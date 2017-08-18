Who has left the Trump administration?

President Donald Trump's administration has been marked by a series of exits from high-ranking officials. Appointments expected to last for years have only made it a matter of days, ending in chaotic departures. Below is a list of the notable exits and how long they lasted.
Anthony Scaramucci
White House Communications Director
10 daysResigned
Resigned after a profanity-laced interview with The New Yorker. Read more
Sally Yates
US Deputy Attorney General
10 daysFired
Fired because she refused to implement the first iteration of Trump's ban on travelers from a number of Muslim-majority countries. Trump had tapped Yates to serve as interim Attorney General while Jeff Sessions went through Senate confirmation. Yates also served as Deputy Attorney General under President Obama. Read more
Michael Flynn
National Security Adviser
23 daysResigned
Forced to resign amid claims he misled the administration over his communications with Russia during the campaign. Read more
Katie Walsh
Deputy Chief of Staff
69 daysResigned
Left to join nonprofit group supporting Trump's agenda Read more
Michael Dubke
White House Communications Director
86 daysResigned
Dubke said he had "a good conversation with the President" after submitting his resignation. He declined to discuss the turmoil inside the West Wing, saying only he was resigning "for a number of reasons -- for personal reasons." Read more
Angella Reid
White House Chief Usher
105 daysUnknown
Left the Trump administration after 105 days. She had served as White House Chief Usher under President Obama since 2011. No specific reason was given for her departure. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "It's not uncommon you might have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in. It's nothing more than that." Read more
James Comey
FBI Director
110 daysFired
The Trump administration attributed his firing to his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Read more
Walter Shaub
Office of Government Ethics Director
180 daysResigned
Accepted a position with the Campaign Legal Center after months of clashes with the administration over Trump's refusal to divest his businesses. Shaub had served as Director of the Office of Government Ethics under President Obama since 2013. Read more
Sean Spicer
White House Press Secretary
182 daysResigned
Resigned after Anthony Scaramucci was appointed White House Communications Director. Read more
Michael Short
Assistant Press Secretary
186 daysUnknown
Resigned or fired by Anthony Scaramucci, ostensibly to stop leaks to the media. Read more
Reince Priebus
White House Chief of Staff
189 daysResigned
Resigned after months of speculation he would be ousted by the administration. "The President wanted to go a different direction," he told CNN. Read more
Steve Bannon
White House Chief Strategist
210 daysFired
The President was furious with his chief strategist who was quoted contradicting Trump in American Prospect magazine. Read more
Paul LeBlanc and Sean O'Key contributed to this report.