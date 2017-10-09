In pictures: Deadly wildfires ravage California’s wine country

Noah Berger/San Francisco Chronicle/Polaris

Fueled by dry brush and timber, low humidity and, at times, hurricane-force winds, wildfires continue to rush through the forests and over the rolling hills of Northern California’s picturesque landscape.

With alarming speed, the inferno has reduced hundreds of homes to embers and forced thousands of Californians to flee to safety. Over one 12-hour period since the blazes began — more than a dozen of them — they burned 20,000 acres, a rate of about a football field every 3 seconds.

The deadly fires have also consumed some of the popular wineries and vineyards in Napa and Sonoma counties, but concerns for wine country — one of the region’s most important economic engines — are secondary at best as beleaguered first responders scramble through and above the fires in search of those trapped. Many residents risked the blaze in hopes of saving their properties with garden hoses and buckets of water.

As one Napa Valley winemaker put it, “Wine doesn’t matter; people matter.”

A building burns at the Signorello Estate vineyards in Napa, California, on Monday, October 9. Noah Berger/San Francisco Chronicle/Polaris

Neighbors try to help save a home in Santa Rosa, California. Mason Trinca/San Francisco Chronicle/Polaris

A TV cameraman inches closer to a burning building at a winery in Napa Valley. Peter DaSilva/Polaris

A resident rushes to salvage his home as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Steph Gediman, right, comforts Brandi Burns in front of her destroyed home in Santa Rosa. Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle/Polaris

A palm tree is enfulged in smoke in Santa Rosa. Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/Polaris

Danny Dortch helps firefighter Derick O’Leary in Santa Rosa. Mason Trinca/San Francisco Chronicle/Polaris

An apartment burns in Santa Rosa. Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Firefighter Jason Sheumann battles a wildfire in Napa. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Embers fly from a tree in front of a leveled structure at the Nicholson Ranch winery in Sonoma, California. Noah Berger/San Francisco Chronicle/Polaris

Little remains of a Hilton Hotel in Santa Rosa. Peter Thoshinsky/ZUMA Wire

Firefighters battle a wildfire at an apartment complex in Santa Rosa. Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/Polaris

Fire extinguishers lie on the ground near the Journey’s End mobile home park in Santa Rosa. Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/Polaris

A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa. Kent Porter/The Press Democrat/AP

The remains of homes are seen through a damaged car in Glen Ellen. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images