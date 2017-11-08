How this 1976 dinner changed the way you eat

Jeremiah Tower pictured in his San Francisco restaurant Stars, which he opened after his game-changing stint at Chez Panisse.

In the early 1970s, Alice Waters -- the fairy godmother of garden-grown, sustainably delicious fine dining -- did two things that would help change America’s relationship with food.

First, she opened Chez Panisse, her massively influential bistro in Berkeley, California.

Then, she hired Jeremiah Tower -- an untrained gastronomic prodigy who would go on to redefine the American restaurant and revolutionize American cuisine.

In the fall of 1976, this creative (and legendarily combustible) relationship delivered a dinner so game-changing we’re still dining off its impact today.

Crafted by Tower, it was called the “Northern California Regional Dinner,” and celebrated all things local, fresh and seasonal.

“When you went to the fancy French restaurants in the ‘70s, you were still getting Dover sole from Dover,” says chef Mario Batali in the CNN Film “Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent.” At Chez Panisse, “the first thing they did is celebrate local ingredients.”

The result, adds “Last Magnificent” executive producer and “Parts Unknown” host Anthony Bourdain, was to announce to the world that “our stuff is good too. It deserves to be named and attributed and sourced in much the same way that they source and identify French cheeses or wines or other products. (Jeremiah Tower) wrote menus that sold that notion -- that confidently said, ‘American product, f* yeah.’”

And if there’s ever a menu that screams “American product, f* yeah,” it’s Tower’s 1976 creation. Below, satisfy your appetite for food history with an annotated guide to the meal that “lit the match” on America’s modern food revolution.

