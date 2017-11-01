Trump’s Asia trip, in pictures

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, puts on a bomber jacket that he received from US forces in Tokyo on Sunday, November 5.

President Donald Trump is on a high-stakes trip that will take him through five Asian nations — Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines — over 13 days. It is his longest foreign trip as President, and it is the longest Asian trip for a US President since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Much of the trip will focus on rallying regional powers to pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. North Korea has stepped up its provocations since Trump took office. Trade will also be a leading objective of the trip, according to the White House.

Follow Trump’s journey here, as seen through the lens of Jim Watson, a photographer who covers the White House for Agence France-Presse.

Sunday, November 5

The Asian tour started in Japan, with Trump meeting with American service members stationed at the Yokota Air Base outside Tokyo.

In his first set of remarks, Trump avoided the incendiary, bellicose rhetoric that has often defined his public stance about the North Korean threat. But he sent a clear message to North Korea and the rest of the region that American military might and strong US alliances in the region remain a critical deterrent.

He then visited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of his closest foreign counterparts. The two played golf and enjoyed a steak dinner before sitting down for formal talks.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sign hats together at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. The white baseball caps, in the style of Trump's campaign hats, were emblazoned with the words "Donald & Shinzo: Make Alliance Even Greater."

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, left, watches the President greet troops at the Yokota Air Base.

A garment bag carries Trump’s golf clothes aboard a helicopter in Tokyo.

A helicopter flies over the golf course where Trump and Abe played together.

After being awake for 23 hours straight, a member of the White House press corps falls asleep at a restaurant in Tokyo as Trump and Abe have dinner next door.

Saturday, November 4 and Friday, November 3

Before heading to Asia, Trump made a stop in Hawaii. He was briefed by leaders of the US Pacific Command and toured the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. He was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

The Trumps throw flowers during their visit to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, right, stands alone at the memorial after the President laid a wreath there.

A set of mobile stairs sits on the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base as the White House press corps walks to Air Force One in Maryland.