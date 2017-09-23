Not just a knee

All eyes were on NFL sidelines Sunday, a couple of days after President Donald Trump strongly criticized players who have been protesting during the national anthem.

Many players and coaches from across the league — and some team owners, too — came together during pregame ceremonies, locking arms or putting their hands on each other’s shoulders. Some players kneeled, continuing the silent protest started last season by Colin Kaepernick, or raised a fist. Some sat on the bench.

“What you just saw was a variety of responses with the theme of unity,” an NFL front office source told CNN. “All across the league, owners, coaches and players came together to decide what was best for them.”

Sunday’s first game started in London, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens playing at Wembley Stadium. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, center, locked arms with players during the anthem. At least a dozen Jaguars took a knee. Logan Bowles/AP

Players kneel on the Ravens sideline before the game in London. Joining the players was retired linebacker Ray Lewis, second from right. Matt Dunham/AP

Tampa Bay wide receiver DeSean Jackson, foreground, kneels with teammate Mike Evans before their afternoon game in Minnesota. Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets lock arms before their home game against Miami. Frank Franklin II/AP

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie joins his players for the anthem. Raising a fist next to him is safety Malcolm Jenkins, a team captain. Matt Rourke/AP

The Houston Texans line up together during the anthem in New England. Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland linebacker James Burgess Jr. locks arms with standing teammates before a game in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP

Keenan Robinson (No. 57) locks arms with New York Giants teammate Brandon Marshall (No. 15) before their game in Philadelphia. Elsa/Getty Images

Members of the New Orleans Saints sit on the bench during the anthem in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bob Leverone/AP

Buffalo Bills kneel before a home game against Denver. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are seen on the near sideline before a home game at Soldier Field. Their opponents, the Pittsburgh Steelers, did not come out to the field for the anthem. Kiichiro Sato/AP

One Steeler, offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, chose to listen to the anthem from the tunnel while his teammates were in the locker room. Villanueva is a former Army Ranger. Nam Y. Huh/AP

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers stayed in the locker room during the national anthem in Charlotte. Here, he walks onto the field after the anthem. Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Denver tight end Virgil Green holds up a closed fist before the game at Buffalo. Adrian Kraus/AP

Some of the New England Patriots kneel together before taking on Houston. Michael Dwyer/AP

Indianapolis Colts lock arms before playing Cleveland. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Several Miami players kneel before taking on the New York Jets. Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Minnesota players lock arms prior to a home game against Tampa Bay. Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank joins his team for the anthem in Detroit. Leon Halip/Getty Images

Detroit players support each other on the opposite sideline. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers stand for the anthem before playing Kansas City. Jae C. Hong/AP

Kansas City defensive back Marcus Peters raises a fist before the game in Los Angeles. Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals lock arms before a game in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP

Many of the Green Bay Packers also locked arms. Mike Roemer/AP

Officials stand for the anthem before a game in Nashville, Tennessee. Neither the Tennessee Titans nor the Seattle Seahawks came out for the anthem. Mark Zaleski/AP