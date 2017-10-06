Victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting

On October 1, a gunman fired from a hotel into a crowd of about 22,000 people taking in the final performance at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. He killed at least 58 and injured hundreds more. Here we remember the lives lost.This page will be updated as we learn new details.Click or tap a name to learn more.
Charleston Hartfield
Charleston Hartfield
34 years old,
Henderson, Nevada
Charleston Hartfield, a Las Vegas police officer, was off-duty when he was shot and killed while attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival with his wife. The father of two was also a Nevada Army National Guard sergeant first class and a coach for a youth football program in Henderson, known to players as "Coach Chucky." Hartfield was "an absolute all-American kind of guy," said Stan King, the father of one of the players. The officer chronicled his experiences policing in Las Vegas in a book called "Memoirs of a Public Servant." He epitomized “everything good about America," said Brig. Gen. Zachary Doser, commander of the Nevada National Guard.
Sonny Melton
Sonny Melton
29 years old,
Big Sandy, Tennessee
Registered nurse Sonny Melton had traveled to Las Vegas to attend the concert with his wife, Heather Melton, an orthopedic surgeon. She credited him with saving her life, calling her husband "the most selfless person that I've ever met and even until his last breath, he proved that." She said the two were running from gunfire when she felt him get shot in the back. Heather Melton said she wants people to remember her husband's bright smile. "I want everyone to know what a kindhearted, loving man he was," Melton told CNN affiliate WSMV. Christy Davis, an assistant professor at the nursing school Sonny Melton attended, said, "You know how when you meet someone and you just know that they're good and kind? That was Sonny."
Quinton Robbins
Quinton Robbins
20 years old,
Henderson, Nevada
Quinton Robbins was the “most kind and loving soul” with a “contagious laugh and smile,” his aunt Kilee Wells Sanders wrote on Facebook. Her nephew was close to his younger brother, Quade. He coached the brother's flag football team and recently took him to a Los Angeles Dodgers game. "Everyone who met him, loved him," Sanders wrote.
Adrian Murfitt
Adrian Murfitt
35 years old,
Anchorage, Alaska
Adrian Murfitt, a commercial fisherman, surprised his friend Brian MacKinnon with a weekend trip to Las Vegas. MacKinnon said he held Murfitt in his lap as he passed away from gunshot wounds. His mom, Avonna Murfitt, called her son a happy and caring young man. ʺEvery one of his friends was his best friend,ʺ she said. ʺHe will be missed by all who knew him, and most of all by me.ʺ She added, ʺThe outpouring of love for him has been amazing and we are humbled by the way everyone who knew him has offered assistance to help in bringing him home and celebrating his life.ʺ
Lisa Romero-Muniz
Lisa Romero-Muniz
48 years old,
Gallup, New Mexico
Lisa Romero-Muniz was attending the concert with her husband when she was killed. Her smile would "brighten the darkest of nights," said her son Anthony Romero. His mother was the kind of woman who "would give you the last dime she had with no questions asked," he said. Romero-Muniz was a secretary for Gallup-McKinley County Schools in western New Mexico, acting as an advocate for students during times of discipline. "As many students have mentioned in some Facebook posts and to many of us, she was there for them, and she respected them and tried to work with them as much as she could," Superintendent Mike Hyatt said.
Jordan McIldoon
Jordan McIldoon
23 years old,
Maple Ridge, British Columbia
Jordan McIldoon died while holding the hand of a stranger at the concert. Heather Gooze somehow ended up next to the young Canadian mechanic. Even though she didn't know him, she held his hand during his final minutes. She felt a squeeze from his fingers, then felt his hand go loose. She told CNN she stayed by McIldoon's side for hours, answering his phone when it rang, learning who he was and telling the caller what had happened. "I didn't want Jordan to not have somebody with him," she told CNN through tears. "I didn't want him to just be a no-named body. I knew who he was, and now I had an obligation to make sure that everyone knew who he was."
Denise Salmon Burditus
Denise Salmon Burditus
50 years old,
Martinsburg, West Virginia
Denise Burditus and her husband, Tony, were enjoying a weekend getaway in Las Vegas, posting pictures of themselves online lounging by the pool and having dinner with friends. The couple were dancing together at the music festival when the gunfire first started, unsure of what was happening. During a second burst of gunfire, Tony Burditus said he was leading his wife through the crowd when a bullet hit her. A stranger helped him move her, and someone rode with them to a hospital in the back of a truck. Tony Burditus said his wife of 32 years died in his arms. A retired banking professional, the mother of two and a grandmother had just returned to college.
Sandy Casey
Sandy Casey
34 years old,
Manhattan Beach, California
Sandra Casey had been a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School for nine years, according to Superintendent Mike Matthews. Loved by her students and colleagues, Casey will be remembered for her "sense of humor, her passion for her work, her devotion to her students and her commitment to continuing her own learning and to taking on whatever new projects came her way," Matthews said.
Jessica Klymchuk
Jessica Klymchuk
34 years old,
Valleyview, Alberta
Jessica Klymchuk was standing beside her fiancé, Brent Irla, when she was shot. She was a single mother to four young children. Klymchuk was an educational assistant, librarian and bus driver for St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview.
Rachael Parker
Rachael Parker
33 years old,
Manhattan Beach, California
Rachael Parker had been a records technician with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years. She earned a bachelor's degree in social work in 2016 and was applying to graduate school, the department said. She had a passion for working with older adults. "Rachael's smile could light up a room, even on the most difficult of days," the department said in a Facebook post.
Angela "Angie" Gomez
Angela "Angie" Gomez
20 years old,
Riverside, California
Angela "Angie" Gomez loved the stage and participated in choir and theater events as a student at Riverside Polytechnic High School, where she graduated in 2015. She was a "fun-loving, sweet young lady with a great sense of humor," the Riverside Unified School District said in a statement. Her English teacher and cheer coach Lupe Avila said the school was "deeply saddened by the loss of a wonderful young woman who had her whole life ahead of her." After graduation, Gomez attended Riverside Community College.
Jennifer "Jenny" Parks
Jennifer "Jenny" Parks
35 years old,
Lancaster, California
Jennifer "Jenny" Parks was a kindergarten teacher for the Westside Union School District and a mother of two. Parks and her husband, Bobby, were in Las Vegas to visit her two brothers when she was shot, according to Steven McCarthy, Bobby's uncle. Her husband suffered injuries to an arm and finger. McCarthy described Parks as "one of the most loving people you could ever hope to meet." He remembers the first time his nephew brought her home. "The entire family just adored her," McCarthy said. "She was smart, she was beautiful ... giving, loving. I never heard her say a bad word about anyone."
Erick Silva
Erick Silva
21 years old,
Las Vegas
Las Vegas native Erick Silva had just turned 21 in August and was working security at the concert when he was shot. "All I can tell you is that he was a great son, brother, uncle who was loved by so many people," a stepsister, Daisy Hernandez, said on Facebook on behalf of his family. "He loved helping people, that's why he began working as security. ..."
Bailey Schweitzer
Bailey Schweitzer
20 years old,
Bakersfield, California
Bailey Schweitzer was watching the concert with her mom. "They were inseparable," her friend Amie Campbell said. A graduate of Centennial High School and a member of the Valley Bible Fellowship Church, Schweitzer worked at her family's business, the Bakersfield Speedway. But her passion was kids and she wanted to become a kindergarten teacher or a delivery nurse, friend Katelynn Cleveland said. Campbell said Schweitzer always found the good in everyone. "There was no bad day with Bailey around," she said.
Susan Smith
Susan Smith
53 years old,
Simi Valley, California
Susan Smith worked for the Simi Valley Unified School District for 16 years -- the last three at Vista Elementary School, where she was the office manager. "An elementary school office can get pretty hectic," said Jake Finch, media relations coordinator for the school district. "Susan always had a smile on her face." From greeting parents to comforting sick students and being the right hand to the principal, Smith "touched a lot of lives," Finch said. Smith was a big country music fan who had gone to Las Vegas with friends for the music festival, she said.
Carrie Barnette
Carrie Barnette
34 years old
Carrie Barnette was a Disney employee, Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Robert Iger said on Twitter. Barnette had worked for Disney for 10 years and was "beloved by her friends and colleagues," Iger said. "A senseless, horrific act and a terrible loss for so many. We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family."
Rhonda LeRocque
Rhonda LeRocque
42 years old,
Tewksbury, Massachusetts
Rhonda LeRocque loved Hawaii, Disney and country music, according to her mother, Priscilla Champagne. Champagne said her daughter had a "wonderful family life." She was "the glue who kept our family gatherings together." Her sister Korina Champagne announced LeRocque's death on Facebook, saying "my heart is broken, I'm numb, I feel paralyzed."
Neysa Tonks
Neysa Tonks
46 years old,
Las Vegas
Neysa Tonks was a mother of three -- Kaden Manczuk, 24, Braxton, 17, and Greysen, 14. Tonks' family said that she lived more life in 10 years than some people do in 30 and that she often used the catchphrase "Don't be a hater!" According to her employer, Technologent, "Neysa has brought so much joy, fun and laughter. ... She will be greatly missed by all!" Tonks was attending the concert with co-workers when a bullet struck her. Her son Greysen described what happened when the family learned his mom had died. "I was in my bed and I heard my brother yelling and my dad was crying, which didn't seem normal," he told CNN. Greysen turned to his dad for answers. "And he said, 'Your mom was shot in the head. She is dead.' I froze," the boy said.
Jennifer Topaz Irvine
Jennifer Topaz Irvine
42 years old,
San Diego
Attorney Jennifer Irvine was on vacation in Las Vegas to attend the concert, her publicist Jay Jones said. Irvine practiced criminal and family law and owned a boutique firm. Her website described her as a "tenacious litigator." Outside the courtroom, Irvine earned a black belt in tae kwon do, enjoyed practicing hot yoga and was an avid snowboarder. She aspired to learn indoor rock climbing and experience sky diving, according to her firm's website. "Remembering a dear friend & colleague whose life was cut short by an unspeakable tragedy," Jones said in a statement. "Our sincerest thoughts to those affected during this difficult time. May our unity & strength shine over the darkness."
John Phippen
John Phippen
56 years old,
Santa Clarita, California
John Phippen was with his son Travis when he stopped to help someone during the shooting, according to Leah Nagiyvanyi, a neighbor and close friend for 17 years. When his son, a medic, stopped to help someone, Phippen stayed with him and shielded a woman from a bullet, which ultimately led to his death, she said, calling him and his son heroes. Travis was wounded in the arm. Nagiyvanyi set up a Go Fund Me page for Phippen's family and his six children. His wife had died three years ago. Nagiyvanyi said, "You can't say a bad thing about John. He was a man of integrity who always had your back. There is nothing he couldn't do for you, wouldn't do for you. You didn't even have to ask."
Melissa Ramirez
Melissa Ramirez
26 years old,
Bakersfield, California
Melissa Ramirez graduated from California State University, Bakersfield, in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Flags were lowered on campus for Ramirez and other victims of the Las Vegas shooting. "We are terribly saddened to learn that we lost a member of our CSUB family in this senseless act of violence. Our entire CSUB campus community is heartbroken, and we send our deepest sympathies to Melissa Ramirez's family and friends," the school said.
Jack Beaton
Jack Beaton
54 years old,
Bakersfield, California
Jack Beaton and his wife, Laurie, were celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary with friends at the concert. He was shot while shielding his wife from gunfire, CNN affiliate KBAK reported. "He never passed up an opportunity to give somebody a hand," Beaton's father-in-law, Jerry Cook, told the TV station. "He always had a smile on his face. He had countless friends. Everybody that came in contact with him loved the guy."
Christopher Roybal
Christopher Roybal
28 years old
Christopher Roybal traveled to Las Vegas with his mother to celebrate his upcoming 29th birthday. The Afghanistan War veteran was "so proud to defend this country," said Ryan Chiaverini, Roybal's former brother-in-law, He loved reciting movie quotes -- especially from comedies -- and had a "fun, sweet, innocent way about him," Chiaverini said. Roybal recently moved to Colorado, where he was managing a Crunch Fitness center. A statement from Crunch Fitness said, "Among his team, he was known for his teddy bear smile and infectious laughter."
Hannah Ahlers
Hannah Ahlers
34 years old,
Beaumont, California
Hannah Ahlers was dancing with her husband of 17 years, Brian, when she was shot. Ahlers was a stay-at- home mother of three. "She was amazing at it," Brian Ahlers said of his wife. "She wasn't too good for anybody," he said, "Beautiful inside and out."
Kurt von Tillow
Kurt von Tillow
55 years old,
Cameron Park, California
Kurt von Tillow had a great belly laugh and “didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” according to relative Janet Carson-Tenney. Von Tillow owned a truck driving business in Cameron Park, where he lived with his wife, Mary Jo. The couple were best friends who did everything together. They had just taken their grandsons to Disneyland. Neighbors created a makeshift memorial in red, white and blue for von Tillow, saying he was the most patriotic guy they knew. "He lived a perfect life. He was loved by everybody, he didn't have an enemy," Carson-Tenney told CNN. "He was the life of the party."
Dana Gardner
Dana Gardner
52 years old,
Grand Terrace, California
Dana Gardner was the deputy recorder of the San Bernardino County assessor/recorder/county clerk’s office. A county employee for more than two decades, Gardner was known for her "can-do" attitude and vibrant energy, said Bob Dutton, San Bernardino County's assessor-recorder-clerk. "We are devastated and still in shock trying to comprehend what happened ...," her daughter Kayla Gardner posted to Facebook. "My family and I appreciate the outpouring of love and support and ask for prayers at this time."
Cameron Robinson
Cameron Robinson
28 years old,
St. George, Utah
Cameron Robinson was always "striving to be better and never stopped," according to his partner, Bobby Eardley. A GoFundMe page set up in his honor said Robinson loved to cook, entertain, run marathons, travel and go camping and boating. Robinson lived with Eardley in southwestern Utah but commuted four days a week to Las Vegas, where he was a legal records specialist. Eardley was with Robinson when he was shot and held him as he passed away.
Brennan Lee Stewart
Brennan Lee Stewart
30 years old,
Las Vegas
Brennan Lee Stewart shielded his girlfriend and helped others to safety before he was shot dead, his family said in a statement. "Brennan was the kind of guy who always put others before himself, including up to the moment he lost his life," the family said. He loved country music, played the guitar and wrote music.
Dorene Anderson
Dorene Anderson
49 years old,
Anchorage, Alaska
Dorene Anderson was a stay-at-home mom. She was attending the concert with her daughters when she died, CNN affiliate KTUU reported."Due to this horrific and terrible situation, our family is dealing with a great loss," her family said in a statement from the employer of her husband, John. "She was the most amazing wife, mother and person this world ever had. We are so grateful and lucky for the time that we did have with her."
Bill Wolfe Jr.
Bill Wolfe Jr.
42 years old,
Shippensburg, Pennsylvania
Billy Wolfe Jr. was a youth wrestling coach. Carl Bert, who once employed Wolfe as an engineer, described him to CNN affiliate WPVI as personable, fun, easy to work with and a devoted Christian.
Stacee Etcheber
Stacee Etcheber
50 years old,
Novato, California
Stacee Etcheber was attending the concert with her husband, Vinnie, a San Francisco police officer. When the shooting began, Vinnie Etcheber told his wife to run as he began to render aid to those wounded, the San Francisco Police Officers Association said. "Stacee was a wonderful, caring wife, mother, and daughter. She will be terribly missed," police union President Martin Halloran said in a statement.
Michelle Vo
Michelle Vo
32 years old,
Los Angeles
Michelle Vo worked for New York Life in its greater Pasadena, California, office. "During this terrible time, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones," the insurance company said.
Calla Medig
Calla Medig
28 years old,
Jasper, Alberta
Calla Medig was attending the Route 91 Harvest festival for the third time when she was killed, according to Scott Collingwood, general manager of Moxie's restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta. Medig had been a waitress there for two years, Collingwood said. Collingwood called Medig, "super mature, lighthearted, grounded and down to earth." "She left a big hole in our hearts here," he said.
Tara Roe Smith
Tara Roe Smith
34 years old,
Okotoks, Alberta
Tara Roe Smith, a mother of two, was an educational assistant with the Foothills School Division in Alberta. She also was a model for Sophia Models International. "She was always a friendly face and had a very caring spirit. We are saddened, shocked and pray for everyone affected by this tragedy," the agency said on Facebook.
Kelsey Breanne Meadows
Kelsey Breanne Meadows
28 years old,
Bakersfield, California
Kelsey Breanne Meadows was a substitute teacher at Taft Union High School in Kern County, California. Meadows graduated from Taft Union High School in 2007 and later earned a bachelor's degree from Fresno State University. "She had a sweet spirit and a love for children," said Taft Union High principal Mary Alice Finn.
Lisa Patterson
Lisa Patterson
46 years old,
San Pedro, California
Lisa Patterson, a mother of three, was attending the concert with friends. She was active in church, helped coach in a girls' softball league and was devoted to her family, said her husband, Robert Patterson. "I can't believe she's gone. ... She was such a warm, caring person. There was nobody that cared more about people and life than my wife, Lisa," he told CNN affiliate KCBS.
Heather Alvarado
Heather Alvarado
35 years old,
Cedar City, Utah
Heather Alvarado was married to Albert Alvarado, a firefighter. The couple loved traveling with their three children. "She always saw the good in others. She spent her whole life serving others in her family and community," the Cedar City Fire Department said on Facebook.
Derrick "Bo" Taylor
Derrick "Bo" Taylor
56 years old,
Oxnard, California
Derrick "Bo" Taylor had worked for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for about 30 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant. He was based at the Ventura Conservation Camp, which helps train inmates to become regional firefighters. He was attending the concert with his girlfriend, Denise Cohen, who also was killed. Taylor's loss will be felt deeply, Warden Joel Martinez wrote in a memo to staff.
Candice Bowers
Candice Bowers
40 years old,
Garden Grove, California
Candice Bowers was a single mother of three who loved country music. "It was a gift that she was able to spend her final moments doing what she loved with those she loved even more," her family said. "Her strength, fierce loyalty and memory will live on through their lives and those of her family and friends who loved her so dearly."
Jordyn Rivera
Jordyn Rivera
21 years old,
La Verne, California
Jordyn Rivera was a student at California State University, San Bernardino, the school said. Friend Katie Ortega said the two played softball together as kids. Rivera "was and always will be a role model to many," Ortega said. "She would always make it a point to make every single individual feel special, always laughing at my stupid jokes." She was passionate about softball. "That softball diamond was her heaven," Ortega said.
Carly Kreibaum
Carly Kreibaum
33 years old,
Sutherland, Iowa
Carly Kreibaum's passion for art lives on in an Iowa flower shop, where she painted flowers on the storefront. Florist Bonnie Wallinga told CNN affiliate KTIV she couldn't think of anyone who disliked Kreibaum. Kreibaum was the mother of two, Wallinga said.
Steve Berger
Steve Berger
44 years old,
Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
Steve Berger was in Las Vegas with friends to celebrate his 44th birthday. Friends told his family that he was shot in the back and they became separated when authorities cleared the area. Berger was a financial adviser for EFS Advisors. "Steve was passionate about his work as a financial adviser, and was beloved by his clients," the company said in a statement. He is survived by three children. "He was the greatest father for his three kids that you'd ever want," his father, Richard Berger, told CNN affiliate WCCO.
Christiana Duarte
Christiana Duarte
22 years old,
Los Angeles
Christiana Duarte had recently started working for the Los Angeles Kings after graduating from the University of Arizona in May with a degree in mass communications. "Our organization is overwhelmed with grief over the loss of our colleague Chrissy," Kings President Luc Robitaille said in a statement.
Austin Davis
Austin Davis
29 years old,
Riverside, California
Austin Davis, a pipefitter, was at the concert with a friend and her family. Katelyn Hood, who said Davis was her baby's godfather, described him as a man's man with a contagious smile. "He worked so very hard and took the most pride in that and anything he did. Austin didn't half-a** anything in life. If he knew you, he loved you. That's just how he cared for people," Hood said.
Denise Cohen
Denise Cohen
58 years old,
Carpinteria, California
Denise Cohen was a property manager with two children. She was attending the concert with Derrick "Bo" Taylor, who also was killed. The couple had been planning the trip for weeks, her friend Leana Orsua told CNN affiliate KEYT. "She was a very active, social person," Orsua told the TV station. "She touched so many lives. She was a super positive, genuine, kindhearted individual."
Thomas Day Jr.
Thomas Day Jr.
54 years old,
Riverside, California
Thomas Day Jr. attended the festival with his four children, said Bruce Abbey, a vice president of a California construction company where Day worked. "My sisters Candice and Kelsey and brother Nolan and I just want to say that he was our rock, he was our everything," daughter Whitney Day wrote. "Anyone he came across he put a smile on their face. All our friends would call him Daddy Day because he treated everyone like one of his own and it was an honor to us all to be able to share our dad with the world."
Brian Fraser
Brian Fraser
39 years old,
La Palma, California
Brian Fraser was attending the concert with a group that included his wife and children. Jason Aldean, the last act of Route 91 Harvest, was Fraser's favorite country singer. Fraser and his wife were walking toward the stage for his favorite Aldean song, "Dirt Road Anthem," when he was shot, said Nick Arellano, the oldest of Fraser's four children. Arellano described his father as "the most involved parent." He coached his children's football and baseball teams and was in the school-parents' association.
Victor Link
Victor Link
55 years old,
Aliso Viejo, California
Victor Link was a pipeline manager for a mortgage company in California, but he joked that he was also a "tequila quality control tester" on his company's website. Link's boss, Andrew Soss, said, “He was the most genuine, stand-up guy you’ll ever meet. He brought a smile to everyone’s face.” According to his company bio, Link enjoyed traveling, snowboarding, golfing, cooking and wine tasting with family and friends. Link was attending the concert with his fiancée and their friends.
Laura Shipp
Laura Shipp
50 years old,
Las Vegas
Laura Shipp spent two days at the festival with her son, Corey. They were "big concertgoers, especially when it came to country," a family friend said in an online fund-raiser. At some point during the shooting, the two became separated, and Corey Shipp spent the day afterward looking for his mother. She was later identified.
Chris Hazencomb
Chris Hazencomb
44 years old,
Camarillo, California
Chris Hazencomb went to the festival with his friend Nikki Torres. Torres said she and her husband considered Hazencomb part of their family. "He was the nicest person I have known. He loved to help people and thought of others before himself," she told CNN. Like many other festivalgoers, Torres said she and Hazencomb thought the first round of gunshots were firecrackers. "After the second or third rounds, we realized that it was bad," Torres said. "That is when I looked over and he was on the ground."
Rocio Guillen Rocha
Rocio Guillen Rocha
40 years old,
Anaheim, California
Rocio Guillen Rocha and her fiancé, Chris Jaksha, were in Las Vegas to celebrate a friend's birthday, and the couple were at the concert when she was shot. She was taken to a hospital but didn't survive, her family said. She had four children: Marcus, 18; Christopher, 13; Sofia, 1; and a 1-month-old, Austin. She was an assistant manager at a California Pizza Kitchen restaurant. Guillen Rocha once struggled through what was feared to be permanent paralysis, said her eldest son, Marcus. "She was paralyzed having my brother" years ago, he told CNN. "She had a blood clot in her spine. The doctors said she would never walk again. She proved everyone wrong. She was able walk. After that, she ran half marathons."
Patricia "Pati" Mestas
Patricia "Pati" Mestas
67 years old,
Menifee, California
Patricia "Pati" Mestas loved country music, traveling and her family, her cousin Tom Smith says. She was near the front of the stage when the shooting began at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Mestas was a retired gas station, convenience store and deli manager, Smith said. "This was the best part of her life," Smith said, adding she talked of spending time during retirement to be with her grandchildren. "I remember the almost constant laughter." Mestas is survived by two brothers, three children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Keri Lynn Galvan
Keri Lynn Galvan
31 years old,
Thousand Oaks, California
Keri Lynn Galvan, a mother of three, was a server at Mastro's Steakhouse. "Her days started and ended with doing everything in her power to be a wonderful mother," her sister Lindsey Poole wrote on a GoFundMe page created for the family. "She was senselessly murdered on October 1st, 2017 while enjoying a night out with her husband and friends."
Teresa Nicol Kimura
Teresa Nicol Kimura
38 years old,
Placentia, California
Teresa Nicol Kimura, known as Nicol, was at the concert with six friends, said Ryan Miller, pastor at For His Glory Community Church in Fullerton, California. Miller, who was one of those friends, said the group scattered when the shooting started. After the rest of the friends reconnected, they learned Kimura had died. "Nicol's heart was bigger than most human beings, her spirit was beautiful, her laugh was infectious, and she just had a way of making every time we gathered an awesome one," Miller wrote on a GoFundMe page he started for her family. Kimura worked for the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration in Irvine.
Brett Schwanbeck
Brett Schwanbeck
61 years old,
Bullhead City, Arizona
Brett Schwanbeck attended the music festival with his fiancée, Anna Orozco, who survived and later broke the news to his family that he had been fatally shot, according to his niece, Carla Van Hoosen. "Brett was a great man that was funny, generous, kind, loving and so full of joy," Van Hoosen wrote on a GoFundMe page she started for his family's expenses. "He would drive 500 miles to help you if you needed it. He loved his family dearly and cherished lake trips, family gatherings, hunting, camping and spending time with his kids and grandkids." Schwanbeck is survived by five siblings, three children and five grandchildren.
Austin Meyer
Austin Meyer
24 years old,
Marina, California
Austin Meyer was at the concert with his fiancée, Dana Getreu, to celebrate his 24th birthday, according to CNN affiliate KSBW. The couple were also celebrating an upcoming anniversary. Meyer had recently moved to Reno, Nevada, to be an automotive student at Truckee Meadows Community College. He hoped to open an auto repair shop after graduation, according to his sister Veronica Meyer. "He was excited to get married and start a family," she told KSBW.
Andrea Castilla
Andrea Castilla
28 years old,
Orange, California
Andrea Castilla, a beauty adviser for Sephora, was in Las Vegas to celebrate her 28th birthday. She was holding hands with her sister, Athena, when the gunfire erupted, according to a GoFundMe page her family set up. She was shot in the head. Castilla's boyfriend, Derek Miller, Athena and the sister's fiancé carried her out of the concert venue as bullets rained down, the fund-raising page said. They stopped a passing truck to take Castilla to a hospital, where she later died. "Her beautiful soul will live on forever," her father, Gus, wrote on Facebook. "I will think of her every day. ... I feel Andrea is now an angel in heaven."
Carrie Parsons
Carrie Parsons
31 years old,
Seattle
Carrie Parsons, a country music fan, was attending the three-day festival with girlfriends when a bullet struck her, according to CNN affiliate KOMO. Parsons “was always the life of the party and had the biggest heart, always putting others' needs first," her aunt Barbara wrote on Facebook. "She will be missed more than we can share." Barbara Parsons said her niece had recently become engaged and "she had her whole life in front of her.”
Contributors: David Williams, Stephanie Gallman, Elwyn Lopez, Bijan Hosseini, Intisar Seraaj, Justin Lear, Shachar Peled, Lorenza Bracia, Sheena Jones