Trump’s Asia trip, in pictures

Photographs by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump is on a high-stakes trip that will take him through five Asian nations — Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines — over 13 days. It is his longest foreign trip as President, and it is the longest Asian trip for a US President since George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Much of the trip will focus on rallying regional powers to pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. North Korea has stepped up its provocations since Trump took office. Trade will also be a leading objective of the trip, according to the White House.
Follow Trump’s journey here, as seen through the lens of Jim Watson, a photographer who covers the White House for Agence France-Presse.
The Asian tour started in Japan, with Trump meeting with American service members stationed at the Yokota Air Base outside Tokyo.
In his first set of remarks, Trump avoided the incendiary, bellicose rhetoric that has often defined his public stance about the North Korean threat. But he sent a clear message to North Korea and the rest of the region that American military might and strong US alliances in the region remain a critical deterrent.
He then visited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of his closest foreign counterparts. The two played golf and enjoyed a steak dinner before sitting down for formal talks.
Before heading to Asia, Trump made a stop in Hawaii. He was briefed by leaders of the US Pacific Command and toured the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. He was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.
Jim Watson is a staff photographer for Agence France-Presse based in Washington.
Photo editors: Brett Roegiers and Bernadette Tuazon