To highlight iconic work by women in television, CNN presents a conversation about strength, authenticity, seeing and being seen. Memorable characters, great stories -- As Told By Her.

Joan Clayton feels a little underdressed for the scenario in front of her. Her boyfriend has surprised her with an elaborate marriage proposal, but she's wearing the universal uniform of comfort -- Ugg boots, a soft cardigan and her glasses. She smooths down her hair with her hands, and as she removes the round frames from the bridge of her nose, her vision blurs. At the request of her boyfriend, Joan puts her glasses back on because he doesn't want her to miss any part of the special moment.

In that scene, "Girlfriends" delivered an engagement seven seasons in the making along with a powerful image: Joan, played by Tracee Ellis Ross, dressed for comfort and fully embraced as she is.

"I had to speak up for those sort of things," "Girlfriends" creator Mara Brock Akil remembered recently this summer during a candid conversation with female actors and producers at the ATX TV festival in Austin, Texas.

Akil recalled an unnamed higher up objecting the first time she wanted to show Joan wearing her glasses on screen -- the look was "not attracive." She raised her voice as she recalled replying to the criticism, "That's the point!"

"We like to take our bras off, our shoes off, our makeup off, we like to get out of that stuff and we like to put our glasses on -- because we can't see," she said to applause from the largely female crowd.

Creatives like Akil, who has been writing and producing shows for more than two decades, are used to fighting on behalf of women who want to see and be seen authentically.

Their experiences inspired CNN's As Told by Her, a video series that highlights iconic television work by women. CNN spoke with ten female storytellers -- Elisabeth Moss, Tig Notaro, Rachel Bloom, Samira Wiley, Mandy Moore, Freida Pinto, Emmy Rossum, Regina King, Logan Browning and Constance Zimmer -- whose work in front of and behind the camera helps bring to life the kind of characters that generations before them fought to make possible.

Television has come a long way in the five decades or so since producers realized it was time to show the average American viewer the truth -- that women were more than happy, pearl-wearing homemakers.

The journey to fuller, more complete portrayals of women on television has been a fraught one, filled with as many setbacks as triumphs, with more to come.

I look for somebody who is human and who is real. And for me, that's the interesting stuff to play.

Elisabeth Moss

The Improbability of Likability

When writer and producer Diane English first pitched "Murphy Brown," she knew it was different than anything on television at the time.

Her main character was turning 40, coming back from rehab, and the kind of perfectly imperfect, successful woman she thought TV needed.

CBS executives felt the same -- sort of.

They asked for adjustments: for Murphy Brown to be 10 years younger and her battle with alcoholism to be nixed from the premise.

"[There's] this word that you hear a lot and still do from executives, which is 'likable.' It makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up, because it really means so many more things than that," English said. "It means sand down the rough edges, and 'Be careful what they say.'"

English, who was among the first female showrunners ever, eventually got her way because a writers strike forced the network to produce the pilot as it had been written.

After its debut, the series quickly became a success. More importantly, English proved that her vision should be trusted.

"We never got a single note after that," she said.

I have a naïve side to me, I think, that surprises me over and over again. But it never dawned on me in my career coming up that any door was closed because of my gender or sexuality.

Tig Notaro

Executives are responsible for perpetuating the so-called likable woman on television. But so, too, are audiences, who have been known to have precarious tolerance for female characters slapped with what writer Roxane Gay has called "the bright scarlet U," for unlikable.

On NBC's hit "This Is Us," Mandy Moore plays a mother of three named Rebecca whose storyline in the show's freshman season largely dealt with her desire to return to her career as a professional singer.

Understandable as it may be that a woman giving herself emotionally and physically to raise her family might also want to carve out a space for herself, Rebecca has been the target of criticism for her choices and, at other times, her human imperfections.

"I feel really fortunate to portray this woman who is so rich and layered and compelling, but she's ultimately not a perfect woman," said Moore. "She's not a perfect partner or perfect mother, and I think that that's relatable -- to see a flawed human on screen."

I think now more than ever, it's important to strive to be as creative as possible, to use your voice, to use your platform, to express yourself. It's important to keep art alive.

Mandy Moore

Moore doesn't always agree with her character's choices, "but I have a lot of compassion and I have a lot of empathy for her."

Time and persistence gave way to more anti-heroines on television, from columnist Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City" to First Lady Claire Underwood on "House of Cards" to unscrupulous TV producer Quinn on Lifetime's "UnREAL."

I'm still out there competing with the best of the best. I look around the room and I just think, ‘How are we all still here fighting for this one role?' Oh, right, because it's an incredible female role.

Constance Zimmer

"I actually was okay with her not being likable," Constance Zimmer, who plays Quinn, said. "I just wanted her to be relatable."

Freida Pinto has also sought out roles that challenge the outside world's preconceptions of who she is and the characters she would play.

On Showtime's "Guerrilla," she played a morally ambiguous woman named Jas on the frontline of a battle against racial and social injustices in 1970s London.

"If I can speak for myself, my stereotype that I had to constantly battle and fight, was the exotic piece of sunshine," Pinto said. "You know, [the girl who] just comes and makes everyone happy, or saves the day; and not saves the day in the way that the guy saves the day, but saves the day in the way that she says a beautiful thing and that melts everyone's hearts."

I feel everyone's exotic and different and unique, but we're all also complex. We don't want to be just black or white characters.

Freida Pinto

She groaned recalling the typecasting.

"I'm so tired of playing roles like that, and I'm so tired of being perceived as someone like that."

Progress Report

Pop culture historians will often point to Murphy Brown or Mary Richards as progressive portraits of working women. But they don't often acknowledge the large club of personality-devoid female characters from TV history who faded into the background on lazy sitcoms.

You could count on two hands the number of shows that explore the complexities of motherhood as exceptionally as HBO's "Big Little Lies" or FX's "Better Things." But there are enough sitcoms in TV history featuring a wife whose sole purpose is to react to the blandly amusing man in her life to fill the most depressing binge watching experience of all time.

"These are tropes and terrible stereotypes and they still exist," English said. "It's always been hard to weed those out."

But, boy, do the women behind and in front of the camera try.

I feel like I am lucky to be in my 40s and have gained some wisdom during this time of our industry.

Regina King

"You've never really seen me play a submissive character; I think primarily because I don't really know many women like that in my personal life," Regina King, a member of a recurring ensemble of actors who reinvented themselves every season on John Ridley's anthology "American Crime," said. "I think that that woman does exist, but she exists far less than how she's portrayed, than how many times you see her on TV or in film."

Many of the female writers and producers interviewed for this series have theories about why you're seeing more television about and by women. The rise of streaming networks, cable doubling down in its commitment to the female voice, and more quality programming on smaller networks (think Bravo's "Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce") are a few examples.

"[You] don't have to command the same size of audience that you used to back in the day when there was just the three big networks," "Crazy-Ex Girlfriend" co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna said. "There's just so many places now that content can get out there, I think it's made room for different kinds of stories."

English worries, though, that some of the same basic pillars of Hollywood sexism will be hard to dismantle.

What I would say to the generation after us or people who watch the show who want to do their own show, all we did was we stayed true to our voice and we stayed true to what we wanted to say, and true to our own experiences.

Rachel Bloom

"You can't go to a broadcast network and say, 'I'm doing this show about a woman turning sixty.' They turn white," she said. "It's a little different in streaming and premium cable, but the tendency is [to say], 'Okay, we have our 'Grace and Frankie,' we don't really need another one.'"

Her point speaks to a hard truth: Females from marginalized populations -- be they of a certain age group, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation -- fight an even harder battle for representation.

A mammoth 2016 study of diversity in entertainment by USC Annenberg found that only 26.6% of regular characters -- male or female -- on television series were from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

And members of more than one disenfranchised community? Good luck.

The study, for example, called females over 40 "largely invisible" in film and television. The television real estate these characters occupy is small -- New York City studio apartment small.

I recognize the platform that I've been given in my own life. I want to take on that responsibility and know that I do have a voice and I have people who are looking to me sometimes to say things and not be afraid of the word role model.

Samira Wiley

Some actors might feel additional pressure when portraying marginalized characters in the face of those odds. Samira Wiley, once a standout on "Orange is the New Black" and now a fan-favorite character on Hulu's Emmy-nominated "The Handmaid's Tale," feels grateful.

"I recognize the platform that I've been given in my own life," she said. "I want to take on that responsibility and know that I do have a voice, and I have people who are looking to me sometimes to say things and not be afraid of the word 'role model.'"

I have Post-its on my mirror. They're affirmations.

Logan Browning

A sense of purpose is also not lost on Logan Browning, star of Netflix's "Dear White People."

"When I wake up in the morning and I go to the 'Dear White People' set, I know that I am challenged with promoting a voice, and being a voice for a group of people," she said.

What's Next

If the bombardment of programming in this so-called Golden Age of TV has done anything -- besides make the average TV viewer feel overwhelmed -- it has blown the door open for the arrival of the Golden Age of Women on TV.

And we're already seeing the effects.

In June, the nominees for the Television Critics Association's annual award show reflected a sign of the times: Female nominees outnumbered men in the comedy and drama acting categories, which unlike the Emmys or Golden Globes are not separated by gender. All the acting nominees were women, a person of color, or both.

Elisabeth Moss and the cast of "The Handmaid's Tale," went on to win for program of the year. For the project, Moss stepped into the role of producer for the first time and saw the move as a natural next step in her career.

"As a woman in this business, I so admire other women who have … taken some ownership of their career, and gotten either behind the camera or gotten involved as a producer," said Moss, who was promoted to executive producer for the upcoming second season. "For me, those are the women I look up to."

It's our responsibility to get as much as we can, to get what's right.

Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum's own move to the director's chair stemmed from a deep curiosity that developed over several seasons on Showtime's "Shameless."

She finally took the plunge in Season 7. The process was "demystified" through shadowing other directors, observing her husband Sam Esmail (creator of "Mr. Robot") in action and attending a class at New York University, she said.

"I am a great believer in: You should know what you don't know," she said. "I still don't know a lot, but this is just the beginning of me figuring out what I don't know, I guess."

Nicole Kidman is a perfect example of that.

After decades of illuminating the big screen, the actress jumped into executive producing to adapt "Big Little Lies" for television. Finding people to collaborate with on the project -- including Reese Witherspoon -- was easy enough. But she admitted to facing challenges getting the project made.

"It's never easy," she told reporters after a recent Television Critics Association discussion. "You have to convince people to put the money there, you have to convince them it's going to work, [and] you have to kind of trick yourself into thinking it's going to work."

There are still many corners of the industry where the bright light of progress fails to reach.

In the 2015-16 TV season, women directed just 17% of all episodic television, according to Directors Guild of America stats.

Sure, well-intentioned networks (like FX and NBC) and filmmakers (like Ava DuVernay and Ryan Murphy) have attempted to put in place initiatives that aim to help, but far too many shows remain complacent with the status quo behind the scenes.

"X-Files" became the target of criticism this summer when it was reported the series had hired all white male writers for its upcoming season. (Later, Fox announced two women were assigned to write episodes.) Upon initially hearing about the lack of female representation, star Gillian Anderson declared on Twitter, "I believe we can do better."

That is, perhaps, the key phrase that has fueled generations of female creatives and will continue to do so -- Hollywood can do better.

Those who don't see it that way might be advised to put their glasses on.

Great Women of Television

Lucille Ball

The original TV trailblazer, Lucille Ball self-produced her sitcom "I Love Lucy" and became one of the most successful television executives in history. Her company, Desilu Productions, turned out dozens of hit series, including "The Dick Van Dyke Show," Gene Roddenberry's original "Star Trek" and "Mission: Impossible." Ball made everything seem possible for the women in television who followed. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Anna May Wong

After a film career in which she actively fought against stereotypes and the whitewashing of Asian roles, Chinese-American movie star Anna May Wong became the first Asian lead on television in 1951's "The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong." She played an art dealer and detective -- a role created specifically for her -- in the 10-episode, primetime series.

Donna Reed

Many movie stars take on television projects after winning Oscar gold, but Donna Reed was among the first. After starring in hits like "It's A Wonderful Life" and winning an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance in "From Here to Eternity," Reed launched "The Donna Reed Show" in 1958. At a time when most sitcoms centered on male characters, Reed proved for eight seasons that mothers may actually know best. Oh, and she did it while raising four children of her own. Columbia TriStar / Getty Images

Marlo Thomas

Before Mary Richards, Carrie Bradshaw or Issa Dee, there was "That Girl." The first television series to focus on a single woman, Marlo Thomas created, produced and starred in "That Girl" for five seasons beginning in 1966. When network executives suggested the series conclude with a wedding, Thomas rebuffed the idea because she didn't want to send the message to her female viewers that marriage was the end goal. Thomas also launched the award-winning children's project "Free to Be You and Me" to promote tolerance and the idea that both boys and girls can accomplish anything they dream. ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images

Nichelle Nichols

When Nichols considered leaving "Star Trek" early in its run to pursue a career on Broadway, it was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who convinced her to stay. As Lieutenant Uhura, Nichols became one of the first black women on television portrayed in a position of power, providing a critical role model in the midst of the struggle for civil rights. "Star Trek" was canceled in 1969, but not before Nichols inspired a generation of young people -- Whoopi Goldberg, astronaut Mae Jemison and President Obama among them. After "Star Trek" wrapped, Nichols advanced space exploration beyond the Enterprise by working with NASA to recruit minority and female personnel. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Diahann Carroll

When a show about a widowed nurse and her charming son debuted in 1968, Diahann Carroll became the first African-American woman to star in a network sitcom. Some called "Julia" groundbreaking, while others criticized the show for a simplified depiction of the black experience in America in the late ‘60s. "Julia" may have been debated, but Carroll's work on the show undoubtedly advanced progress. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Carol Burnett

With a Tarzan yell and a tug on her ear, Carol Burnett joyously opened doors. Before "The Carol Burnett Show" debuted in 1967, a CBS network executive, Burnett recalled, was reportedly doubtful a woman could lead a variety show to success. She proved otherwise with 25 Emmy Awards and 11 hit seasons. During a time of political turmoil and an economic recession, Burnett's stand-up, sketches and songs struck a chord with viewers in need of laughter. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" explored issues like equal pay, sex and drug addiction through comedy way before it was trendy. As Mary Richards, Moore was America's model for a modern woman from 1970-1977. She dated, had an accomplished career, meaningful office relationships and funny friends. Make it after all? Moore made shattering stereotypes look effortless. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Bea Arthur

Bea Arthur made her mark as Maude Findlay on Norman Lear's "Maude" in 1972. For six years, "Maude" explored the issues surrounding the women's movement at the time, not shying away from polarizing topics like reproductive rights or domestic abuse.  Arthur continued bringing women's experiences to television in her other unforgettable role as Dorothy Zbornak on NBC's "The Golden Girls," which still stands as a gold-standard for its depictions of female friendship. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Rita Moreno

After winning the best supporting actress Oscar in 1961 for her performance as Anita in "West Side Story," Moreno said she was disappointingly offered stereotypical Latina film roles she described in a 2008 interview with the Miami Herald as "Conchitas and Lolitas." So, instead, Moreno brought her talents to television. She became one of the few female Latina performers on TV during the '70s on the PBS series "The Electric Company," yelling the show's famous opening line, "Hey, you guys!" Still making sure she's heard, Moreno now stars on the Netflix reboot of "One Day at a Time," nearly 75 years after she first began entertaining audiences. Richard Blanshard / Getty Images

Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs rose to fame as the quick-witted maid Florence Johnston on "The Jeffersons," but stamped her legacy in 1985 on the series "227." As the star, writer and producer of the series for five seasons, Gibbs called the job one of her "most rewarding experiences" in a 2015 interview with the Washington Post. But she wasn't officially recognized for all her contributions. "I had all rights, courtesies and privileges of executive producer. I had no title and no credit. And no money for that. But I didn't care because I wanted to do it." Gibbs is still doing what she wants decades after her television debut, recently appearing on "Scandal," "Black-ish" and "This Is Us." Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres

Before her hit talk show, awards and accolades, DeGeneres shattered stigma in 1997 by saying two words on television, "I'm gay." She was the first openly gay actress to play a lesbian character on "Ellen," which ran on ABC from 1994 to 1998. While the show was canceled only a year after DeGeneres shared her truth, she paved the way for other gay characters on television and more LGBTQ storylines. ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker's portrayal of the shoe-obsessed, cosmo-drinking, hopeless romantic Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City" was more than a fun romp. When the show debuted in 1998, it explored sex, dating, divorce, careers and cocktailing with a candidness previously unseen on television. Parker's Bradshaw and her squad of friends guided a generation of urban-dwelling women through their search for love, "real love, ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can't live without each other love." Bill Davila / Getty Images

Geena Davis

Before "Veep" or "24," Geena Davis became America's first female television president on "Commander in Chief" in 2005. The series only lasted a season, but Davis played a convincing leader. After "Commander in Chief," Davis set out to prove the industry could do a better job of representing women in positions of power by launching the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. The organization's mission is to increase the presence of female characters and reduce gender stereotypes in film and television. Peter "Hopper" Stone / Getty Images

Tina Fey

Before Liz Lemon, "Weekend Update" and her on-point Sarah Palin impression, Tina Fey became "SNL's" first female head writer in 1999. She used her experiences on the sketch-show as inspiration for her satirical "30 Rock," which debuted in 2006 and became a critical hit. As creator, writer, executive producer and star of the NBC sitcom, Fey was the ultimate "bossypants" for seven seasons. She's still calling the shots as the producer of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Great News." NBC / Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

When Mindy Kaling joined "The Office" in 2005, she was just 24 years old and the only woman on the writing staff of eight. She slayed as Kelly Kapoor and directed multiple episodes before setting off on her own. As creator, producer, writer and star of "The Mindy Project," Kaling has singlehandedly broken decades of gender and race barriers -- one well-crafted joke at a time. Beth Dubber / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler created one of "SNL's" most memorable moments in 2008, when -- nine-months pregnant -- she performed a rap tribute to then vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. When Poehler recalled the skit months later, she joked she was just trying not to give birth. But in that performance, and dozens before and after, Poehler has proven to be unstoppably funny. For her "SNL" encore, Poehler produced and starred as politician Leslie Knope on "Parks and Recreation" for seven seasons. Beyond her creative film and TV projects, Poehler helps young people cultivate their own "intelligence and imagination" through her "Smart Girls" initiative. Mitchell Haaseth / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

As President Selena Meyer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has elevated political satire to new heights for six seasons on "Veep." By delivering razor sharp dialog with perfect timing, Louis-Dreyfus, who is among the producers of "Veep," has scored the lead actress in a comedy Emmy for five years straight. We, of course, already appreciated her comedic brilliance on "The New Adventures of Old Christine," "SNL" and that little show "Seinfeld," but we love Louis-Dreyfus as a foul-mouthed and funny politician. Courtesy HBO

Issa Rae

From "Awkward Black Girl" to "Insecure," Issa Rae has parlayed her authenticity into success. She launched her career on the word-of-mouth raves she got for her "Awkward" web series before creating, co-writing and producing her HBO comedy, which centers on the life experiences of contemporary women. Beyond "Insecure," Rae has a deal with HBO to create more programming that highlights diverse narratives.Courtesy HBO

Story by Sandra Gonzalez

Editorial by Megan Thomas

Series produced by CNN Digital Labs Stephany Cardet, Gary Crook, Cullen Daly, Padraic Driscoll, Page Ellerson, Lisa France, Chloe Melas, Damian Prado, Gabe Ramirez, Meshach Rojas, Robert Sevilla, Melissah Yang, Alice Yu

