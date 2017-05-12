India

Ushma Batra, 29, lives in New Delhi with her husband and 3-year-old daughter, Ellie. Ushma works during the day at a shawl store and her husband, Rajiv, works a night shift so one of them can always be home to take care of Rajiv's mother. Ushma and Rajiv's families initially disagreed with their marriage because she's Hindu and he's Christian.

Because of expired cameras and underexposed photos, some families, including this one, opted to send us some photos taken with digital cameras or smart phones.