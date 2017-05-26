Victims of the Manchester terror attack

Olivia Campbell was excited for weeks before going to her first Ariana Grande concert with her friend Adam, her mother Charlotte Campbell said. “She said the acts were amazing. She was waiting for Ariana to come on, she was so happy,” Campbell said. When news of the attack broke, the 15-year-old didn’t pick up her phone. Her mother appeared on international TV, pleading for anyone who may have seen Olivia to come forward. A day later, Campbell got the heartbreaking call: Her little girl had died in the attack. Campbell said that as Olivia was waiting for Grande to take the stage, she did something most teens wouldn’t do – she called her mother to thank her. "She thanked me and said she loved me," Campbell said. "And that was the last I heard from her."