Do you drink enough?
Helps control calorie intake – and in turn your weight.
Is often mistaken for hunger, making you eat more food – and calories.
The National Academy of Medicine recommends 3.7 liters (15.6 cups) of fluids for men per day, and 2.7 liters (11.4 cups) for women.
Source: National Academy of Medicine
Lubricates and cushions joints -- and can help you keep up while exercising.
Can leave you tired when you exercise, unmotivated and unable to keep up.
Makes you more attentive and improves your short-term memory and mood.
May make you unable to concentrate, cause short-term memory problems and leave you feeling irritated and anxious.
Two ways to assess your hydration are feelings of thirst and the color of your urine. If you’re not feeling thirsty and your urine is light yellow, and almost clear, you’re in good shape!
Source: US National Library of Medicine
Helps your heart pump blood through your blood vessels more easily and in turn to your muscles.
Makes your heart work harder to pump blood through your vessels.
Will keep your urinary tract healthy and reduce infections.
Can make the salts and minerals in your urine crystalize and create painful kidney stones.
Water-laden foods, such as cucumbers, celery, apples, raw broccoli and carrots count toward your daily amount.
Source: CNN
Will keep your digestive track moving smoothly.
Makes your body pull fluids from your stool, causing you to be backed up and constipated.
Hyponatremia, or water intoxication, is caused by consuming so much fluid that your body can’t get rid of the excess by sweating or peeing, causing salt levels to become dangerously low.
Source: BMJ
Has been shown to reduce the duration and intensity of headaches.
Can trigger a migraine if you suffer from them.
- Carry a water bottle with you
- Choose water when eating out
- Drink water with every snack and meal
- Eat more fruits and vegetables
