Sessions in the spotlight

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in the hot seat Tuesday, answering questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee less than a week after the bombshell-laden testimony of former FBI Director James Comey. Sessions told the committee he never met with officials from Russia or anywhere else about interference in last year’s election, and he said any suggestion of that “is an appalling and detestable lie.” Click or tap on a photo to see what the scene was like at the Hart Senate Office Building.