Many Americans took time out of their busy Mondays to watch a total solar eclipse — the first to cross the country since 1918.

From coast to coast, people donned special safety glasses to take in the rare occurrence. Some attended special viewing parties along the eclipse’s path of totality. Others just stepped out of their office or home to catch a glimpse.

Check out some of the best photos from the eclipse, which took a couple of hours to make its way from the West Coast to the East.

A crowd gathers in front of the iconic Hollywood sign to watch the eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Richard Vogel/AP

Piper Truza watches the eclipse in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP

A partial eclipse, as seen from South Mike Sedar Park in Casper, Wyoming. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

People gather around the Old Scituate Lighthouse in Scituate, Massachusetts. Some people used cereal boxes to catch the sun’s reflection. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the eclipse from the White House. Andrew Harnik/AP

A person bungee-jumps off the Stratosphere hotel and casino in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP

Scott Atwood observes the first stages of the eclipse through a homemade pinhole viewer in Madras, Oregon. Rob Kerr/AFP/Getty Images

Multiple exposures were combined to produce this image of the eclipse’s stages, as seen from Casper, Wyoming. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

People view the eclipse from the observatory at New York’s Rockefeller Center. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A view of the eclipse through a solar filter near the Washington Monument. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

Beachgoers check out the eclipse in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was able to see a partial solar eclipse from Ottawa. “That was amazing,” he tweeted. Justin Trudeau/Twitter

Alaska Airlines tweeted this photo of the eclipse from 35,000 feet. From American Airlines

People watch the eclipse outside of a minivan in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

A sliver of the sun remains visible through a passing cloud in Carbondale, Illinois. Carbondale witnessed totality for two minutes and 38 seconds. Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Members of the Rome Braves, a minor-league baseball team from Georgia, watch the eclipse in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

People watch the eclipse from Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

People take photos of the eclipse at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

A youngster in Miami watches the eclipse from the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After their wedding ceremony, Nathan Mauger and Connie Young toast to the eclipse in Spokane, Washington. Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review/AP