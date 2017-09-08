Photos show quake's destruction in Mexico

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

A magnitude-7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing more than 100 people, leveling buildings and knocking out power to millions.

The quake rattled the country’s capital, Mexico City, and came exactly 32 years after a devastating quake killed an estimated 9,500 people in and around the city in 1985.

Mexico is still recovering from a magnitude-8.1 quake that hit earlier this month off the country’s southern coast. That quake, which killed at least 61 people, was the strongest quake to hit the country in 100 years, according to President Enrique Peña Nieto.

People react in Mexico City after the earthquake hit. Just a few moments earlier, an earthquake drill was being held in the capital. Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

A woman’s crushed body hangs in a collapsed building in Mexico City on Tuesday. Marco Ugarte/AP

Patients from a Mexico City hospital receive treatment outside after the hospital was evacuated on Tuesday. Jose Mendez/EPA

A woman in Mexico City cries after the earthquake. Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

People gather on a Mexico City street after office buildings were evacuated because of the quake. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

A damaged building in Mexico City. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

A woman in Mexico City tries to reach people on her cell phone after the quake. Marco Ugarte/AP

Rescuers pull a survivor out of the rubble in Mexico City. Hector Vivas/Getty Images