out Trump's Twitter account and you’ll see a guy who’s primary focus is his ego -- not the 300 million people he’s been elected to serve. Tweeting insults at people won’t change lives in the Rust Belt -- or elsewhere in the country. SNL’s satirical skits about Trump will remain a hit, but Trump’s approval rating will be on the decline. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator 35%. Timothy Stanley Historian 55%. He will defy critics and pleasantly surprise many in his first year. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Can it be negative?

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

Predictions for 2016

2016 Who will be elected U.S. president on November 8? Donald Trump was elected with 306 electoral votes. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Donald Trump​. He wins because he will say anything as long as it resonates with his "silent majority" base. He will roll right over Hillary just like he did with Jeb. Maria Cardona CNN political commentator Hillary Clinton will be elected president in 2016. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst Hillary Clinton. SE Cupp CNN Commentator Hillary Clinton. With Donald Trump and Ted Cruz rising, it's looking increasingly like Republican voters are determined to hand Clinton the White House. I'm hoping voters come to their senses soon and get behind someone like Marco Rubio or Chris Christie, either of whom could easily defeat her. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor Hillary Clinton. She will make history as the first woman U.S. president, a landmark that will be cheered by women around the world. Penn Jillette Writer, TV host, magician Hillary Clinton, because there is no god and there is a Donald Trump. Haroon Moghul Author Hillary Clinton. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Hillary Clinton, in a tight race as the Democrats also regain control of the U.S. Senate. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Hillary Clinton will be elected on November 8, so we should get used to saying “Madame President” and "first gentleman" (Bill). Mel Robbins CNN Commentator Hillary Clinton. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator Marco Rubio will come from behind, win the GOP nomination and ultimately the presidency. He's Hillary's biggest threat. Buck Sexton CNN political commentator Ted Cruz. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Hillary Clinton. But the race will be long and ugly, and she'll begin her term with a weak mandate, facing the most divided electorate in history.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2016 Who will come in second in the presidential race? Hillary Clinton finished second with 232 electoral votes. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Hillary Clinton​. Maria Cardona CNN political commentator Donald Trump, or Ted Cruz will be the GOP nominee and come in second. So far, nothing has been able to pull down Trump from his massive leads nationally and in most key states. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst Marco Rubio. SE Cupp CNN Commentator Ted Cruz. I refuse to have such little faith in my conservative brothers and sisters that they will actually nominate a carnival barker like Trump. I would, however, not be surprised if Cruz proved more enduring. In which case, he will lose to Clinton. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor Marco Rubio. But while Donald Trump may not become the nominee, he will get the global name recognition he likely wanted. Penn Jillette Writer, TV host, magician Marco Rubio, because people know Trump really is that bad. Haroon Moghul Author John Ellis Bush, who will lose the election but save the Republican Party. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor Ted Cruz. But I predict Donald Trump will come in third as he runs as an independent candidate after feeling unloved by GOP leaders. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Donald Trump, the one-man reality show. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator Donald Trump. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator Hillary Clinton. Voters are just not that into her. Buck Sexton CNN political commentator Hillary Clinton. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Ted Cruz. There are no "seconds" in U.S. presidential politics -- just a winner. But if the question is who Clinton will defeat, my money is on Cruz.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2016 Which nation will win the most medals at the 2016 Olympics? The United States led the tally with 121 total medals. China earned 70, followed by Great Britain with 67. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Team USA​. Maria Cardona CNN political commentator The United States. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst The United States. But if Steve Harvey is in charge of medal ceremonies, anything could happen. SE Cupp CNN Commentator The United States of America, obviously. The Olympics encourages and forgives all kinds of jingoism, right? Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor The 2016 Olympics will feature a head-to-head match between the United States and China in the medals count, and sports arenas will rise as metaphorical geopolitical stages. Penn Jillette Writer, TV host, magician USA! USA! USA! (I’ve never watched any sports, but we’re a great great country, so we can run faster and jump higher.) Haroon Moghul Author The United States. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor The United States. How can you even ask? Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Go Team USA! Mel Robbins CNN Commentator Who cares? As soon as the Olympics moved to an every-two-year format, alternating with the Winter Games, our family stopped paying attention. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator The United States. Buck Sexton CNN political commentator The United States. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor The United States, followed by China.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2016 What movie will win the Oscar for Best Picture? "Spotlight" won Best Picture. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst The Revenant. Leo is long overdue, and he reportedly ate raw buffalo meat to make it real. Maria Cardona CNN political commentator "Spotlight" will win Best Picture. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst "Spotlight." Because strangely enough, after a day at work in the news business, I really enjoyed watching a film about…the news business. That means it’s pretty darn good. SE Cupp CNN Commentator The Octonauts. Seriously, I have a one year old. If it's not on Disney Jr, I haven't seen it. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor "Spotlight." The movie is this generation’s “All the President’s Men,” but in some respects it is more than that. It shows the power of journalism to repair the world. Penn Jillette Writer, TV host, magician That one where a plucky band of disparate heroes battles an evil empire… oh yeah, Spotlight. Haroon Moghul Author "Star Trek: Bed, Bath and Beyond," a sci-fi rom-com that sees a transporter accident trap Spock and Uhura in a 21st-century home store. Cinematic gold. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor "The Martian" or "Brooklyn." Although the award for best drama will clearly go to Donald Trump. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor "Spotlight" – a great ensemble cast, plus a ripped-from-the-headlines story and very solid reviews equal a well-deserved win. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator "Spotlight." Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator "The Revenant." Hollywood loves these kinds of movies. Buck Sexton CNN political commentator "Spotlight." Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor I'm going to guess "Spotlight," but I'm rooting for "Room."

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2016 Who will win the Super Bowl? The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 to claim the Lombardi trophy. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst New England Patriots. Maria Cardona CNN political commentator The Carolina Panthers will win the Super Bowl. But really, I just want to see what dance Cam Newton will do when they win! Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst My “lockzilla” is the Carolina Panthers, at plus-375. Actually, I picked them really only because I like the color Carolina blue. I don’t know what plus-375 even means. I just googled it. SE Cupp CNN Commentator Green Bay Packers. We were agonizingly close last year. I always root for a Green Bay/Patriots Super Bowl. Preferably with the same results as 1997. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor Arizona Cardinals. But as always, the winner of the Super Bowl will be American tradition. Penn Jillette Writer, TV host, magician Gatorade… Patriots… Gatorade-drinking Patriots. Haroon Moghul Author The Seattle Seahawks. Wait and see. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor The Giants. I'm a fan. But as long as it's not the Dallas Cowboys... Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor The Seattle Seahawks will beat the New England Patriots. Great defense for both teams, but the Seahawks will win. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator The New England Patriots – "Deflategate" inflated Tom Brady’s determination. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator As a New York Giants fan, it pains me to pick the Patriots. But Tom Brady is on a mission. Buck Sexton CNN political commentator New England Patriots. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor This is football, right? Probably a Doritos commercial.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2016 Who will win the men's final at Wimbledon? Who will win the women's final? Andy Murray won his third Wimbledon title. Serena Williams won her seventh. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Novak Djokovic​ and​ Serena Williams​. Maria Cardona CNN political commentator Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst Wimbledon? I grew up in a tiny town in Western Michigan. If Wimbledon isn’t an ice fishing competition, I won’t be much help. If it is an ice fishing competition, then: Randy from down by the lake. But I’m now being told Wimbledon is tennis. In that case, Andy Murray, and Serena Williams. SE Cupp CNN Commentator Pete Sampras and Jennifer Capriati? (You can tell when I stopped watching tennis.) Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor Kei Nishikori. Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Roger Federer will have to make room for less famous contenders. Serena Williams will win the women's title. Penn Jillette Writer, TV host, magician Novak Djokovic. Or maybe Keyser Soze. For the women's title: Serena Williams. You have to ask? Haroon Moghul Author Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor I know nothing about tennis -- is Andre Agassi still playing? If so, I’ll take him for the men and Chris Evert for the women's title. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor Roger Federer will win the men’s final at Wimbledon (just because I think he still has one more victory in him). “The Queen” Serena Williams will win the women’s final. Mel Robbins CNN Commentator Andy Murray and Simona Halep. (It's time for another woman to break out.) Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator I have no idea. I don't follow tennis closely enough to make an intelligent prediction. Buck Sexton CNN political commentator Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2016 Who will win the World Series? The Chicago Cubs ended their 107-season championship drought by defeating the Cleveland Indians in seven games. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst Chicago Cubs. Maria Cardona CNN political commentator The Washington Nationals. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst The Cubs. Partly because they have a chance, but partly because the last time they won, radio and TV weren’t invented yet, and “tweeting” was just shouting in the town square. SE Cupp CNN Commentator New York Mets. As Mets fans, we're required to put ourselves through as much agita as possible, and almost winning it last year is an agony we'd very much like to relive. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor The Atlanta Braves. Predicting who will win a sports tournament that hasn’t started is a test of loyalty, and my loyalty is with the first baseball team I ever watched. They, like me, worked for Ted Turner back then. Penn Jillette Writer, TV host, magician New York Mets. With Ken Boswell at second. Haroon Moghul Author Probably Americans, but possibly Canadians. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor The New York Mets will make a triumphant return and win in four games versus the dreaded Boston Red Sox. Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor The Los Angeles Dodgers. The Chicago Cubs seem favored to win, but I'm going to stick with my hometown team! Mel Robbins CNN Commentator Chicago Cubs. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator It's been 107 years since the Cubs won the World Series. Perhaps, 2016 will be their year! Buck Sexton CNN political commentator Arizona Diamondbacks. Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor The Yankees. Dang it, I have to go for my team.

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016

2016 What will be the closing level for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on the last day of 2016? The Dow closed at 19,762.60 on December 30, 2016, a 13-percent gain from the end of 2015. Paul Callan CNN Legal Analyst The Dow Jones will be 7.5% higher than the close on 12.22.15. Closing number on the last day of 2016 wil be: 18 ​,​ 723.56. Wall Street craves stability. When the Donald wins, the market will fall but rebound strongly on announcement of cabinet choices and sensible economic policies. Maria Cardona CNN political commentator The Dow Jones will top 18,000 by the end of 2016. Danny Cevallos CNN Legal Analyst 16,000. Dear Department of Justice: the preceding was just a prediction. I have no insider information. SE Cupp CNN Commentator I'm predicting the closing level will be good to very good. Technically speaking. Frida Ghitis CNN Opinion Contributor Fear is often worse than reality. The Dow Jones will end with a gain next year, closing at 18,470, about a 7% gain. Penn Jillette Writer, TV host, magician 19,207. Beat that, Krugman. Haroon Moghul Author I don't even know what it is now, which probably explains why I'm unable to live in Manhattan. Dean Obeidallah CNN Opinion Contributor I'm no expert – 19,237 (give or take a few hundredths)? Raul Reyes CNN Opinion Contributor 19,000 Mel Robbins CNN Commentator It’ll drop 26% from 2015. Tara Setmayer CNN Political Commentator Markets crashed in 2000, 2008 and have been artificially inflated for years thanks to the Fed's 0% interest rates. Bulls eventually become bears, a correction is due. Drop to 12,000. Buck Sexton CNN political commentator 15,000.00 Jeff Yang CNN Opinion Contributor 16,000

Jump to start of 2018, 2017 or 2016