Akil recalled an unnamed higher up objecting the first time she wanted to show Joan wearing her glasses on screen -- the look was "not attracive." She raised her voice as she recalled replying to the criticism, "That's the point!"

"We like to take our bras off, our shoes off, our makeup off, we like to get out of that stuff and we like to put our glasses on -- because we can't see," she said to applause from the largely female crowd.

Creatives like Akil, who has been writing and producing shows for more than two decades, are used to fighting on behalf of women who want to see and be seen authentically.

Their experiences inspired CNN's As Told by Her, a video series that highlights iconic television work by women. CNN spoke with ten female storytellers -- Elisabeth Moss, Tig Notaro, Rachel Bloom, Samira Wiley, Mandy Moore, Freida Pinto, Emmy Rossum, Regina King, Logan Browning and Constance Zimmer -- whose work in front of and behind the camera helps bring to life the kind of characters that generations before them fought to make possible.

Television has come a long way in the five decades or so since producers realized it was time to show the average American viewer the truth -- that women were more than happy, pearl-wearing homemakers.

The journey to fuller, more complete portrayals of women on television has been a fraught one, filled with as many setbacks as triumphs, with more to come.