In pictures: Hurricane Maria pummels Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico was slammed Wednesday by Hurricane Maria, a powerful Category 4 storm that has already pounded several islands in the Caribbean.

It is the strongest storm to make landfall in Puerto Rico in 85 years. It came ashore with sustained winds of 155 mph, and the early reviews are not good.

“This is total devastation,” said Carlos Mercader, a spokesman for Puerto Rico’s governor. “Puerto Rico, in terms of the infrastructure, will not be the same. ... This is something of historic proportions.”

More than 500 residents of San Juan, Puerto Rico, take shelter at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum on Tuesday. Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo for the Washington Post/Getty Images

A San Juan resident stands outside a wrecked home on Wednesday. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

People pray in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday. Jose Rodrigo Madera for CNN

Evacuees rest at an emergency shelter in Humacao before the hurricane made landfall. Carlos Giusti/AP

The storm ripped roofs off these homes in San Juan. Courtesy Fred Rasmussen

Rescuers embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on Wednesday. Carlos Giusti/AP

Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared the island on Tuesday. Jose Rodrigo Madera for CNN

This woman was among the evacuees taking shelter at the Humacao Arena. Jose Rodrigo Madera for CNN

The storm made landfall near the city of Yabucoa. Andre Kang/GDA/AP

The calm before the storm: Humacao resident David Cruz watches the waves on Tuesday. Jose Rodrigo Madera for CNN