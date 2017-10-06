Victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting

John Phippen was with his son Travis when he stopped to help someone during the shooting, according to Leah Nagiyvanyi, a neighbor and close friend for 17 years. When his son, a medic, stopped to help someone, Phippen stayed with him and shielded a woman from a bullet, which ultimately led to his death, she said, calling him and his son heroes. Travis was wounded in the arm. Nagiyvanyi set up a Go Fund Me page for Phippen's family and his six children. His wife had died three years ago. Nagiyvanyi said, "You can't say a bad thing about John. He was a man of integrity who always had your back. There is nothing he couldn't do for you, wouldn't do for you. You didn't even have to ask."