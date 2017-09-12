Solimullas

10 years old, Taung Bazar

Before the crisis I was studying at school. Sometimes it was difficult because the Buddhist children would throw stones at us on our way to school.



My favorite subject is Burmese, because it is the language of my country and if I want to live there I will need it to communicate with my neighbors.



We were sleeping one night when the military came to our village and started firing their guns. One soldier entered our house and started taking our money and jewelry.



My brother-in-law complained so they started beating with him a stick and then arrested him.



I felt very sad at that moment because they were hitting him and because we could not do anything except watch. I went with my sister to the police station to ask them to release him, but they started beating her too. It was horrible.



Because they burned our house and took our money we had to move to Bangladesh. I did not want to go to Bangladesh, but my mother made me.



We were walking for four days and did not eat anything.



The road was very muddy and we walked though lots of villages that had been burned to the ground.



My sister did not come with us because of her husband. She would prefer to die than leave him behind. I am really afraid for her because if the military do anything to her we can’t help her.



I am very unhappy here because we are stuck and sleeping on a muddy field.