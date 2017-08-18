Who has left the Trump administration?

By Jan Diehm, CNN

Fri August 18, 2017

President Donald Trump's administration has been marked by a series of exits from high-ranking officials. Appointments expected to last for years have only made it a matter of days, ending in chaotic departures. Below is a list of the notable exits and how long they lasted.

Anthony Scaramucci

White House Communications Director

10 days

Resigned

Resigned after a profanity-laced interview with The New Yorker. Read more

Sally Yates

US Deputy Attorney General

10 days

Fired

Fired because she refused to implement the first iteration of Trump's ban on travelers from a number of Muslim-majority countries. Trump had tapped Yates to serve as interim Attorney General while Jeff Sessions went through Senate confirmation. Yates also served as Deputy Attorney General under President Obama. Read more

Michael Flynn

National Security Adviser

23 days

Resigned

Forced to resign amid claims he misled the administration over his communications with Russia during the campaign. Read more

Katie Walsh

Deputy Chief of Staff

69 days

Resigned

Left to join nonprofit group supporting Trump's agenda Read more

Michael Dubke

White House Communications Director

86 days

Resigned

Dubke said he had "a good conversation with the President" after submitting his resignation. He declined to discuss the turmoil inside the West Wing, saying only he was resigning "for a number of reasons -- for personal reasons." Read more

Angella Reid

White House Chief Usher

105 days

Unknown

Left the Trump administration after 105 days. She had served as White House Chief Usher under President Obama since 2011. No specific reason was given for her departure. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "It's not uncommon you might have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in. It's nothing more than that." Read more

James Comey

FBI Director

110 days

Fired

The Trump administration attributed his firing to his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Read more

Walter Shaub

Office of Government Ethics Director

180 days

Resigned

Accepted a position with the Campaign Legal Center after months of clashes with the administration over Trump's refusal to divest his businesses. Shaub had served as Director of the Office of Government Ethics under President Obama since 2013. Read more

Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary

182 days

Resigned

Resigned after Anthony Scaramucci was appointed White House Communications Director. Read more

Michael Short

Assistant Press Secretary

186 days

Unknown

Resigned or fired by Anthony Scaramucci, ostensibly to stop leaks to the media. Read more

Reince Priebus

White House Chief of Staff

189 days

Resigned

Resigned after months of speculation he would be ousted by the administration. "The President wanted to go a different direction," he told CNN. Read more

Steve Bannon

White House Chief Strategist

210 days

Fired

The President was furious with his chief strategist who was quoted contradicting Trump in American Prospect magazine. Read more

Paul LeBlanc and Sean O'Key contributed to this report.